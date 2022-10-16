Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Related
Ja’Marr Chase admits wanting to get fined after game-winning TD for Bengals vs. Saints
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow was electric in their return to their old stomping grounds in Louisiana. The former LSU QB-WR duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s return to the SuperDome was capped by a game-winning touchdown in the final drive of the game.
Ja’Marr Chase reveals where Joe Burrow got his LSU jersey from
Joe Burrow garnered a lot of attention on Sunday for wearing a Ja’Marr Chase LSU jersey in his first game in New Orleans since the 2020 National Championship. It turns out that wasn’t any old Chase jersey he was wearing, either. According to Chase, Burrow texted him and...
Steelers WR Johnson: no issues with Trubisky after dust-up
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson says he and quarterback Mitch Trubisky are fine following a confrontation at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets earlier this month. Johnson says he has no ill will toward Trubisky, who was benched in favor of rookie Kenny...
WWL-TV
Should New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill start at QB Thursday with Dalton injured?
Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton are both nursing injuries to start the Thursday Night Football gameweek. Could that mean that Taysom Hill might see a start?
NOLA.com
Odds boost: If Saints beat Cardinals, Zion shines against Nets, you can cash in
The New Orleans Pelicans open their 2022-23 season on Wednesday night at the Brooklyn Nets, kicking off a busy weekend of sports for New Orleans teams. On Thursday, the New Orleans Saints play at the Arizona Cardinals, and Tulane's top 25 team and the Pelicans play home games over the weekend.
‘I feel good about where we’re at’: Joe Burrow thinks Bengals headed in right direction
The Cincinnati Bengals had been searching for a game in which the offense looked like the 2021 version of itself. And their performance against the Saints in Week 6 was closest they’ve been to resembling last year’s AFC Championship winning offense. It took head coach Zac Taylor, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Burrow a few weeks to figure out what wasn’t going to work this season.
NOLA.com
A lot of firsts and familiar faces: Numbers and names to know from Saints' loss to Bengals
MARCHING ON: For the 2022 NFL season, The Times-Picayune’s Terrin Waack will provide select stellar stats, obscure facts and notable quotes from the most recent game to show how the New Orleans Saints marched against their opponent. The New Orleans Saints lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 30-26, on Sunday...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Rebuilt and ready, the Pelicans are hoping to soar
Zion Williamson’s smile is so bright, it can light up a room the size of the Smoothie King Center. And as the Pelicans have been getting ready to launch their 2022-2023 regular season Wednesday night in Brooklyn, he, his teammates and their fans have had a lot to smile about.
NOLA.com
At last, the Pelicans have a strong, clear-cut starting five. Here's a look at the entire team
The Pelicans open their season at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when they face the Brooklyn Nets in the Barclays Center — and for the first time in a long time, New Orleans' NBA team appears to have a clear-cut starting five. Here's a look at each player, as well as...
Yardbarker
Marcus Mariota silences calls for Desmond Ridder with near-perfect performance vs 49ers
The Falcons dominated the 49ers for much of the afternoon on Sunday to the tune of a 28-14 victory. Despite most analysts picking the Niners and Vegas oddsmakers having the visitor as touchdown favorites, Atlanta continues to put a better product on the field than their roster would indicate. And a large reason for the upset was Marcus Mariota‘s excellent play, which completely silenced calls for Desmond Ridder.
NOLA.com
Can Pelicans make statement in NBA season opener? Best Bets for Oct. 19
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NOLA.com
How high is the New Orleans Pelicans' ceiling this season? Here's what the odds say
It’s safe to say that the New Orleans Pelicans are facing some of the highest expectations in franchise history heading into the 2022-23 season. The Pels experienced a taste of playoff success last season despite a brutal start, and they return the same core of players that led them down the stretch.
NOLA.com
Be Caesars’ guest at the Pelicans home opener
Caesars Sportsbook is giving local fans a chance to win a pair of Pelicans’ tickets to the team’s home opener on October 23. To register, visit www.nola.com/pelstix and place a bet of $5 or more by October 20. After last year’s Western Conference playoff run, the enthusiasm is...
Comments / 0