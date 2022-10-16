There are plenty of reasons for Green Bay Packers fans to feel so concerned about Aaron Rodgers and company. The Packers looked like they were on cruise control during a three-game undefeated run from Weeks 2 to 4 but back-to-back losses to the New York Giants in London and to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field in their last two games suggest that Green Bay is having issues, especially offensively.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO