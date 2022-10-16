ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Julius Randle likens new Knicks PG Jalen Brunson to Lonzo Ball

New York Knicks‘ starting power forward Julius Randle looks rejuvenated ahead of the season opener on Wednesday. His preseason play showed promising signs that this season would be different from the passive-aggressive Randle we saw last season. He has constantly praised Jalen Brunson in the training camp and preseason....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Predicting 2023 NBA award winners, including Luka Doncic as MVP

With a new NBA season about to be upon us, this offers a clean slate and a new opportunity for all the individual awards. As we reach the start of the 2022-23 regular season, there are bound to be some surprises for this year’s awards with all the players, coaches, and executives who are looking to stake their claim or have bounce-back campaigns. So without further ado, let’s now discuss our predictions for the 2023 NBA award winners, including Luka Doncic as MVP.
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 NBA Season Predictions

The Atlanta Hawks regular season tips off tomorrow night against the Houston Rockets in State Farm Arena. It has been a productive summer in Atlanta, and now we finally get to see the revamped roster in a meaningful game. It is a fool's errand to attempt to predict the future....
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Mavericks sign guard Facundo Campazzo prior to opener

DALLAS -- The Mavericks on Tuesday signed Argentine guard Facundo Campazzo, a former teammate of Luka Doncic who will be another ballhandling option behind the Dallas superstar. The Mavericks open the regular season at the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. The 31-year-old Campazzo became a free agent after spending his first...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Is A Young NBA Legend

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks has been in the NBA for 9 years now and has racked up a slew of huge victories. The Greek Freak is a six-time All-NBA player, a five-time All-Defensive selection, the 2016-17 Most Improved player, two-time MVP, and a six-time All-Star too. Oh, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Reveals Mindset Against Clippers

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers will open their season with two tough matchups. First heading to The Bay to face the Golden State Warriors on their ring night, Los Angeles will open against the defending champs. Following that game, the Lakers will head back home for a date with the LA Clippers. Determined to bounce back from last season's disaster, Anthony Davis and the Lakers are focused for these first two matchups.
LOS ANGELES, CA

