Orange Park, FL

News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Haleigh Cummings' father to be released from Florida prison Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned the father of Haleigh Cummings, the little girl whose disappearance made national headlines, will be released from prison Wednesday. The 5-year-old disappeared from her Satsuma home in the middle of the night in February 2009. At the time she was at...
SATSUMA, FL
First Coast News

12 Who Care: Susan King keeps her community from going hungry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — First Coast News's latest 12 Who Care recipient is usually behind the scenes making sure families on the First Coast do not go hungry. First Coast News and the person who nominated her want to bring Susan King to the forefront to acknowledge all she does for the community. She is currently the CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Hundreds walk for suicide awareness in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people took to Jacksonville Beach Sunday Morning to raise awareness of suicide prevention. The ‘Walk Out of Darkness' event organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention brought out hundreds of participants, including advocates, and those who have lost loved ones to suicide.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Westside Walmart greeter remembered for 26 years of service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patricia Vad was a Walmart greeter for over two decades, but recently got sick with COVID-19 and never recovered. “She was one of the most beautiful, spirited women but she had some tenacity and I heard she was tough too, in making sure things didn’t take place that shouldn’t take place here,” said Reverend Jean Clark, customer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Judge denies motion of acquittal for Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Late in the second day of Noah Williams' trial, his attorneys asked Duval County Judge Jeb Branhem to acquit him, citing lack of evidence. Williams, whose rap name is Spinabenz, is best known for his viral song 'Who I Smoke.' He is standing trial for charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He faces up to 15 years on that charge.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Putnam County deputies arrest man intending to “start a war”

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies disarmed an Interlachen man they say planned an “active shooter” situation with them on Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported Glen Ressler, 42, was armed and planned to “start a war” with deputies. Ressler...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Missing girl in Clay County

Wendi Goffer, was last seen leaving 350 Crossing Blvd in the Orange Park area around11:55 am. Wendi was wearing a black hoodie (sweatshirt), tan pants, and purple shoes. If you know her whereabouts please call 904-264-6512 or submit a SaferWatch Tip. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

