Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Max Trejo had big shoes to fill early in the season. After redshirt senior goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin, who was named back-to-back Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the weeks of Sept. 6 and 13, missed time due to a quad injury in the middle of September, Trejo stepped in and recorded three saves in his four games — including three against ranked teams — for the Buckeyes. Trejo recorded two shutouts in one win, two draws and one loss.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO