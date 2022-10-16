Read full article on original website
She-Hulk Star Jon Bass Reacts to Marvel Backlash, Hulk Fan Theories (Exclusive)
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was released one week ago on Disney+, and it was a big hit among fans. One of the episodes many reveals was that Todd (Jon Bass) was HulkKing and the creator of the Intelligencia website that was dedicated to taking down Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Todd wanted his own Hulk powers and managed to steal some of Jen's blood and get his wish. Of course, Jen took her fourth-wall-breaking to a whole new level, and shut down Todd's plot before it could go any further. This week, ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Bass about the series and he shared his thoughts on some of the fan reactions.
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
Game of Thrones: Brand Behind Infamous Coffee Cup Blooper Speaks Out
During the final season of Game of Thrones the people behind the series made a lot of decisions that some fans liked and most fans didn't. With George R.R. Martin not finished with the Winds of Winter, producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had free rein on how to end the series. By the end of the series we saw Arya Stark kill the Night King, Bran Stark become the King of the six kingdoms, Sansa Stark become the Queen of the North, and Jon Snow kill Daenerys Targaryen and be forced to retake the black. While all that is good and well, the season featured some bloopers like the infamous too dark episode where they take on the Night King and his army. But the weirdest one was when you could spot a cardboard coffee cup. The brand that makes the coffee had yet to speak out about the gaff until now. While speaking with Adweek, Mark Ashbridge who owns Established coffee, spoke out on the incident.
Bleach Cosplay Brings Back Kenpachi in Style
Kenpachi has yet to return to the latest Bleach season, as the Thousand Year Blood War Arc has introduced Soul Society fans to the new villains that are unlike anything that Ichigo and his friends have faced in the Shonen's history. Remaining a fan-favorite amongst the Shinigami, viewers are counting down the days for Kenpachi's return and one cosplayer has given the brawler a unique twist as the Wandenreich's rein continues to not only affect the Soul Society, but the Arrancar as well.
She-Hulk Star Shares Hilarious BTS Montage
The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has officially come to a close, with all nine episodes of the courtroom comedy now available for binging. Because the whole season has been released and no spoilers are to be had, those involved with the series have been allowed to share behind-the-scenes tidbits from the production. Throughout the month, visual development artists have been releasing various pieces of concept art and now, one She-Hulk star is sharing all kinds of behind-the-scenes clips from the series.
Star Trek: SPOILER Leaves Starfleet
Starfleet just lost an officer in the latest episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. (SPOILERS follow for the Star Trek: Lower Decks episode "Trusted Sources.") In the new Star Trek: Lower Decks episode, Capt. Freeman is launching a new second contact initiative. Starfleet decides to send a reporter from the Federation to the Cerritos to chronicle the event. Freeman panics, worrying about her reputation and that of her ship and crew. She decided to put the ship nearly on lockdown and only allow select crewmembers to talk to the reporter. All others, including the lower deckers, are to make themselves scarce.
Black Adam Audiences Are Losing It Over Credit Scene, "Loudest Reaction From a Crowd I've Ever Heard"
Black Adam is well on its way to a sizable opening weekend at the box office. In fact, the film's projected $60 million haul could end up being the biggest debut for any film Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has ever appeared in. While the movie seemingly begins to connect a few of DC's film franchises into one continuity, the picture's post-credits scene has lit the internet ablaze. Full spoilers up ahead for the Black Adam post-credits scene!
New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Posters Debut
Along with last night's TV spot for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios has released a batch of new character posters for the film, which is set to debut in theaters next month. The posters feature a half dozen characters, including Shuri -- widely assumed to be the frontrunner to replace T'Challa as Black Panther -- and Namor the Sub-Mariner, who serves as the film's antagonist, and who was revealed to have ties to vibranium, the wondrous metal that has allowed Wakanda to have wealth and self-sufficience from the outside world for generations. To accompany the posters, Marvel rolled out a batch of Twitter emojis for each of the characters.
Amazon Prime Video Cancels Comedy Series From Parenthood Creator After One Season
Having premiered earlier this year, Amazon Prime Video has cancelled their hit comedy series. . Hailing from Friday Night Lights and Parenthood creator Jason Katims, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the show won't be moving forward and has been concluded after its first season. Inspired by the Israeli series On the Spectrum, the show followed a trio of 20-something roommates all who were on the autism spectrum. Katims himself has a son who is autistic and all three of the show's leads, Rick Glassman, Sue Ann Pien and Albert Rutecki, are on the spectrum as well.
Did Marvel Just Confirm the New Black Panther in Wakanda Forever?
A new promotional trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have confirmed who will be the new Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther has the tough task of continuing the franchise without Chadwick Boseman, who tragically died of colon cancer in 2020. Marvel Studios has chosen not to recast the role of T'Challa, though there is a segment of fandom petitioning for a new actor to step into the role to keep the character of T'Challa alive and well. The second trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teased T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) donning the Vibranium suit, and now a new video appears to confirm it as well.
Star Trek: Dawnn Lewis on What This Week's Lower Decks Means for Freeman and Mariner's Relationship (Exclusive)
The latest episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks proved a momentous one for Capt. Carol Freeman. (SPOILERS follow for this week's Star Trek: Lower Decks episode, "Trusted Sources.") The episode sees a journalist from the Federation News Network coming aboard the USS Cerritos as Freeman's new second contact initiative launches. Freeman, desperate to protect her image and that of her ship, puts the ship on semi-lockdown, pre-selecting which crewmembers are allowed to speak to the press. Unfortunately, her chosen interviewees end up revealing more unflattering details about the ship's adventures than she expected. Meanwhile, Mariner goes behind her back to speak to the reporter, saying only loving and positive things about working under her mother, and is transferred off of the Cerritos as punishment, leading to her resignation from Starfleet entirely.
Maisie Williams calls Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘biggest film disappointment of the year’
Maisie Williams has torn into Spider-Man: No Way Home, calling it the “biggest film disappointment of the year”..The Game of Thrones actor was asked to name a recent film that didn’t live up to its promise on an episode of her podcast, and she selected the Marvel film, which was released in December 2021.“My biggest film disappointment was the new Spider-Man – it just wasn't my fave,” she said in a clip from Frank Film Club that is doing the rounds on TikTok.“They had Benedict Cumberbatch come in and play Doctor Strange, and then they had the three Spider-Men...
Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson brushes off bad reviews by highlighting Rotten Tomatoes score
Dwayne Johnson has hit out at Black Adam’s critics in a post celebrating the film’s commercial success.The film, in which Johnson play the DC antihero, was mauled by reviewers in the week before the film’s release on Friday (21 October).Consequently, Black Adam has a 41 per cent critic score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, which at the time of writing was based on 209 reviews. However, film fans have rated it highly, meaning the film currently has an impressive audience score of 90 per cent.Johnson celebrated this feat on Twitter, writing: “This phenomenal 90% AUDIENCE SCORE for #BlackAdam...
The Flash: 1917 Star George MacKay Replaces Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery has a massive issue on their hands with one of their next tentpole projects with The Flash. The Flash is set to be released next years, but the film's leading actor, Ezra Miller, has been in trouble with the law more than the studio may be able to handle. Miller was arrested in a karaoke bar in Hawaii for charges of disorderly conduct and harassment and a bunch of other crimes he has since been accused of. The studio has maintained their stance that they will not recast the actor for this film and will still release it in theaters due to them facing a possibly tremendous financial loss. But it is heavily rumored that they will move on from Miller in the role after The Flash is released in theaters. Recently there was a rumor that Warner Bros. had a list of front runners to takeover the role of Barry Allen / The Flash and that 1917 star George MacKay is at the top of that list.
Matt Smith Explains Why Making House of the Dragon Was Easier Than Doctor Who
The season finale of House of the Dragon is dropping tomorrow, and HBO is doing its best to keep everything under wraps despite the fact that the episode leaked. The Game of Thrones spin-off has featured Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, but this isn't the actor's first foray into a big franchise. He played The Eleventh Doctor on Doctor Who from 2010 to 2013, and he recently admitted that stepping into the BBC franchise was a whole lot harder than joining the HBO show.
Surprising Horror Movie Taking Over Netflix Top 10
It's the spooky season which means that people are around the world are looking for new horror movies to enjoy on their streaming platforms, but even with that in mind it makes very little sense why 2014's Dracula Untold would be holding its own on the Netflix Top 10. Eight years old as of this writing, and sitting at a dreadful 25% on Rotten Tomatoes, the Legendary Pictures reboot of Bram Stoker's vampire was a decent hit at the box office when it debuted but largely found itself forgotten to time. Despite that it has been hovering near the top of the Netflix Top 10 for almost a week.
GameStop Stock Movie Dumb Money Casts Barbie, How to Train Your Dragon Actress
The upcoming movie based on the GameStop stock catastrophe, Dumb Money, has cast actress America Ferrera. At the start of 2021, there was an implosion in the stock market with a number of major stocks. The biggest one was GameStop, the stock was trading in the low double digits for months and then it skyrocketed into the hundreds, meaning anyone who got in early and bought a lot of shares made off with a lot of money. It made a lot of people very rich, made some people who got in a bit too late a bit broke, but it was a historic moment and one that has had a lasting impact on the stock market. The sudden surge was influenced by Reddit users, private investors, and generally everyday people, resulting in a truly monumental moment in finance.
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Has Surprising Answer About Marvel Future
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law came to an end last week, and Marvel fans are eager to find out if the show will be getting a second season or if Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk will be showing up again in another project. There are many places Jen could pop up, including World War Hulk, which hasn't been officially announced but was teased in the finale. Maslany recently spoke to TV Line about the series and was asked about her MCU future. Currently, Maslany claims to know nothing about what's next, but we're all hoping that's a classic Marvel actor lie.
Star Wars Eclipse Rumor Details Politically Charged Story and Development Timeline
A new rumor details what the story of Star Wars Eclipse might actually be about and it's fairly interesting. Last year at The Game Awards, a heavily rumored Star Wars game from Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream was officially revealed. The teaser trailer was pretty vague and didn't reveal too much information, but showed glimpses of characters like Yoda, a diverse galaxy of locations and people, as well as lightsabers. It was an exciting teaser, but left a lot of questions about when we could play it, what it would play like, what the story would be, and so on. It was confirmed that the game would be set in the High Republic era, placing it hundreds of years before any of the Star Wars films.
