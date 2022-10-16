On their third album, the Canadian indie rock group channels — and meets the standard of — a half-century’s worth of musical innovation. One of the most important drum fills in the history of modern music is also one of the simplest. Four martial thwacks on a snare, and the listener is plunged into a roiling vortex of noise unlike anything that’s been heard before or since. The song is “Only Shallow,” which kicks off My Bloody Valentine’s genre-defining opus Loveless. 30 years and some change later, it takes Alvvays only a few extra seconds to tear an MBV-sized hole in their music, when lead single and opening track “Pharmacist” explodes into fireworks of tremolo bar strums and distortion. From that broken dam pours the torrential deluge of experimentation and meticulous songwriting that is Blue Rev, the band’s third — and best — album.

