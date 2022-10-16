Read full article on original website
Giannis' younger brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, receives two-way contract from Chicago Bulls
The younger brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a chance to make an impact with the Chicago Bulls after signing a two-way contract
Julius Randle likens new Knicks PG Jalen Brunson to Lonzo Ball
New York Knicks‘ starting power forward Julius Randle looks rejuvenated ahead of the season opener on Wednesday. His preseason play showed promising signs that this season would be different from the passive-aggressive Randle we saw last season. He has constantly praised Jalen Brunson in the training camp and preseason....
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers declined the opportunity to trade Russell Westbrook and 2 first-round picks for Bojan Bodganovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and a 2023 first-rounder.
Hawks’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Trae Young
The Atlanta Hawks are entering the 2022-23 NBA season full of expectations. After surprising the world in 2021 with an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, the team failed to replicate its feat in 2022. Last season, Atlanta barely made the playoffs, winning twice in the play-in tournament after a 43-39 record....
Predicting 2023 NBA award winners, including Luka Doncic as MVP
With a new NBA season about to be upon us, this offers a clean slate and a new opportunity for all the individual awards. As we reach the start of the 2022-23 regular season, there are bound to be some surprises for this year’s awards with all the players, coaches, and executives who are looking to stake their claim or have bounce-back campaigns. So without further ado, let’s now discuss our predictions for the 2023 NBA award winners, including Luka Doncic as MVP.
Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 NBA Season Predictions
The Atlanta Hawks regular season tips off tomorrow night against the Houston Rockets in State Farm Arena. It has been a productive summer in Atlanta, and now we finally get to see the revamped roster in a meaningful game. It is a fool's errand to attempt to predict the future....
Paolo Banchero Says His Game Is Modeled Off LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, And Jayson Tatum
Paolo Banchero has gone on to say that he has modeled his game off LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, and Jayson Tatum.
Mavericks sign guard Facundo Campazzo prior to opener
DALLAS -- The Mavericks on Tuesday signed Argentine guard Facundo Campazzo, a former teammate of Luka Doncic who will be another ballhandling option behind the Dallas superstar. The Mavericks open the regular season at the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. The 31-year-old Campazzo became a free agent after spending his first...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Is A Young NBA Legend
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks has been in the NBA for 9 years now and has racked up a slew of huge victories. The Greek Freak is a six-time All-NBA player, a five-time All-Defensive selection, the 2016-17 Most Improved player, two-time MVP, and a six-time All-Star too. Oh, and...
NBA Odds: Knicks vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies will open their NBA season with a Wednesday night matchup in the music city. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Knicks-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below. The New York Knicks...
Anthony Davis Reveals Mindset Against Clippers
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers will open their season with two tough matchups. First heading to The Bay to face the Golden State Warriors on their ring night, Los Angeles will open against the defending champs. Following that game, the Lakers will head back home for a date with the LA Clippers. Determined to bounce back from last season's disaster, Anthony Davis and the Lakers are focused for these first two matchups.
