Three Of Five Finalists For BIG Challenge Are From KIWA Listening Area
Northwest Iowa — A number of northwest Iowa entrepreneurs have moved to the next level in an entrepreneur contest. According to Jesse Hinrichs with “Iowa’s West Coast Initiative,” earlier this month entrepreneurs submitted their idea to start or expand a business in The “BIG Challenge” grant competition and recruited family, friends, and customers to vote for their entry. Over 7,500 total votes were cast.
Amy Meyer, 53, and Carol Meyer, 80, of Spencer
Joint Graveside Services for 53-year-old Amy Meyer and 80-year-old Carol Meyer of Spencer will be Thursday, October 20th, at 2 p.m. at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Worthington Man Dies In Accident West Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A Worthington, MN has died as the result of an accident near Sheldon on Monday, October 17, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:20 a.m., 17-year-old Manuel Garcia Calachij of Worthington, MN was driving a 2006 Ford Focus westbound on Highway 18, near Northwest Iowa Community College west of Sheldon. They tell us that 54-year-old Kris Marra of Sioux Center was eastbound on 18 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
The reasons for rising farmland prices
IARN — A recent farmland sale in Plymouth county set a new state record for Iowa going for $26,250 per acre. That sale was for 55 acres and a total of $1.44 million. Karl Setzer, Commodity Risk Analyst with AgriVisor, says there are many reasons why farmland sale prices are going up despite higher interest rates and high input costs.
Wells Enterprises looking to pick up Tyson employees wanting to stay
Earlier this month Tyson Foods announced their plans to relocate Dakota Dunes corporate office to Arkansas, leaving more than 500 office workers with a tough decision.
Sioux County Firefighters Respond To Field Fires
Granville, Iowa– Three northwest Iowa fire departments were called out to a fire on Monday, October 17, 2022, near Hospers and Granville. According to Granville Assistant Fire Chief Curtis Christoffel, at about 1:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 430th Street & Larch Avenue, about 3.3 miles southwest of Hospers.
Klein joins Hawarden's police force
HAWARDEN—For five years, Gage Klein has called Ireton his home, and now protecting it and neighboring Hawarden is part of his job after joining the Hawarden Police Department on Sept. 6. Klein, 21, and Meghan Danielson were hired into the police department recently after the departures of Lt. John...
Spirit Lake Man Hurt in Lyon County Crash
Rock Rapids, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man sustained minor injuries in a single vehicle crash in Rock Rapids Friday afternoon. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office believes 67-year-old George Letscher suffered an unspecified medical condition that caused to lose control of the van he was driving. Letscher was transported to a local hospital by law enforcement.
Authorities respond to rollover crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night. The rollover crash is backing up traffic on I-229 near 10th street. Crews are in the process of removing it from the road so traffic can return to normal. Our photojournalist on the scene did not see any ambulances.
Sioux City man charged for hitting woman
SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jordan Phillip William Metz stemmed from a 911 call from a woman, according to the Sheldon Police Department. The woman said she had...
Another Northwest Iowa School District To Allow Armed School Staff
Cherokee, Iowa — A second northwest Iowa school district has opted to allow school staff to carry firearms in school. Our news partner, KTIV-TV, reports that the Cherokee Community School Board voted Monday night to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed. The yes vote...
Storm Lake man charged for theft of about $2K
A Storm Lake man was accused of taking money from his employer on Monday.
Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
Council To Hold Hearing On 34th Avenue Stoplight Project
Sheldon, Iowa — When the Sheldon City Council meets in Regular session Wednesday (October 19th) they’re scheduled to hold a public hearing. The topic of the hearing is the planned traffic light and intersection improvements at the intersection of Highway 18 and 34th Avenue, which is the Taco John’s corner. After that public hearing, the council is expected to award the contract for that construction project.
Paullina 19-Year-Old Taken To Sanford Sheldon After Tuesday Accident
Sheldon, Iowa– A Paullina 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 8:20 a.m., 40-year-old Melissa Baker of Sanborn was driving a 2012 Dodge Durango westbound on Highway 18, a half mile east of the Highway 60 interchange. They tell us that 19-year-old Sarah Jansma of Paullina was also westbound on 18 in a 2006 Chevy.
Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal crash
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on 260th Street, just east of the intersection with 419th Avenue, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled.
Three Departments Put Out Grain Dryer Fire At Elevator In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa– A grain dryer was damaged and the corn inside was destroyed in a fire on Monday, October 17, 2022, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 3:30 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a grain dryer fire at the Cooperative Farmers Elevator in Rock Valley.
Sioux Center man jailed for hitting wife
SIOUX CENTER—A 34-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Illya Riazautseu stemmed from a report of an incident at 214 First Ave. SE, according to the Sioux...
Sports Schedule For Wednesday October 19th
Regional Volleyball moves into the second round for Class 1A, 2A and 3A Wednesday night. Sheldon plays host to Spirit Lake in a 3A Region 1 semifinal. We’ll bring you the broadcast on KIWA AM 1550/FM 100.7. Pregame comes your way at 6:45 with first serve at 7:00. Streamed at www.kiwaradio.com. State Cross Country qualifying begins today with Class 3A.
Sioux Falls Monkey Out of Surgery After Visitor Throws Bottle Top
The City of Sioux Falls has many attractions for residents and visitors to enjoy, like exploring the animals at the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History. Unfortunately, a recent visitor at the Great Plains Zoo accidentally caused some serious injuries to one of the monkeys. In a...
