CBS Denver

Aggressive driving fatal crashes in Colorado have nearly doubled

Ask anyone on the street, and most will say it seems like tempers are running higher on the roads than ever before, with "road rage" getting out of hand. The CBS News Colorado Investigative Team has found there's data to back that up — state data shows in Colorado, the number of people dying and being seriously injured in aggressive driving crashes has nearly doubled over the last five years. Colorado Department of Transportation data shows in 2016, 252 people were seriously injured in the state due to aggressive driving crashes, but five years later in 2021, that number nearly...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Shooting kills one and injures several more at Colorado house party

Colorado police are searching for a car involved in what they say was a shooting at a house party early Saturday morning that killed one and injured seven others. The Adams County Sheriff'S Office shared that it is requesting help in identifying an early-2000s dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe and that it was unclear how many suspects were in the vehicle. A screenshot of the vehicle, taken from the footage of a neighbor's security camera, was shared to the sheriff's Facebook page.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Amber Alert canceled in Colorado for baby girl, child located

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The Amber Alert was canceled just before 7 p.m. after the child was located. “A’myah has been found,” Aurora Police wrote on Twitter. “She is safe. The investigation is ongoing, detectives will determine, what, if any charges are appropriate. No further information to release this evening. Thank you to everyone who helped look!”
AURORA, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Security-Widefield woman found safe

FRIDAY 10/14/22 11:25 a.m. EPSO tweeted that Woods was found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Woman missing from Security-Widefield area THURSDAY 10/13/22 4:14 p.m. (SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is looking for a missing and endangered woman who went missing from the Security-Widefield area Thursday. 31-year-old Lindsay Woods is a black woman, […]
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO
K99

What’s Up With All The Military Aircraft Flying Over Colorado?

I do not know a whole lot about military aircraft, but what I do know is that it seems as if there has been an uptick in sightings in Northern Colorado in the past few days. I do not consider myself a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday type of person by any means. So I am not worried about the aircraft, but I do feel like it is a bit out of the ordinary to see posts on numerous sightings since Saturday.
COLORADO STATE
Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Beware of the 12 Most Dangerous Animals in Colorado

Welcome to colorful Colorado. Home to some of the most beautiful landscapes on earth, and home to some of the most captivating wildlife. Not every state gets to enjoy seeing elk, moose, or black bears, but living with these animals means staying aware when you head out to explore. Exploring...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records

Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

