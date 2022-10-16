Read full article on original website
Sports Schedule For Wednesday October 19th
Regional Volleyball moves into the second round for Class 1A, 2A and 3A Wednesday night. Sheldon plays host to Spirit Lake in a 3A Region 1 semifinal. We’ll bring you the broadcast on KIWA AM 1550/FM 100.7. Pregame comes your way at 6:45 with first serve at 7:00. Streamed at www.kiwaradio.com. State Cross Country qualifying begins today with Class 3A.
Three Of Five Finalists For BIG Challenge Are From KIWA Listening Area
Northwest Iowa — A number of northwest Iowa entrepreneurs have moved to the next level in an entrepreneur contest. According to Jesse Hinrichs with “Iowa’s West Coast Initiative,” earlier this month entrepreneurs submitted their idea to start or expand a business in The “BIG Challenge” grant competition and recruited family, friends, and customers to vote for their entry. Over 7,500 total votes were cast.
Orab, General, Warrior Marching Bands Compete At USD
Vermillion, SD — The Sheldon High School Marching Orabs did well in a marching band contest over the weekend. According to Sheldon High School Band Director Cliff St. Clair, the Orab band placed first in A Class and received all caption awards: Best Music, Best Visual, Best Effect, Best Percussion, and Best Color Guard. He says they scored 80.6, which would have placed the band fourth among all the A Class bands.
Worthington Man Dies In Accident West Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A Worthington, MN has died as the result of an accident near Sheldon on Monday, October 17, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:20 a.m., 17-year-old Manuel Garcia Calachij of Worthington, MN was driving a 2006 Ford Focus westbound on Highway 18, near Northwest Iowa Community College west of Sheldon. They tell us that 54-year-old Kris Marra of Sioux Center was eastbound on 18 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
Sheldon FFA Fruit Sales Begin October 19th
Sheldon — It’s that time of the year, the Sheldon FFA will be selling fruit and other food beginning October 19th. The Sheldon FFA will be selling fruit, along with meat, cheese, and Butter Braids from Wednesday, October 19th until Wednesday, November 9th. FFA Advisor, Jacob Fox, tells KIWA how anyone can go about buying fruit, meat, cheese, or Butter Braids from the Sheldon FFA.
KLEM News for Tuesday, October 18
The Le Mars City Council today passed first reading of an ordinance to amend rules concerning cemeteries in the city’s code. The amendment sets aside a veterans section at Memorial Cemetery. That section include burial of qualified military veterans, including reservists and national guard members. Three readings are required before passage.
Journey coming to South Dakota
Legendary rock band Journey's 50th Anniversary tour will be making a stop in Sioux Falls next spring.
Wells Enterprises looking to pick up Tyson employees wanting to stay
Earlier this month Tyson Foods announced their plans to relocate Dakota Dunes corporate office to Arkansas, leaving more than 500 office workers with a tough decision.
Sioux County Firefighters Respond To Field Fires
Granville, Iowa– Three northwest Iowa fire departments were called out to a fire on Monday, October 17, 2022, near Hospers and Granville. According to Granville Assistant Fire Chief Curtis Christoffel, at about 1:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 430th Street & Larch Avenue, about 3.3 miles southwest of Hospers.
Cigarette Gets Blame For Wednesday Field Fire Near Primghar
Primghar, Iowa– A cigarette gets the blame for a Primghar Fire Department fire call on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, near Primghar. According to Primghar Fire Chief Gary Lansink, at about 1:40 p.m., the Primghar Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire about a half mile south of 430th Street and Silver Avenue, four miles south of Primghar on Highway 59.
Rodney J. Stallmann
Rodney J. Stallmann, age 73, of Sheldon, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His memorial service will be 10:30 A.M. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sheldon with Father Siby Punnoose and Father Tim Hogan officiating.
RECYCLING PICKUP DELAYED FOR LOCAL GILL HAULING CUSTOMERS
DUE TO A STAFF SHORTAGE GILL HAULING IS TEMPORARILY NOT PICKING UP RECYCLING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY. SIOUX CITY’S RECYCLING PICKUP IS DELAYED TODAY FOR THAT REASON,. SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS SHOULD STILL PUT THEIR CARTS OUT.
Amy Meyer, 53, and Carol Meyer, 80, of Spencer
Joint Graveside Services for 53-year-old Amy Meyer and 80-year-old Carol Meyer of Spencer will be Thursday, October 20th, at 2 p.m. at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Spirit Lake Man Hurt in Lyon County Crash
Rock Rapids, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man sustained minor injuries in a single vehicle crash in Rock Rapids Friday afternoon. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office believes 67-year-old George Letscher suffered an unspecified medical condition that caused to lose control of the van he was driving. Letscher was transported to a local hospital by law enforcement.
Paullina 19-Year-Old Taken To Sanford Sheldon After Tuesday Accident
Sheldon, Iowa– A Paullina 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 8:20 a.m., 40-year-old Melissa Baker of Sanborn was driving a 2012 Dodge Durango westbound on Highway 18, a half mile east of the Highway 60 interchange. They tell us that 19-year-old Sarah Jansma of Paullina was also westbound on 18 in a 2006 Chevy.
Martin D. Hoekstra
Martin D. Hoekstra, age 95, of Sheldon, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Hull Protestant Reformed Church in Hull with Rev. James Laning officiating. Burial will follow the...
Hull Woman Rolls Car Near Hospers, Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
Hospers, Iowa– A Hull woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Hospers on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:50 a.m., 21-year-old Jewell Flores of Hull was driving a 2004 Honda westbound on 400th Street, three miles east of Hospers, which is a mile into O’Brien County.
Hull Woman Taken To Hospital After Accident On Edge Of Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa– A Hull woman was taken to the hospital after an accident on the scene of another recent accident on the edge of Rock Valley on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that another accident had previously occurred at the location where 31-year-old Shelby Kiers of Hull was driving a 2004 Honda eastbound on Highway 18, on the edge of Rock Valley at about 4:50 p.m. They tell us that 41-year-old Katie Fredricks of Hudson, SD was also eastbound on 18 in front of Kiers in a 2012 Cadillac Escalade.
Another Northwest Iowa School District To Allow Armed School Staff
Cherokee, Iowa — A second northwest Iowa school district has opted to allow school staff to carry firearms in school. Our news partner, KTIV-TV, reports that the Cherokee Community School Board voted Monday night to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed. The yes vote...
Wave of Light in Sioux City lights the night for child loss remembrance
The Wave of Light event on Saturday honored those who have endured the loss of a child.
