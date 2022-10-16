Read full article on original website
Fred Flintstone
6d ago
What's new. This is not news. This is the Jackson everyday.
WLBT
Brookhaven felon escaped custody Thursday; still at large
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven man wanted for felony gun possession and felony fleeing is at large after having escaped police custody Thursday night. Rashan Smith has a long felony record, according to Brookhaven Police chief Kenneth Collins. Rashan, 35, had been apprehended and handcuffed after a brief car chase and foot chase.
Man wanted for murder in Holmes County
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Holmes County in connection to a homicide that happened on Thursday, October 20. Officials with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department said Jeremy Gaines, 32, is wanted for the death of 31-year-old La’Tika Wade. The incident happened on Baker Road in Lexington. Investigators said Gaines may […]
kicks96news.com
Home Lost to Fire Saturday in Leake County
Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department and Carthage Fire Department were called to a mobile home ablaze on Battle Bluff Rd on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:45 am. Multiple structures, at least one vehicle, and a couple of small animals were lost in the fire. No one was home when the fire...
WLBT
Weapon confiscated, teens arrested outside Crystal Springs High School
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - One assault-style rifle has been confiscated and two juveniles have been placed under arrest following an incident in front of Crystal Springs High School Friday afternoon. Crystal Springs Police Chief Tony Hemphill said officers responded to a report of students brandishing weapons. A male and...
Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
WTOK-TV
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones. “It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.
WLBT
Truck carrying trailer bursts into flames on I-55 near Atkins Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A truck carrying a trailer headed north on I-55 near Atkins Road burst into flames at about 11 a.m. and startled people nearby with loud explosions. No one was injured. According to Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, the trailer had been carrying a race car,...
Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
WLBT
Multi-vehicle wreck kills log truck driver in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A highway wreck involving four vehicles killed a log truck driver in South Rankin County Thursday morning. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, at about 9:35 a.m., multiple drivers heading east on Highway 18 near Puckett were in the process of coming to a stop behind a trash hauler.
WAPT
Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. — A vehicle fire brought traffic to a standstill on I-55 near County Line Road. Three lanes of traffic were blocked in the Northbound lanes near exit 102 while authorities work to put the fire out. According to Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, a trailer hauling...
WLBT
Man taken to the hospital following Tuesday shooting; won’t tell JPD who shot him
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday afternoon after being shot multiple times. However, police say the man won’t tell them who shot him. Jackson police say they arrived on the scene at 5866 Canton Park, when they discovered a man who had suffered multiple...
WAPT
One killed after log truck crashes into dump truck
PUCKETT, Miss. — Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a log truck wreck that killed at least one person. The log truck was headed east on Highway 18 in Puckett. Troopers said traffic slowed down because of a garbage truck picking up trash. Investigators said the log truck crashed into...
WAPT
Police investigate shooting in North Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Police are investigating a shooting in North Jackson. Investigators said a man was shot in the leg before 10:30 a.m. in the 5800 of Canton Park Drive. The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. A neighbor reported hearing gunshots,...
WAPT
Shooting victim found inside SUV dies at hospital, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — The victim of a shooting in Jackson died while undergoing surgery. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said 43-year-old Christopher Wansley was found about 9 p.m. Monday inside an SUV in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds. Wansley was taken to the University of...
Log truck driver killed in Rankin County crash
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a log truck and other vehicles. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 20 on Highway 18 near Puckett. According to MHP, the log truck was being driven by 33-year-old Christopher E. Raynes, of Mt. Olive. […]
breezynews.com
Have You Seen Taye Green? Contact Leake County Sheriff’s Office
The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the man pictured, Taye Green. Green is a person of interest in a recent Leake County shooting incident. He is described as a 5’10” tall 20 year old black male weighing 160-165 lbs.
WLBT
62-year-old man found dead inside trunk of vehicle with gunshot wounds in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead inside the trunk of his vehicle in Jackson. It happened on Newton and Lynch Street. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says officers arrived on the scene and found 62-year-old Thelvin Carr with gunshot wounds. Investigators with the department say they believe the...
Canton man gets 14 years for Jackson armed carjacking
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for a 2019 Jackson armed carjacking. Court documents state that Cordelro DeSean Shoulders, 30, and another man pulled up to another car with three women inside at a Jackson gas station on April 28, 2019. They agreed to meet at a […]
Brothers sentenced for 2019 homicide in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, two brothers were sentenced after being found guilty of the 2019 shooting death of Earnest Myers in Jackson. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were both sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for first degree murder. […]
Two brothers sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of man after fight at grocery store
Two brothers who were found guilty of murder after shooting a man in the neck following a fight at a Mississippi grocery store in 2019 have been sentenced to life in prison. Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were sentenced by Judge E. Faye Peterson, following a four-day trial at the Hinds County Circuit Court.
