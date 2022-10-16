ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-profit raises awareness for Down Syndrome

By Jazzmyn Allen
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — October is National Down Syndrome Awareness Month to celebrate unique abilities and focus on promoting more inclusion.

In NEPA, the Down Syndrome Society of Susquehanna Valley started as a support group for parents.

A helping hand at Camp Freedom

Then it became a non-profit organization that advocates for individuals with down syndrome.

Stephen Hill, Vice President of DSSSV, says a big part of their mission is preaching acceptance and recognizing we are more alike than different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YTMJd_0ibYoNRf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ibd23_0ibYoNRf00

“The idea of having the awareness is just to bring acceptance and to bring more inclusion from schools to workplaces. I mean, everybody that had down syndrome has different abilities,” Hill said.

The pictures included are from previous DSSSV events.

