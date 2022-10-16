Read full article on original website
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday
NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon. The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension. Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Cut On Monday Morning
A veteran NFL wide receiver has been released following Week 6 of the 2022 regular season. According to reports out of Tennessee, the Titans have released former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon. Gordon, who's bounced around the league since leaving Cleveland, had been with the Titans practice squad. NFL Network's...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Was Escorted off the Field — Here's Why
Following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin benched starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and named rookie Kenny Pickett as his replacement. Although things were looking up for the 24-year-old QB, it appears he will lose his starting position for a few games after taking a massive hit during the sixth week of the 2022-23 NFL season.
NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News
The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
Boo birds: Jill Biden booed by Philadelphia Eagles fans before game against Dallas Cowboys
First lady Jill Biden was booed at Lincoln Financial Field at the end of the Philadelphia Eagles pregame Sunday.
NFL
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns
All signs indicate Dak Prescott will return to the lineup Sunday when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) that Prescott is physically ready to return after the Week 1 injury knocked the star quarterback out the past five games.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight
It hasn't been a fun night of football watching for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 20-3, at halftime of Sunday night's game. Cris Collinsworth has been making it worse. The NBC analyst bothered Cowboys fans with how much fun he was having calling the Eagles' dominance...
Chiefs Release Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs have waived cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Kansas City activated Bootle from the practice squad last week to replace injured defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton on the active roster. He played one snap on defense and seven on special teams during Week 6's 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Panthers’ Robbie Anderson Explains Why He Got Kicked Out of Game
Interim coach Steve Wilks sent the veteran receiver to the locker room after he got into an argument with assistant Joe Dailey.
Everything Patrick Mahomes said after gutsy Chiefs loss to Bills
Patrick Mahomes had some things to say after his Kansas City Chiefs lost at home to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke at the podium after his team’s tough home loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. While there is no...
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)
Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calls for removal of Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a highly-respected individual around the league, did not hold back on Tuesday when talking about
3 college football teams exposed as frauds in Week 7
The smoke and mirrors have been removed, as these college football teams might be frauds. Eventually, we were going to find out the truth about these marquee football teams this season. Any time four top-10 teams lose in the same weekend, there are plenty of discussions to be had over...
Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy blasted for team’s laughable first-half performance
Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the midst of a four-game winning
