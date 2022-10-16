Read full article on original website
Archaeologists found one of the most important places of Jesus' life.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The major breakthrough happened in biblical archaeology, which claimed one of the most important places of Jesus' life was discovered.
20 of the most bizarre stories from the bible
Slide 1 of 21: From a talking donkey to a man being eaten by a giant fish, the Bible has no shortage of strange stories. In her new book "A Most Peculiar Book: The Inherent Strangeness of the Bible" (Oxford University Press, 2021), Kristin Swenson, an associate professor of religious studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, delves into these stories and many others. Here's a look at 20 of the more bizarre biblical stories that Swenson discusses in the book. Some, such as Jonah being eaten by a giant fish, refer to important archaeological sites, like Nineveh, an ancient Assyrian city in modern-day northern Iraq. Others, such as that of a literal scapegoat, explain how phrases that are commonly used in modern times came into existence.
How Did the 12 Apostles Die?
The twelve men that Jesus called to be his apostles were about as motley a band as ever assembled. A few were so unremarkable that the Bible doesn't even bother to mention their profession, including those who were fishermen and one who was a despised tax collector. During the three years they followed Jesus during his earthly ministry, they continually exhibited an inability to understand even the simplest of parables, fought among themselves over who was the greatest in the group, and ultimately abandoned him at his arrest and crucifixion. By all logic, their actions should have spelled the end of Christianity before it even began.
The Ancient Bible That Has No Moses
The Temple Scroll by David Harris.Courtesy of Israel Museum, Jerusalem. One of the most amazing document finds in history was discovered in 1955. The Reverend Dr. Joe H. Uhrig, one of its founding members, only knew he was traveling to the "Holy Land" to study the Bible. He began his work in the intriguing new sector of "televangelism" after returning to America. His television program, Hand to Heaven, was shot at Alexandria, Virginia's "small rural church." It was created by him as a studio set. Outside, a mock graveyard was present.
The Mysterious ‘Fifth Evangelist’ Who Created the Bible as We Know It
If you were traveling through the verdant Ethiopian highlands, you might make a stop at the Abba Gärima monastery about three miles east of Adwa in the northernmost part of the country. If you were a man—and you’d have to be to gain entry into the Orthodox monastery—then you might be permitted to look at the Abba Gärima Gospel books. These exquisitely illuminated manuscripts are the earliest evidence of the art of the Christian Aksumite kingdom. Legend holds that God stopped the sun in the sky so the copyist could finish them. Leafing through a Gospel book you would come...
Why did the Great Ottoman Empire not Colonize America? (Opinion)
The Ottoman Empire was one of the mightiest and longest-lasting empires in history. It ruled over the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and North Africa for more than 600 years until it was declared a republic in the 1900s. It had one of the best armies with the best military power. The colonialism of most parts of the powerful regions made them even stronger. As America was discovered, it was like discovering a new world, full of riches and power. The Ottomans, however, never got that far and never pursued the goal of colonizing America.
This Day in History: September 30
Adolf Hitler’s First Victory and France's Expansion of its Empire. 1938-09-29 Arrival of Neville Chamberlain.Wikimedia Commons. The Munich Agreement was reached on September 30, 1938, in which Britain's Neville Chamberlain encouraged Britain and France to appease Adolf Hitler.
How do you spot a witch? This notorious 15th-century book gave instructions – and helped execute thousands of women
As fear of witches reached a fever pitch in Europe, witch hunters turned to the “Malleus Maleficarum,” or “Hammer of Witches,” for guidance.
Ancient Babylon, the iconic Mesopotamian city that survived for 2,000 years
Ancient Babylon was an influential city that served as a center of Mesopotamian civilization for nearly two millennia, from roughly 2000 B.C. to 540 B.C. It was located near the Euphrates River, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Baghdad in what is now Iraq. Babylon had a significant impact...
This Day in History: October 2
The British army officer who conducted secret meetings with American traitor General Benedict Arnold and Charles Darwin's Return to England. John André was a British army officer who was executed by the Americans as a spy after conducting secret meetings with American General Benedict Arnold during the American Revolution. André was born in London on May 2, 1750, to Swiss parents. He joined the British Army in 1771 and rose to the rank of major by 1778.
The Rivals Who Cracked the Code of Ancient Egypt’s Hieroglyphs
In July 1799, French troops building fortifications for Napoleon Bonaparte’s Egyptian campaign unearthed a strange black basalt slab. It was almost 4 feet tall and nearly 2.5 feet wide; its edges were jagged. It was also covered in writing. The troops’ commanding officer, an erudite engineer named Pierre-François Bouchard,...
Rosetta Stone: The stone that leads to the doorway of the rich ancient Egyptian history
From 1798 to 1801, the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte expanded his military campaign towards Egypt in the East Mediterranean region. He did this to extend his rule in this area and threaten the British empire’s holdings in the Indian subcontinent. During this invasion of Egypt, the French soldiers accidentally discovered an old artefact that changed how we view ancient Egyptian society and its history.
Why did the Roman Empire split in two?
The vast Roman Empire split into the Eastern Roman Empire and Western Roman Empire in the fourth century A.D.
Meet the Ancient Assyrians and Persians
Per LiveScience, the Assyrians lived in the Ancient Middle East and today can be found all over the world. Assyrian peoples are famous for their vast ancient empire including their cities and fierce invasions.
What is a bodhisattva? A scholar of Buddhism explains
“Bodhisattva” is a key idea in Buddhism. The word is constructed from the Sanskrit root bodhi, meaning “awakening” or “enlightenment,” and sattva, meaning “being.” The core meaning of the word is “a being who is on the way to becoming enlightened.” As I explain in my book “Buddhism: A Guide to the 20 Most Important Buddhist Ideas for the Curious and Skeptical,” the word bodhisattva is understood in divergent ways by different groups of Buddhists. Who is a bodhisattva? In Theravāda Buddhism, which is most prevalent in Southeast Asia, the term is exclusively used to refer to Siddhartha Gautama, as the...
The Ancient Books of Wales
There are over 6 million books to be found within the walls of the National Library of Wales, located in the city of Aberystwyth. Within the library’s vast collection, three well-leafed tomes stand out from the rest: the Black Book of Carmarthen, the Book of Taliesin, and the Book of Aneirin are three of what historian William Forbes Skene deemed “the four ancient books of Wales.” Written in Middle Welsh, these are some of the oldest and most important literary works to come out of Wales.
Shrines of Gaiety: A Novel
A raucous, Dickensian jaunt through Jazz Age London. If you’re a fan of historical fiction, you might take Kate Atkinson’s latest for a spin. It’s outstanding. Set in 1920s London, Shrines of Gaiety is aswarm with the playful, oh-so-familiar devices of popular storytelling, and Atkinson lays them on thick: confused identities, narrowly missed encounters, and fateful intersections of happenstance and luck.
The Daily Heller: A Small Book of Big Ideas
During the late 1980s, I started to randomly but actively dig through boxes and piles of late 19th-century graphic design in popular satiric and comic magazines, books and newspapers from Western and Eastern Europe—and, of course, the Northeastern United States. There, I stumbled upon a private book dealer by the name of Arthur Cohen who, with his wife, the designer and artist Elaine Lustig Cohen, ran Ex Libris. I hoped I might find some rarities and arrived without an appointment, and a gracious Mr. Cohen (who I later learned was a scholar of Judaica and European Modernism) opened the door and asked me what I was looking for.
When HM missed LBJ
QUESTION Queen Elizabeth met every U.S. president during her reign except Lyndon B. Johnson. Was there a reason for this?. IT WAS a mixture of politics and scheduling. LBJ rarely visited Europe during his presidency (1963-69), which began after the assassination of JFK. He concentrated on Asia and Australasia in...
When Napoleon Bonaparte lost a battle with bunnies
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on declared credible sources. Napoleon is regarded as one of the greatest military commanders in history. He is among the most well-known historical characters in both European and the rest of the world. He started off as a French military general before becoming the country's first emperor.
