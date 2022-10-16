Read full article on original website
The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins Defends Lars Ulrich’s ‘Iconic’ Drumming in Reaction Video
Metallica's Lars Ulrich may be one of the more polarizing musicians in metal, but he's definitely got a supporter in The Darkness' Justin Hawkins, who decided to break down Metallica's "Sad But True" in the latest posting of his "Justin Hawkins Rides Again" reaction video series. While the video focuses...
Stereogum
Hear Two Awesome Songs From Tony Molina’s Old Band OVENS
As a solo artist, Tony Molina has developed a reputation as one of the best power-pop singer-songwriters going, churning out short, sweet pop tunes at an alarming clip. He honed that skill in a series of bands over the years, including one called OVENS. The band’s 44-track self-titled double LP will soon be released on vinyl for the first time after its initial CD run in 2009, and although as a rule we don’t post “previously unreleased” music that has been sitting there on YouTube for years, I thought this one was cool enough to spotlight.
Flatland Cavalry Releases Live In Studio Video For “Mountain Song”
You gotta love some Flatland Cavalry. When they say their music is “easy on the ears, heavy on the heart,” they sure ain’t wrong, because every song they release finds a way to reach every last drop of emotion you’ve got. Not to mention, they’re one...
John Cale and Weyes Blood Embrace the Surreal and Spiritual on New Song ‘Story of Blood’
John Cale, the ever-inventive Welsh musician and former member of the Velvet Underground, has announced his first new album of all new material in 10 years, Mercy, out Jan. 20, 2023 via Double Six/Domino. The album announcement is accompanied by a new song, “Story of Blood,” which features vocals from Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering. There’s also a music video, steeped in spiritual and religious imagery, directed by Emmy-winning director Jethro Waters. In a statement, Cale said he thought of Weyes Blood and Mering’s “puritanical vocals” while making “Story of Blood,” saying, “I thought if I could get her to come and...
Baz Luhrmann Confirms Britney Spears Remix of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Could Be On Its Way Soon
There could be more new music from Britney Spears on the way. Baz Luhrmann says that he’s working on releasing the fan-favorite “Viva Las Vegas” remix from his recent film Elvis, which fuses Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” with Spears’ 2003 hit, “Toxic.”
mailplus.co.uk
Music: One man lets down the band and sadly, that’s Bob Dylan
BOB Dylan is back on his never-ending tour, giving us the first chance in recorded history to go to a concert by an octogenarian Nobel Laureate. It ought to be an occasion, but you soon find, to paraphrase David Bowie, that the gig is a saddening bore. It does have...
Watch the Beatles’ New Music Video for ‘Taxman’
The Beatles have released a new video for the classic Revolver song “Taxman.”. The clip, directed by Danny Sangra, colorfully displays the song’s lyrics, with constantly changing text and movement throughout the piece. This is the first video release associated with the upcoming remixed and expanded version of Revolver, which arrives on Oct. 28. Audio of the updated rendition of “Taxman” was released in September.
Watch a giant sad clown bring new depths of emotion to Black Sabbath's War Pigs
The internet's favourite maudlin entertainer Puddles Pity Party takes on Black Sabbath's War Pigs and makes a sad song even sadder
Behind the Band Name: Eurythmics
Once Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart parted ways with their post-punk band, The Tourists, in 1980, both continued on and needed to find a band name that defined their sound, and movement, and one that would pique some curiosities. Eurythmics, which was also spelled as eurhythmics, referred to a late...
Freddie Mercury Dedicated His Solo Album to a Surprising Man in His Life: ‘Screw Everybody Else!’
Here's a look at Freddie Mercury's career, including his solo album 'Mr. Bad Guy,' which was dedicated for a special man in his life called Jerry.
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
NME
The Angels documentary ‘Kickin’ Down The Door’ set for cinema release in December
Kickin’ Down The Door – a feature documentary based on the storied career of The Angels – has been set for a theatrical release at the start of December. It’ll hit cinemas around the country on Thursday December 1, following its formal premiere at the Adelaide Film Festival tomorrow (October 19). It’ll also screen at the inaugural LongPlay Music Film Festival in Ballarat, with a special showing being held – alongside an acoustic performance by founding guitarists Rick and John Brewster – on Monday November 21.
Camilo Visits His Beloved ‘Tribu’ Around the World in Tour Doc Trailer
The sweet vocals of Camilo went on the road for the first time last year. And now, the mustachioed Latin star is ready to share the behind-the-scenes of that journey on Nov. 18 with the release of El Primer Tour De Mi Vida on HBO Max. “Between July and December 2021, Camilo and his team went on tour for the very first time,” the trailer opening announces. “To present his to the world his Mis Manos tour.” The trailer splices short behind-the-scenes clips before showing Camilo performing “Vida de Rico” on stage as his audience dances along. “48 cities. Just one...
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows
Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
xpn.org
Alvvays’ ‘Blue Rev’ is the kind of masterpiece you can’t ignore
On their third album, the Canadian indie rock group channels — and meets the standard of — a half-century’s worth of musical innovation. One of the most important drum fills in the history of modern music is also one of the simplest. Four martial thwacks on a snare, and the listener is plunged into a roiling vortex of noise unlike anything that’s been heard before or since. The song is “Only Shallow,” which kicks off My Bloody Valentine’s genre-defining opus Loveless. 30 years and some change later, it takes Alvvays only a few extra seconds to tear an MBV-sized hole in their music, when lead single and opening track “Pharmacist” explodes into fireworks of tremolo bar strums and distortion. From that broken dam pours the torrential deluge of experimentation and meticulous songwriting that is Blue Rev, the band’s third — and best — album.
Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy + Mark Tremonti – Our 10 Favorite Albums When We Were Teenagers
Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti are here to chat about their 10 favorite albums when they were teenagers. The two have been such a powerful songwriting team across seven albums, the latest being Pawns & Kings and their musical journeys inside and out of Alter Bridge (and even before!) have been inspiring in so many ways. Between them, they've crossed so many different styles — the heavy stuff, of course but Kennedy touched on Americana and bluegrass in his solo pursuits while earlier this year Tremonti recruited living members of Frank Sinatra's band for a charitable covers album that revealed his hidden talent as a remarkable crooner.
Wilco to Release ‘Cruel Country’ on Vinyl, Share Paranormal Video for “A Lifetime to Find”
Wilco’s 12th album, Cruel Country (dBpm Records), released May 2022, will now be available on vinyl and CD formats on Jan. 20, 2023. The 2xLP gatefold package for Cruel Country, created by Grammy-winning designer Lawrence Azerrad, features postcards, band photographs, and more, while the red and white vinyl LPs are limited to 5,000 copies and will be available at independent record stores.
Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett
A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
Avenged Sevenfold’s Mascot Invades the Carnival in Iron Maiden’s ‘Legacy of the Beast’ Mobile Game
Iron Maiden continue to welcome some of rock's biggest names into their video game world, with Avenged Sevenfold being the latest to take part in a Legacy of the Beast in-game collaboration. In fact, a trio of deathbats chosen by the band's Deathbats Club will now wreak havoc within the carnival backdrop of Maiden's gameplay.
