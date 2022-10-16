ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

KGW

Woman almost killed in head-on collision gives update on the 5 year anniversary

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Five years ago, then 21-year-old Ana Wakefield was heading to basketball practice from her home in Clackamas county. Deputies said the driver of a stolen SUV crossed the center line on Highway 212 and slammed head-on into Ana's car. The suspect 20-year-old Sequoya Storck was convicted on assault, DUI and leaving the scene. Storck was sentenced to eight years.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Early morning explosion caught on camera in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An explosion rocked a southeast Portland neighborhood early Wednesday morning and it was caught on camera. The explosion happened just after midnight on Southeast 148th, between Southeast Main and Southeast Stark. A homeowner in the area sent in video of the explosion to FOX 12. The...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Upset customer smashes door at DMV

The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Sept. 23-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 23 A transient woman with 19 aliases threw hundreds of decorative rocks into a parking lot on Southwest Walker Road and was arrested for criminal mischief. Officers arrested a man on Southwest Farmington Road after he punched and strangled his ex-girlfriend when she refused to give him pills....
BEAVERTON, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Man jailed over tortilla fraud

The Hillsboro Police Department answers calls for service from Oct. 3-9, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 3 A man fraudulently returned tortillas using a receipt from the garbage in the 7000 block of Northeast Butler Street. The man was called in for the fraud, and when officers contacted him, they discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was lodged on the fraud...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

1 person dies, another escapes in Damascus house fire

DAMASCUS, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters found a person dead after responding to a house fire in Damascus on Saturday, Clackamas Fire said. Firefighters said on Saturday, they responded to a fire at a home on Bohna Park Road. There was a report of a resident still inside. When they arrived, they went into rescue mode. They found one person who escaped. Another person was found dead.
DAMASCUS, OR
The Oregonian

Nakia Creek fire grows, as do evacuation orders for Clark County

The Nakia Creek fire 9 miles northeast of Camas has grown to 1,565 acres, up from 400 acres Sunday as it “aggressively” moved west and southwest amid dry, breezy weather. As of Sunday night, close to 3,000 homes were under Level 3 (go now) orders in Clark County. About 5,000 homes were Level 2 (be set), and an additional 29,000 homes were Level 1 (be ready). Those numbers were in flux Monday as officials reassessed the fire, but an interactive map provides up-to-date evacuation information.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

1 dead in fiery crash down ravine near Troutdale

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a car crash and fire near Troutdale on Sunday morning. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a car on fire on SE 282nd. Ave. south of Southeast Division Street. The car was found on the west side of the road down a steep ravine. Gresham firefighters responded to extinguish the fire.
TROUTDALE, OR

