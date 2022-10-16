ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Brookhaven felon escaped custody Thursday; still at large

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven man wanted for felony gun possession and felony fleeing is at large after having escaped police custody Thursday night. Rashan Smith has a long felony record, according to Brookhaven Police chief Kenneth Collins. Rashan, 35, had been apprehended and handcuffed after a brief car chase and foot chase.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for murder in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Holmes County in connection to a homicide that happened on Thursday, October 20. Officials with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department said Jeremy Gaines, 32, is wanted for the death of 31-year-old La’Tika Wade. The incident happened on Baker Road in Lexington. Investigators said Gaines may […]
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Home Lost to Fire Saturday in Leake County

Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department and Carthage Fire Department were called to a mobile home ablaze on Battle Bluff Rd on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:45 am. Multiple structures, at least one vehicle, and a couple of small animals were lost in the fire. No one was home when the fire...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
OXFORD, MS
WTOK-TV

Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones. “It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Truck carrying trailer bursts into flames on I-55 near Atkins Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A truck carrying a trailer headed north on I-55 near Atkins Road burst into flames at about 11 a.m. and startled people nearby with loud explosions. No one was injured. According to Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, the trailer had been carrying a race car,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Multi-vehicle wreck kills log truck driver in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A highway wreck involving four vehicles killed a log truck driver in South Rankin County Thursday morning. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, at about 9:35 a.m., multiple drivers heading east on Highway 18 near Puckett were in the process of coming to a stop behind a trash hauler.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — A vehicle fire brought traffic to a standstill on I-55 near County Line Road. Three lanes of traffic were blocked in the Northbound lanes near exit 102 while authorities work to put the fire out. According to Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, a trailer hauling...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

One killed after log truck crashes into dump truck

PUCKETT, Miss. — Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a log truck wreck that killed at least one person. The log truck was headed east on Highway 18 in Puckett. Troopers said traffic slowed down because of a garbage truck picking up trash. Investigators said the log truck crashed into...
PUCKETT, MS
WAPT

Police investigate shooting in North Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Police are investigating a shooting in North Jackson. Investigators said a man was shot in the leg before 10:30 a.m. in the 5800 of Canton Park Drive. The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. A neighbor reported hearing gunshots,...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Shooting victim found inside SUV dies at hospital, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — The victim of a shooting in Jackson died while undergoing surgery. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said 43-year-old Christopher Wansley was found about 9 p.m. Monday inside an SUV in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds. Wansley was taken to the University of...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Log truck driver killed in Rankin County crash

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a log truck and other vehicles. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 20 on Highway 18 near Puckett. According to MHP, the log truck was being driven by 33-year-old Christopher E. Raynes, of Mt. Olive. […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Canton man gets 14 years for Jackson armed carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for a 2019 Jackson armed carjacking. Court documents state that Cordelro DeSean Shoulders, 30, and another man pulled up to another car with three women inside at a Jackson gas station on April 28, 2019. They agreed to meet at a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Brothers sentenced for 2019 homicide in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, two brothers were sentenced after being found guilty of the 2019 shooting death of Earnest Myers in Jackson. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were both sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for first degree murder. […]
JACKSON, MS

