Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Week 7 NFL power rankings: The Cincinnati Bengals climb into top 10

NFL power rankings entering Week 7 of 2022 season (previous rank in parentheses):. 1. Bills (2): You picking anyone to beat them on a neutral field? Sunday's win at Arrowhead Stadium mapped a path to the AFC's No. 1 seed. QB Josh Allen is arguably the league MVP through six weeks, and there are already rumblings Buffalo could get better – Odell Beckham? Christian McCaffrey? Throw in a sense of accountability and brotherhood that led S Jordan Poyer – he wasn't medically cleared to fly – to endure a 15-hour drive to and from Kansas City, where he played all 67 snaps, and it's tough to not consider the Bills prohibitive Super Bowl favorites.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

The Bengals are hopeful LB Logan Wilson will be week-to-week with a shoulder injury. The team is gathering more information on his injury. (Ben Baby) Bengals HC Zac Taylor said DL Josh Tupou will be out for at least a couple of weeks. (Baby) Bengals WR Tee Higgins is not...
numberfire.com

Ja'Marr Chase (hip) limited for Bengals on Wednesday

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Chase was added to the injury report with a hip issue on Wednesday and logged a limited practice. Tee Higgins (ankle) was also limited. Chase seemed fine in Week 6, catching 7 of 10 targets for 132 and 2 touchdowns. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Reacts Survey: Week 7

The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the winning track thanks to their 30-26 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints. In a game the Bengals trailed almost the entire way, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase hooked up for the game-winning score with two minutes left, shades of their 2020 College Football Playoff Championship performance when LSU took down Clemson to win it all.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Ex-WR James Jones: Roethlisberger was 'the king of looking like you don't care out there'

During an appearance Wednesday on FS1's "First Things First," former NFL receiver James Jones disagreed with former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and Miami University standout Ben Roethlisberger's assessment that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady "didn't look like he wanted to be out there" during the Bucs' loss Sunday to the Steelers. Roethlisberger added...
The Associated Press

Notre Dame Stadium no longer place of solace under Freeman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman understands the problem. The Fighting Irish have lost their home-field advantage. Finding the solution has been a challenge. In Freeman’s first season as head coach, Notre Dame (3-3) is an inexplicable 1-2 in South Bend despite entering each game as a double-digit favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. And they easily could be 0-3. “There’s not just one answer because if there were, we’d fix it,” Freeman said. “It’s truly an evaluation of everything that goes into it and why we haven’t been able to execute here at Notre Dame Stadium.”
