Bridge City, LA

verylocal.com

It’s gumbo and grilled cheese season, y’all

Gumbo and grilled cheese weather has finally arrived! From roughly the 1970s until Katrina, most New Orleans schools served gumbo and grilled cheese about every other week during fall and winter. Only some schools still offer it now, and I’d be lying if I said that serving gumbo and grilled cheese during gumbo season wasn’t a factor in my OneApp choices. Imagine my joy the other day when I picked my son up from school and he told me that’s what was served!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

House of Prayer to host Harvest Fest

House of Prayer invites the community to come out and celebrate fall at its Harvest Festival on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival will feature a gumbo cook-off, food, concessions, hayrides, games, music, and activities. Non-scary costumes are welcomed. A costume contest will take place, with the winner taking home a special prize. House of Prayer is accepting registration for the gumbo cook off, which can be completed online, here.
THIBODAUX, LA
theadvocate.com

Learn the dark history of New Orleans' calaboose, a true French Quarter dungeon

It’s among the most photographed places in New Orleans, and for good reason. It also happens to be one of the prettiest. You know the spot, and you know the shot: Jackson Square, as seen from across Decatur Street. Gen. Andrew Jackson atop his steed anchors the center, with the Gothic spires of St. Louis Cathedral towering behind him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Nell Nolan: Cancer Crusaders Survivors, Project Lazarus, THNOC Bienville Circle

In gold letters, “Celebrating Life” graced the printed program for the Cancer Crusaders 21st luncheon at the Marriott New Orleans Hotel that recognized and celebrated “the amazing grace” of many of the attendees in their “changing experience of cancer.” Above the wording, which also included “Crusader Parade,” were musicians and strutting figures of a second line.
GEORGIA STATE
NOLA.com

Mary J. Blige touched on more than 30 songs during 90-minute New Orleans show

Mary J. Blige essentially cued up a Mary J. Blige mixtape at a full Smoothie King Center on Saturday. During her 90-minute show, Blige and her band touched on approximately 30 songs. Most weren’t performed in their entirety. Instead, she’d hit up one or two verses and choruses, enough for everyone to sing along with the main, most memorable lines, then move on. Songs of a similar tempo rolled right into one another without interruption, as if a deejay was mixing the live performances like vinyl records.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand

Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Food With a View

Restaurants outside NOLA offer panoramas at "see level" of the water around us. Famously below sea level, New Orleans has very few restaurants with views of the water, despite being surrounded by a huge lake, a mighty river, and oh so many canals. However, eateries outside the city limits with slightly higher elevations offer an array of waterfront dining experiences in unexpected places.
SLIDELL, LA
Houston Chronicle

This creamy shrimp salad has Sicilian roots by way of New Orleans

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The cover of "Nana's Creole Italian Table" is a close-up photo of what we in New Orleans would call red gravy. I can almost smell the thick tomato sauce speckled with flecks of onion, garlic and herbs. How many times did I watch my Sicilian grandmother make such a sauce? How many times have I made it myself?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Rougarou Fest to Host Outdoor Movie Night

The Rougarou Fest will celebrate E.T.’s 40th Anniversary on Friday, October 21, at 7:00 p.m. with an outdoor viewing of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” at the Atchafalaya Narrative Stage at this year’s Rougarou Fest!. The Rougarou Fest is a free family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that...
HOUMA, LA
fox8live.com

It’s a girl! Rare okapi calf born at Audubon Institute’s breeding center

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a 15-month-long pregnancy, an okapi has given birth to a female calf at the Audubon Species Survival Center in Algiers. The mother, Asili, and the calf are doing well, according to keepers. Okapi, native to deep forests in the Democratic Republic of Congo, are considered...
houmatimes.com

NOTICE TO BIDDERS: Carl Detiveaux Road Repairs project

Sealed Bids will be received until the hour of 2:00 p.m., on November 17, 2022, at the office of South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA), 2028 Coteau Road, Houma, Louisiana 70364, and opened at 2:00 p.m., at which time they will be publicly read, for furnishing all supervision, labor, materials, equipment, etc., and performing all work necessary for: Carl Detiveaux Road Repairs project.
HOUMA, LA

