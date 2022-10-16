Rock Valley, Iowa– A Hull woman was taken to the hospital after an accident on the scene of another recent accident on the edge of Rock Valley on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that another accident had previously occurred at the location where 31-year-old Shelby Kiers of Hull was driving a 2004 Honda eastbound on Highway 18, on the edge of Rock Valley at about 4:50 p.m. They tell us that 41-year-old Katie Fredricks of Hudson, SD was also eastbound on 18 in front of Kiers in a 2012 Cadillac Escalade.

