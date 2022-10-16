Read full article on original website
Kyle Larson responds to Bubba Wallace fight
Kyle Larson took some ownership of what happened prior to his fight with Bubba Wallace at Sunday’s South Point 400 in Las Vegas. Wallace was livid with Larson after Wallace was forced into the wall on Lap 95, and seemingly retaliated by spinning Larson out. The pair then had a physical confrontation after the wreck.
NASCAR driver Joey Logano rips Bubba Wallace over seemingly intentional wreck that could lead to a suspension
Bubba Wallace's apparent retaliation against Kyle Larson could have been much worse, but he got lucky when he clipped another car before the wall.
Bubba Wallace has testy response to question about retaliating against Kyle Larson
Bubba Wallace denied retaliating against Kyle Larson on Sunday and got testy when pressed about the matter. Wallace got bumped into the wall by Larson on lap 95 of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. He responded by going across the track and bumping into the rear of Larson’s car, wrecking both of them. Christopher Bell, one of Wallace’s Toyota teammates, was also taken out in the wreck.
Bubba Wallace Left Someone Out of a Long List of Apologies to Mitigate His Impending NASCAR Punishment
Bubba Wallace apologized to a lengthy list of people and organizations, but not to Kyle Larson. The post Bubba Wallace Left Someone Out of a Long List of Apologies to Mitigate His Impending NASCAR Punishment appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bubba Wallace’s Replacement Revealed for Homestead-Miami Speedway Amid Suspension
NASCAR has handed Bubba Wallace a one-race suspension and that means that another driver will step up and fill his seat at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The suspension comes after Wallace appeared to deliberately wreck Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After NASCAR reviewed the data, the organization came to its conclusion.
Yardbarker
Bubba Wallace deserves hefty fine, points penalty and suspension for Larson incidents
Editor's note: Full results, post-race notes and updated driver standings are at the end of this story. I’m going to start today’s analysis of Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with two reflections:. 1) Before I criticize a driver for an on-track incident, I...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NASCAR Racer Tyler Dillon’s Wife, Haley Dillon
Spire Motorsports recently announced its driver lineup for 2023. Tyler Dillon will be a new driver for the team in the NASCAR Cup Series next season. Dillon is thrilled to be driving the No. 77 for Spire and claims that the best is yet to come. The car racer’s wife is the one person who truly understands how hard he works behind the scenes to achieve his goals. Tyler Dillon’s wife, Haley Dillon, is incredibly proud of her husband and regularly shows her support for him on many social media platforms. Fans are eager to know more about her, so we reveal her full background in this Haley Dillon wiki.
Bubba Wallace denies he intentionally hit Kyle Larson in 'exceptionally dangerous' move before the pair got into an altercation
Bubba Wallace lost his mind after Kyle Larson drove him into the wall during the Las Vegas race, leading to retaliation, a wreck, and even a fight.
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News
Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Finds Possum Hiding in JR Motorsports Car After Las Vegas NASCAR Weekend
After Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his JR Motorsports team got back from their Las Vegas weekend, they had a stowaway in one of their cars. A possum decided to hitch a ride somewhere along the way on the NASCAR hauler. That’s quite the ride for North America’s only marsupial.
NASCAR World Reacts To Veteran Driver's Bubba Wallace Opinion
Bubba Wallace is receiving a lot of backlash for intentionally hitting Kyle Larson in an act of retaliation during Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Larson squeezed Wallace into the wall on Lap 95. Wallace responded by purposely hitting the right rear of Larson's vehicle. During Tuesday's edition of...
NBC Sports
Suspended Bubba Wallace will be replaced by John Hunter Nemechek for Homestead
John Hunter Nemechek will drive at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend in place of Bubba Wallace, who was suspended for one race by NASCAR for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In a statement via social media, 23XI Racing announced Nemechek in the No. 45 Toyota. The team...
NBC Sports
Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings
Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
racer.com
Ashley, Capps, Enders, Arana Jr. take critical NHRA Texas Nationals wins
Justin Ashley and Erica Enders extended their respective points leads with wins in Top Fuel and Pro Stock while Funny Car winner Ron Capps pulled up to points leader Robert Hight’s bumper with another win, and Hector Arana Jr. looked like a season regular in winning Pro Stock Motorcycle to bring the Texas NHRA FallNationals to a roaring conclusion.
FOX Sports
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas crash
Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward. Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday's incident at Las Vegas and...
Logano wins at Las Vegas to earn spot in NASCAR title race
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Team Penske has a shot at two major championships this year — Joey Logano became the first driver to qualify for NASCAR’s title-deciding finale with a win Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “We’re racing for a championship! Let’s go!” Logano screamed to the crowd. “All you want to do is get to the championship four when the season starts and race for a championship, and we’ve got the team to do it. I don’t see why we can’t win at this point.” Logano, who won for the third time this season and third time at Las Vegas, is NASCAR’s 2018 champion and advanced to the championship race for the fifth time in his career. Team Penske last month celebrated the IndyCar championship when driver Will Power won his second title. Logano used a late pit stop for new tires hoping the new Goodyears would give him a shot. He gained six immediate spots, but his Ford was still in eighth on the final restart with 16 laps remaining.
racer.com
The RACER Mailbag, October 19
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
racer.com
Thomas Schrage blog: The perfect weekend!
Thanks to the Team USA Scholarship, I have made two trips across the pond to England in the last three weeks. It’s been busy, for sure, and even though my last blog was only just over a week ago, there’s so much has happened that I need to tell you all about!
racer.com
IndyCar Nashville layout to remain unchanged for 2023, but new stadium looming
After considering the idea of making few changes to the street circuit layout that’s played host to two crash-filled NTT IndyCar Series events, the organizers of the Nashville Grand Prix have opted to stick with the same configuration used at the most recent visit in August. The decision, as...
FOX Sports
Spire Motorsports to run LaJoie and Ty Dillon in 2023
Spire Motorsports on Tuesday announced a two-car lineup with drivers Corey LaJoie and Ty Dillon for 2023, the first season the team will run both its Chevrolets with full-time drivers. LaJoie will return to the No. 7 for a third season and remain paired with crew chief Ryan Sparks, who...
