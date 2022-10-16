ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur responds to Aaron Rodgers’ demand to simplify Packers offense

There are plenty of reasons for Green Bay Packers fans to feel so concerned about Aaron Rodgers and company. The Packers looked like they were on cruise control during a three-game undefeated run from Weeks 2 to 4 but back-to-back losses to the New York Giants in London and to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field in their last two games suggest that Green Bay is having issues, especially offensively.
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers gets honest about Packers trade options

It’s been obvious to anybody watching the Green Bay Packers this season that the team is struggling offensively in the passing game, and that was extremely evident on Sunday afternoon during the team’s 27-10 loss to the New York Jets. In the shocking loss, Packers quarterbacks Jordan Love...
Yardbarker

Packers Writer Calls Out Fans Over Matt LaFleur Treatment

Head coach Matt LaFleur did something for the first time in four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He lost consecutive games against the New York Giants in Week 5 and the New York Jets in Week 6. Apparently, these results are already irking Packers fans. That’s why Packers writer...
