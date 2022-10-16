Read full article on original website
6d ago
You have got to be kidding me. So let me get this straight, Tennessee has about $14 million for sports coaches but can’t come up with $15 k fir goal post
Tammy Mullins
6d ago
It was on you folks. That right there was a low IQ for tearing down your own post. Celebrate is fine but to destroy your own property is on you.’ Now with this fine you will be on a short lease and the next violation will cause u your wins and u will have to forfeit all wins
Norm
6d ago
You really think a bunch of low to no income college kids are willing to pay for anything else besides beer & COD?
