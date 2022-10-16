ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

‘I feel good about where we’re at’: Joe Burrow thinks Bengals headed in right direction

The Cincinnati Bengals had been searching for a game in which the offense looked like the 2021 version of itself. And their performance against the Saints in Week 6 was closest they’ve been to resembling last year’s AFC Championship winning offense. It took head coach Zac Taylor, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Burrow a few weeks to figure out what wasn’t going to work this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
NOLA.com

Our Views: Rebuilt and ready, the Pelicans are hoping to soar

Zion Williamson’s smile is so bright, it can light up a room the size of the Smoothie King Center. And as the Pelicans have been getting ready to launch their 2022-2023 regular season Wednesday night in Brooklyn, he, his teammates and their fans have had a lot to smile about.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Marcus Mariota silences calls for Desmond Ridder with near-perfect performance vs 49ers

The Falcons dominated the 49ers for much of the afternoon on Sunday to the tune of a 28-14 victory. Despite most analysts picking the Niners and Vegas oddsmakers having the visitor as touchdown favorites, Atlanta continues to put a better product on the field than their roster would indicate. And a large reason for the upset was Marcus Mariota‘s excellent play, which completely silenced calls for Desmond Ridder.
ATLANTA, GA
NOLA.com

Be Caesars’ guest at the Pelicans home opener

Caesars Sportsbook is giving local fans a chance to win a pair of Pelicans’ tickets to the team’s home opener on October 23. To register, visit www.nola.com/pelstix and place a bet of $5 or more by October 20. After last year’s Western Conference playoff run, the enthusiasm is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

