Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Larson responds to Bubba Wallace fight

Kyle Larson took some ownership of what happened prior to his fight with Bubba Wallace at Sunday’s South Point 400 in Las Vegas. Wallace was livid with Larson after Wallace was forced into the wall on Lap 95, and seemingly retaliated by spinning Larson out. The pair then had a physical confrontation after the wreck.
Larry Brown Sports

Bubba Wallace has testy response to question about retaliating against Kyle Larson

Bubba Wallace denied retaliating against Kyle Larson on Sunday and got testy when pressed about the matter. Wallace got bumped into the wall by Larson on lap 95 of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. He responded by going across the track and bumping into the rear of Larson’s car, wrecking both of them. Christopher Bell, one of Wallace’s Toyota teammates, was also taken out in the wreck.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NASCAR Racer Tyler Dillon’s Wife, Haley Dillon

Spire Motorsports recently announced its driver lineup for 2023. Tyler Dillon will be a new driver for the team in the NASCAR Cup Series next season. Dillon is thrilled to be driving the No. 77 for Spire and claims that the best is yet to come. The car racer’s wife is the one person who truly understands how hard he works behind the scenes to achieve his goals. Tyler Dillon’s wife, Haley Dillon, is incredibly proud of her husband and regularly shows her support for him on many social media platforms. Fans are eager to know more about her, so we reveal her full background in this Haley Dillon wiki.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News

Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Veteran Driver's Bubba Wallace Opinion

Bubba Wallace is receiving a lot of backlash for intentionally hitting Kyle Larson in an act of retaliation during Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Larson squeezed Wallace into the wall on Lap 95. Wallace responded by purposely hitting the right rear of Larson's vehicle. During Tuesday's edition of...
NBC Sports

Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings

Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
racer.com

Ashley, Capps, Enders, Arana Jr. take critical NHRA Texas Nationals wins

Justin Ashley and Erica Enders extended their respective points leads with wins in Top Fuel and Pro Stock while Funny Car winner Ron Capps pulled up to points leader Robert Hight’s bumper with another win, and Hector Arana Jr. looked like a season regular in winning Pro Stock Motorcycle to bring the Texas NHRA FallNationals to a roaring conclusion.
FOX Sports

NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas crash

Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward. Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday's incident at Las Vegas and...
The Associated Press

Logano wins at Las Vegas to earn spot in NASCAR title race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Team Penske has a shot at two major championships this year — Joey Logano became the first driver to qualify for NASCAR’s title-deciding finale with a win Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “We’re racing for a championship! Let’s go!” Logano screamed to the crowd. “All you want to do is get to the championship four when the season starts and race for a championship, and we’ve got the team to do it. I don’t see why we can’t win at this point.” Logano, who won for the third time this season and third time at Las Vegas, is NASCAR’s 2018 champion and advanced to the championship race for the fifth time in his career. Team Penske last month celebrated the IndyCar championship when driver Will Power won his second title. Logano used a late pit stop for new tires hoping the new Goodyears would give him a shot. He gained six immediate spots, but his Ford was still in eighth on the final restart with 16 laps remaining.
racer.com

The RACER Mailbag, October 19

Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
racer.com

Thomas Schrage blog: The perfect weekend!

Thanks to the Team USA Scholarship, I have made two trips across the pond to England in the last three weeks. It’s been busy, for sure, and even though my last blog was only just over a week ago, there’s so much has happened that I need to tell you all about!
FOX Sports

Spire Motorsports to run LaJoie and Ty Dillon in 2023

Spire Motorsports on Tuesday announced a two-car lineup with drivers Corey LaJoie and Ty Dillon for 2023, the first season the team will run both its Chevrolets with full-time drivers. LaJoie will return to the No. 7 for a third season and remain paired with crew chief Ryan Sparks, who...

