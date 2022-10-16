OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO