Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

The Bengals are hopeful LB Logan Wilson will be week-to-week with a shoulder injury. The team is gathering more information on his injury. (Ben Baby) Bengals HC Zac Taylor said DL Josh Tupou will be out for at least a couple of weeks. (Baby) Bengals WR Tee Higgins is not...
NOLA.com

NFL Week 7 early odds, betting lines: Saints slight underdogs on short week at Arizona

The Saints have been all over the place when it comes to both the spread and on the field this season, and the good news coming off such a heartbreaking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, when they were covering for 58 minutes and lost it at the end, is they don’t have a lot of time to feel sorry for themselves. This week, the Black and Gold head to the desert for a Thursday night game at the Arizona Cardinals, where they are slight underdogs.
TENNESSEE STATE
NOLA.com

Zion Williamson is lighter now. And for once, he’s not carrying the weight of the world.

In 2016, Bryce Lanning packed up his life to follow a teenager. That year, Lanning got a call from a videographer he worked with at EliteMixtapes. The videographer was at an AAU tournament in Suwanee, Georgia, where a 15-year-old was causing pandemonium inside the gymnasium with his dunks. Toward the end of the tournament, the kid had thrown down a two-handed alley-oop so hard, he caused his opponent to crumple to the ground.
GEORGIA STATE
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Reacts Survey: Week 7

The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the winning track thanks to their 30-26 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints. In a game the Bengals trailed almost the entire way, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase hooked up for the game-winning score with two minutes left, shades of their 2020 College Football Playoff Championship performance when LSU took down Clemson to win it all.
CINCINNATI, OH
NOLA.com

Our Views: Rebuilt and ready, the Pelicans are hoping to soar

Zion Williamson’s smile is so bright, it can light up a room the size of the Smoothie King Center. And as the Pelicans have been getting ready to launch their 2022-2023 regular season Wednesday night in Brooklyn, he, his teammates and their fans have had a lot to smile about.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Be Caesars’ guest at the Pelicans home opener

Caesars Sportsbook is giving local fans a chance to win a pair of Pelicans’ tickets to the team’s home opener on October 23. To register, visit www.nola.com/pelstix and place a bet of $5 or more by October 20. After last year’s Western Conference playoff run, the enthusiasm is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

