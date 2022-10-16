Read full article on original website
Related
Aggressive driving fatal crashes in Colorado have nearly doubled
Ask anyone on the street, and most will say it seems like tempers are running higher on the roads than ever before, with "road rage" getting out of hand. The CBS News Colorado Investigative Team has found there's data to back that up — state data shows in Colorado, the number of people dying and being seriously injured in aggressive driving crashes has nearly doubled over the last five years. Colorado Department of Transportation data shows in 2016, 252 people were seriously injured in the state due to aggressive driving crashes, but five years later in 2021, that number nearly...
Washington Examiner
Shooting kills one and injures several more at Colorado house party
Colorado police are searching for a car involved in what they say was a shooting at a house party early Saturday morning that killed one and injured seven others. The Adams County Sheriff'S Office shared that it is requesting help in identifying an early-2000s dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe and that it was unclear how many suspects were in the vehicle. A screenshot of the vehicle, taken from the footage of a neighbor's security camera, was shared to the sheriff's Facebook page.
KRDO
Salt Canyon Fire burning along Highway 115 just north of Florence near County Road F45
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews continue working to control a wildland fire burning along Highway 115. According to officials with Fort Carson, the fire began Tuesday afternoon, off-post along the highway, then spread into an adjacent a Fort Carson training area. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office told KRDO dispatch...
KKTV
Amber Alert canceled in Colorado for baby girl, child located
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The Amber Alert was canceled just before 7 p.m. after the child was located. “A’myah has been found,” Aurora Police wrote on Twitter. “She is safe. The investigation is ongoing, detectives will determine, what, if any charges are appropriate. No further information to release this evening. Thank you to everyone who helped look!”
Please Stop Doing This at Red Lights in Grand Junction
You’ll encounter all kinds of drivers on Colorado roads – here are 25 of them. 27 'I'm So Grand Junction That I...' We All Know Are True. Scroll through 27 "I'm so Grand Junction that I..." examples that we all know to be true.
KKTV
WATCH: Crash between 2 semis closes major Colorado highway
What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!. A Colorado woman was sentenced for the death of one of her children and severely injuring the other.
How common is Halloween snow on Colorado's Front Range? Here's a look at the data
If you've ever had your perfect Halloween costume ruined by sweat pants or a heavy jacket, you know that Colorado has had some pretty cold late October nights. In fact, you may have even heard someone repeat the common assumption: "It always snows on Halloween in Colorado." However, according to...
UPDATE: Security-Widefield woman found safe
FRIDAY 10/14/22 11:25 a.m. EPSO tweeted that Woods was found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Woman missing from Security-Widefield area THURSDAY 10/13/22 4:14 p.m. (SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is looking for a missing and endangered woman who went missing from the Security-Widefield area Thursday. 31-year-old Lindsay Woods is a black woman, […]
What’s Up With All The Military Aircraft Flying Over Colorado?
I do not know a whole lot about military aircraft, but what I do know is that it seems as if there has been an uptick in sightings in Northern Colorado in the past few days. I do not consider myself a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday type of person by any means. So I am not worried about the aircraft, but I do feel like it is a bit out of the ordinary to see posts on numerous sightings since Saturday.
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
Beware of the 12 Most Dangerous Animals in Colorado
Welcome to colorful Colorado. Home to some of the most beautiful landscapes on earth, and home to some of the most captivating wildlife. Not every state gets to enjoy seeing elk, moose, or black bears, but living with these animals means staying aware when you head out to explore. Exploring...
Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records
Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
After election mailer mistake, secretary of state responds
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is speaking out after her office mistakenly mailed postcards to 30,000 non-U.S. citizens, encouraging them to register to vote.
Winter is coming: Freezing temperatures recorded in parts of Colorado
It was a cold start to the day on Monday morning with temperatures dipping below the freezing mark. Frost advisories and freeze warnings were in effect for parts of the state.
FREEZE WARNING: Sub-freezing temperatures expected in Colorado as cold front moves through the state
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a freeze warning for several areas in Colorado ahead of sub-freezing temperatures expected on Monday. The warning will be in effect between midnight and 9 AM on Monday morning, with a cold front forecasted to impact most of the northeast plains, parts of the I-25 corridor, and the Palmer Divide.
Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
Safeway-King Soopers merger could bring new options to Colorado
The planned merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons could have a major impact on the way Coloradans shop for groceries.
Here are the 11 statewide measures on the Colorado ballot
Colorado voters will soon decide on statewide measures that address things like affordable housing, school meals, psychedelic drugs and alcohol. And of course, there will be several measures on taxes.
The Most Common Last Names in Colorado – Is One Yours?
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. The variety of outdoor landscapes in our state matches up nicely with the variety of surnames found here. Have you ever wondered how popular your last name is?. We're taking a look at the top 30 most popular last names found in Colorado according to the...
Comments / 0