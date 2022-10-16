Tucsonans Pink Out the Park

About 200 breast cancer survivors and 800 supporters gathered at UA Tech Park on Sunday to raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society’s “Pink Out the Park” event.

One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

Mati Saldivar was diagnosed with breast cancer last October.

“I was in shock. I was in denial. I thought, how could this happen? There's no history,” said Saldivar.

Before last year, the last time Saldivar had a mammogram was in 2002.

“I was guilty of one of those people that didn't really check for breast cancer because there's no history in my family. I'm the first person to have cancer in my family,” Saldivar said.

Saldivar and other survivors at the event emphasized the importance of getting checked.

“Let them know that if you feel something, please get it checked. Have somebody else check it for you because early detection is really, really key in beating breast cancer,” said Eric Hanson, a breast cancer survivor.

Although breast cancer is most common in women, men can also be diagnosed with the disease.

“As a male breast cancer survivor, I think it's super important not only to support the overall cause, but also to try to raise awareness with men that it could also affect us,” said Hanson.

Whether it was through dancing, walking or playing games, event goers took advantage of the time to bond with the community and to share their own personal story, hoping to spread awareness.

“There was a reason for it, so I could be a voice for my daughters and for my sisters and my family; to make sure that they are checked on a regular basis,” said Saldivar.

Through sponsors and individual fundraising, more than $160,000 was donated to the American Cancer Society.

——-

Faith Abercrombie is a reporter for KGUN 9 . Before coming to KGUN, Faith worked as a videographer for the Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation and as a reporter and producer on the youth suicide documentary, "Life is..." on Arizona PBS.

Share your story ideas with Faith by emailing faith.abercrombie@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , or Twitter .