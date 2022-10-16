Read full article on original website
FATAL VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRAIN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 26 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (October 19, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, October 17, 2022 at approximately 11:20 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 26 near milepost 32. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white Volvo commercial...
Woman almost killed in head-on collision gives update on the 5 year anniversary
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Five years ago, then 21-year-old Ana Wakefield was heading to basketball practice from her home in Clackamas county. Deputies said the driver of a stolen SUV crossed the center line on Highway 212 and slammed head-on into Ana's car. The suspect 20-year-old Sequoya Storck was convicted on assault, DUI and leaving the scene. Storck was sentenced to eight years.
Semi-truck crash closes road near Salem hospital
If you're heading through Salem Wednesday morning, you may want to avoid the area near Salem Health Salem Hospital.
Early morning explosion caught on camera in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An explosion rocked a southeast Portland neighborhood early Wednesday morning and it was caught on camera. The explosion happened just after midnight on Southeast 148th, between Southeast Main and Southeast Stark. A homeowner in the area sent in video of the explosion to FOX 12. The...
‘Vehicle of interest’ sought in Nakia Creek Fire
The Nakia Creek Fire erupted in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Officials earlier announced the fire was human-caused and now said they are looking for the people connected to a vehicle of interest.
Ford Escape hit by Corvette, driver dies; 3rd driver sought
More than two weeks after the driver of a Ford Escape died after a collision with a Corvette in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the case is now considered a vehicular homicide.
Beaverton Police Log: Upset customer smashes door at DMV
The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Sept. 23-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 23 A transient woman with 19 aliases threw hundreds of decorative rocks into a parking lot on Southwest Walker Road and was arrested for criminal mischief. Officers arrested a man on Southwest Farmington Road after he punched and strangled his ex-girlfriend when she refused to give him pills....
One dies in Gresham crash, fire down ravine embankment
The lone person inside a vehicle that went down a steep ravine and burst into flames died as a result of the early Sunday morning crash, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.
Multnomah County jury awards $10.4M in 2016 gas explosion case
Two people that reportedly suffered physical and emotional injuries after a 2016 gas explosion in Portland were awarded more than $10.4 million by a Multnomah County jury on Thursday.
Pedestrian killed in morning crash in SE Portland
A pedestrian died Monday morning when officials say they were struck by a vehicle in Southeast Portland.
Hillsboro Police Log: Man jailed over tortilla fraud
The Hillsboro Police Department answers calls for service from Oct. 3-9, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 3 A man fraudulently returned tortillas using a receipt from the garbage in the 7000 block of Northeast Butler Street. The man was called in for the fraud, and when officers contacted him, they discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was lodged on the fraud...
Food truck owners in Multnomah County face new rules or risk being shut down by the county
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland food trucks are facing new rules when it comes to how they manage their water. Starting in January they must be connected to a sewage line or have their wastewater pumped on a regular basis. This change has been in the works for years but can cost owners a lot of money.
1 person dies, another escapes in Damascus house fire
DAMASCUS, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters found a person dead after responding to a house fire in Damascus on Saturday, Clackamas Fire said. Firefighters said on Saturday, they responded to a fire at a home on Bohna Park Road. There was a report of a resident still inside. When they arrived, they went into rescue mode. They found one person who escaped. Another person was found dead.
Nakia Creek fire grows, as do evacuation orders for Clark County
The Nakia Creek fire 9 miles northeast of Camas has grown to 1,565 acres, up from 400 acres Sunday as it “aggressively” moved west and southwest amid dry, breezy weather. As of Sunday night, close to 3,000 homes were under Level 3 (go now) orders in Clark County. About 5,000 homes were Level 2 (be set), and an additional 29,000 homes were Level 1 (be ready). Those numbers were in flux Monday as officials reassessed the fire, but an interactive map provides up-to-date evacuation information.
Containment lines hold as firefighters make progress on Nakia Creek Fire
Containment lines are holding as firefighters make progress on the Nakia Creek Fire in Washington state.
Fire races through SE Portland auto body shop
A small auto body shop in Southeast Portland suffered significant damage when fire raced through the inside, Portland Fire & Rescue officials said.
Portland police: Loaded guns found inside convicted felon’s tent
A 63-year-old man was arrested after a disturbance call was made regarding a tent at Northwest Davis & Broadway.
1 dead in fiery crash down ravine near Troutdale
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a car crash and fire near Troutdale on Sunday morning. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a car on fire on SE 282nd. Ave. south of Southeast Division Street. The car was found on the west side of the road down a steep ravine. Gresham firefighters responded to extinguish the fire.
Man arrested on multiple warrants, tells Yamhill County Deputy he 'wanted to shoot them'
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — On Friday, October 14, just about 7:30 p.m., a Yamhill County Sheriff’s Deputy found a vehicle parked at Maud Williamson State Park, after the park was closed. The deputy contacted two people inside the vehicle, both saying they had no identification. A female in...
Evacuation zones shrink as crews continue to battle Nakia Creek Fire
A "dynamic situation" in Camas, Wash. continues as the Nakia Creek Fire has spread to what officials now estimate is 1,565 acres. The smoke from the fire has become so dense that it has grounded some of the aircraft that have been trying to fight it.
