Orange Park High School football player selected for Under Armour Next All-America GameZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County holding Opioid Overdose Awareness Seminar, free to the publicZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project begins in Middleburg; expect detoursZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Town Council debates issue of updating pet ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 7th annual “Treats No Tricks” eventZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
First Coast News
Haleigh Cummings' father to be released from Florida prison Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned the father of Haleigh Cummings, the little girl whose disappearance made national headlines, will be released from prison Wednesday. The 5-year-old disappeared from her Satsuma home in the middle of the night in February 2009. At the time she was at...
WCJB
UPDATE: Cook fired after giving 15-year-old for eating THC burger
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Police Department is confirming additional details about the arrest of a Bev’s Cafe cook who gave a 15-year-old a burger with THC oil. Officers say Lucian Flaitz, 29, was fired by the restaurant after he gave a 15-year-old, who worked at the...
First Coast News
12 Who Care: Susan King keeps her community from going hungry
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — First Coast News's latest 12 Who Care recipient is usually behind the scenes making sure families on the First Coast do not go hungry. First Coast News and the person who nominated her want to bring Susan King to the forefront to acknowledge all she does for the community. She is currently the CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida.
First Coast News
Hundreds walk for suicide awareness in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people took to Jacksonville Beach Sunday Morning to raise awareness of suicide prevention. The ‘Walk Out of Darkness' event organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention brought out hundreds of participants, including advocates, and those who have lost loved ones to suicide.
Westside Walmart greeter remembered for 26 years of service
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patricia Vad was a Walmart greeter for over two decades, but recently got sick with COVID-19 and never recovered. “She was one of the most beautiful, spirited women but she had some tenacity and I heard she was tough too, in making sure things didn’t take place that shouldn’t take place here,” said Reverend Jean Clark, customer.
Judge denies motion of acquittal for Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Late in the second day of Noah Williams' trial, his attorneys asked Duval County Judge Jeb Branhem to acquit him, citing lack of evidence. Williams, whose rap name is Spinabenz, is best known for his viral song 'Who I Smoke.' He is standing trial for charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He faces up to 15 years on that charge.
An apartment in the backyard? City councilmember poses solution to rental shortage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You want grandma to move closer to your home, but there aren't any homes available and renting is too expensive. You may be able to build your own solution right in your backyard. "The whole idea is for this to be a proper unit in someone's...
Haleigh Cummings’ father to be released from prison after serving 12 years on drug charges
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who disappeared in 2009 will be released from prison Wednesday after serving a 12-year sentence on drug charges. Ronald Cummings, the father of Haleigh Cummings, is set to be released from Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont, according...
First Coast News
MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation: Supports and Nurtures Local Kids (FCL Oct. 19, 2022)
The MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation is an after-school and summer youth development program in Jacksonville's Urban Core that promotes academic achievement and positive life skills. The goal is to provide students the resources they need to rise to their full potential and become contributing members of society. One of the...
Clay County residents voice concerns on future county road projects
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Leaders in Clay County hosted a meeting to discuss the bonded transportation program, where neighbors learned what’s next for future projects on county roads in the area. STORY: Deputies ask for help IDing man whose remains were found at Flagler County construction site.
Flagler County Sheriff's Office releases generated images of man whose remains were found
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. After human remains were discovered during construction in Palm Coast earlier this year, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office has released computer generated images to help identify the man. The unidentified man's body was found in July during the...
Disaster food assistance pre-registration open for St. Johns, Flagler counties
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — When a storm hits, the damage is widespread and effects everyday aspects of people’s lives including food. After covering a hotel stay or planning for home repairs, can you afford food?. Florida is offering disaster SNAP benefits to help pay for food. You...
News4Jax.com
Former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested after FDLE investigation
A former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested following an investigation conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, authorities said. Clayton Pyle, 37, was a detention officer with the Sheriff’s Office and was terminated after he left Florida while on administrative leave, according to the agency.
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis: Florida Disaster Fund has raised $45M for Hurricane Ian victims
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis gave an update on Hurricane Ian fundraising relief efforts in Jacksonville on Monday afternoon. DeSantis was at Adamec Harley-Davidson of Baymeadows, alongside Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo, to talk about the Florida Disaster Fund and volunteer opportunities. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to end exclusionary zoning, despite pushback
Jason Sanchez is the co-founder of Gainesville Is For People, a chapter of YIMBY Action. He said the new zoning change could change the scope of our city, which now makes it possible for quadplexes, duplexes, and triplexes. "I think if you diversify the types of houses that are available...
WCJB
Putnam County deputies arrest man intending to “start a war”
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies disarmed an Interlachen man they say planned an “active shooter” situation with them on Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported Glen Ressler, 42, was armed and planned to “start a war” with deputies. Ressler...
Future of Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach still undetermined
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Adventure Landing opened its doors in 1995, and since then, it's seen more than three decades of people coming and going. To hear that this park could be torn down has some feeling nostalgic. “I’m kind of wistful you know I mean my kids had birthday...
Missing girl in Clay County
Wendi Goffer, was last seen leaving 350 Crossing Blvd in the Orange Park area around11:55 am. Wendi was wearing a black hoodie (sweatshirt), tan pants, and purple shoes. If you know her whereabouts please call 904-264-6512 or submit a SaferWatch Tip. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Child arrested for making threat to 'shoot up' Clay County High
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A child not affiliated with Clay High School has been charged after allegedly making a threat on Snapchat that referenced shooting up the school Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the child was charged with disrupting...
