Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Cooler weather in Louisiana means gumbo time!Tina HowellLouisiana State
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tulane's Green Wave enters college football rankings for the 1st time since 1998Tina Howell
New Orleans musical icon Fats Domino has street re-named after himTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Broken neck. Shattered life. Stuck in a New Orleans wheelchair
In a New Orleans split second, this guy changes you forever
NOLA.com
For less than $1.5M, you can buy a taste of France, Lakefront access on both shores or a hidden Marigny gem
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
verylocal.com
It’s gumbo and grilled cheese season, y’all
Gumbo and grilled cheese weather has finally arrived! From roughly the 1970s until Katrina, most New Orleans schools served gumbo and grilled cheese about every other week during fall and winter. Only some schools still offer it now, and I’d be lying if I said that serving gumbo and grilled cheese during gumbo season wasn’t a factor in my OneApp choices. Imagine my joy the other day when I picked my son up from school and he told me that’s what was served!
houmatimes.com
House of Prayer to host Harvest Fest
House of Prayer invites the community to come out and celebrate fall at its Harvest Festival on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival will feature a gumbo cook-off, food, concessions, hayrides, games, music, and activities. Non-scary costumes are welcomed. A costume contest will take place, with the winner taking home a special prize. House of Prayer is accepting registration for the gumbo cook off, which can be completed online, here.
theadvocate.com
Learn the dark history of New Orleans' calaboose, a true French Quarter dungeon
It’s among the most photographed places in New Orleans, and for good reason. It also happens to be one of the prettiest. You know the spot, and you know the shot: Jackson Square, as seen from across Decatur Street. Gen. Andrew Jackson atop his steed anchors the center, with the Gothic spires of St. Louis Cathedral towering behind him.
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: Cancer Crusaders Survivors, Project Lazarus, THNOC Bienville Circle
In gold letters, “Celebrating Life” graced the printed program for the Cancer Crusaders 21st luncheon at the Marriott New Orleans Hotel that recognized and celebrated “the amazing grace” of many of the attendees in their “changing experience of cancer.” Above the wording, which also included “Crusader Parade,” were musicians and strutting figures of a second line.
Krewe of Cleopatra names 50th Queen ahead of 2023 Carnival Season
NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Cleopatra will be celebrating its 50th anniversary during the 2023 Carnival Season. Krewe Members kicked off the celebration Saturday with a Royal Gala brunch. They also crowned the 50th Queen Cleopatra: Victoria Bagot.
NOLA.com
Mary J. Blige touched on more than 30 songs during 90-minute New Orleans show
Mary J. Blige essentially cued up a Mary J. Blige mixtape at a full Smoothie King Center on Saturday. During her 90-minute show, Blige and her band touched on approximately 30 songs. Most weren’t performed in their entirety. Instead, she’d hit up one or two verses and choruses, enough for everyone to sing along with the main, most memorable lines, then move on. Songs of a similar tempo rolled right into one another without interruption, as if a deejay was mixing the live performances like vinyl records.
WDSU
Filming in St. Bernard Parish on Tuesday will have simulated gunfire
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The St. Bernard Parish Government has announced that there will be filming with simulated gunfire at the 40 Arpent Wetlands Observatory, located at the end of Jean Lafitte and Benjamin Street in Chalmette. Filming is currently scheduled for 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The...
Krewe of Boo set to roll down traditional parade route for the first time since 2018
NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Boo is set to kick off Saturday night in New Orleans. The annual Halloween spooktacular hasn’t rolled on its traditional route since 2018. The Hard Rock building collapse shortened the parade route in 2019, Covid-19 canceled Boo in 2020, and last year, the parade was forced to ditch the canal street leg at the last minute.
NOLA.com
Food updates: the latest restaurant openings and expansions around the city
In New Orleans, there is no shortage of dining options for someone looking to try something new. This is thanks to the abundance of creative chefs founding restaurants, established go-to spots expanding their spaces and food pop-ups building a steady following with regular schedules. In the recent months, two spots...
NOLA.com
For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand
Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
whereyat.com
Food With a View
Restaurants outside NOLA offer panoramas at "see level" of the water around us. Famously below sea level, New Orleans has very few restaurants with views of the water, despite being surrounded by a huge lake, a mighty river, and oh so many canals. However, eateries outside the city limits with slightly higher elevations offer an array of waterfront dining experiences in unexpected places.
Houston Chronicle
This creamy shrimp salad has Sicilian roots by way of New Orleans
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The cover of "Nana's Creole Italian Table" is a close-up photo of what we in New Orleans would call red gravy. I can almost smell the thick tomato sauce speckled with flecks of onion, garlic and herbs. How many times did I watch my Sicilian grandmother make such a sauce? How many times have I made it myself?
houmatimes.com
Rougarou Fest to Host Outdoor Movie Night
The Rougarou Fest will celebrate E.T.’s 40th Anniversary on Friday, October 21, at 7:00 p.m. with an outdoor viewing of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” at the Atchafalaya Narrative Stage at this year’s Rougarou Fest!. The Rougarou Fest is a free family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that...
fox8live.com
It’s a girl! Rare okapi calf born at Audubon Institute’s breeding center
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a 15-month-long pregnancy, an okapi has given birth to a female calf at the Audubon Species Survival Center in Algiers. The mother, Asili, and the calf are doing well, according to keepers. Okapi, native to deep forests in the Democratic Republic of Congo, are considered...
NOLA.com
New Orleans minister admits defrauding church, parishioners, school of $900,000
Rev. Charles Southall III, who led First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for more than three decades, admitted Tuesday that he defrauded his church, its housing ministries, his parishioners and a charter school of almost $900,000 that he used for personal gain. Southall, 64, pleaded guilty...
NOLA.com
Andrea Bocelli to perform in New Orleans for the first time, joined by the LPO
Famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is scheduled to make his New Orleans debut with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra at the Smoothie King Center on Feb. 11. After presales for Citi cardholders and Bocelli fan club members, tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 31. The Louisiana date, which...
houmatimes.com
NOTICE TO BIDDERS: Carl Detiveaux Road Repairs project
Sealed Bids will be received until the hour of 2:00 p.m., on November 17, 2022, at the office of South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA), 2028 Coteau Road, Houma, Louisiana 70364, and opened at 2:00 p.m., at which time they will be publicly read, for furnishing all supervision, labor, materials, equipment, etc., and performing all work necessary for: Carl Detiveaux Road Repairs project.
Comments / 2