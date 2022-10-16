ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Romelu Lukaku Will Not Return To Chelsea In January

By Dylan McBennett
 2 days ago

Romelu Lukaku will not return to Chelsea from Inter Milan in January.

Romelu Lukaku will not return to Chelsea this January, and is expected to stay at Inter Milan to see out the rest of his loan. Lukaku returned to Inter this summer after his big money move last year, but has not performed the way he would have liked.

Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel did not see Lukaku in their plans or system last season, and it led to the Belgian being froze out very early on in his career back at the club, The infamous interview did not do him any favours either.

There have been murmurs of a return, but that has today been denied and shut down.

Romelu Lukaku will not return to Chelsea in January.

According to Fabrizio Romano via YouTube , Romelu Lukaku will not return to Chelsea in January, and will stay at Inter Milan to see out the rest of his loan. The clubs have not decided on anything, and Lukaku will not return in January despite reports suggesting otherwise.

There have been rumours suggesting Inter Milan were keen on terminating the Belgian strikers contract after being seriously worried by his physical decline and poor run of form in the team, and were ready to cut their losses.

Negotiations are not ongoing in any way regarding the player, and the possibility of Inter terminating the contract of Lukaku in January is absolutely not a possibility as things stand. Lukaku is set to complete the season with Inter Milan.

Inter and Chelsea have had discussions to extend the loan deal at the end of the year for a further year, but nothing is signed or agreed as of yet.

