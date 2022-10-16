ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, CO

CBS Denver

Police say man fire shots, threatened others at multiple locations in Aurora

Police say a man fired shots and was being a menace at multiple locations before he was finally brought into custody. Suspect Eugene Demetrius Robertson, 38, was arrested early on Tuesday after Aurora Police Department says he fired shots at a 7-Eleven, threatened someone at a Burger King and eventually fired shots into a condominium while people were inside.According to the APD press release, police responded just before midnight to a call for shots fired/menacing at the 7-Eleven at 599 South Airport Boulevard. The store clerk said a man with a handgun entered and fired at least one shot before getting...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Police officer arrested in Aurora, fired from DPD

A Denver Police officer was arrested over the weekend by Aurora Police.Officer Daniel Caballero, 27, was arrested in Aurora. He's accused of harassment, domestic violence, menacing and prohibited use of weapons, according to an arrest report.The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Aurora involving Caballero and two other people who police did not immediately identify. The District Attorney's Office will make a final determination on the charges.Caballero has worked for Denver Police since 2021 and was assigned to the patrol division, the department said. He was still on probationary status following his hiring and was terminated from the...
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Longmont man arrested following 12-hour barricade situation

A Longmont man was arrested on felony menacing charges after the SWAT team was called out to his home. Police said 36-year-old Travis Jensen holed up inside a residence on Donovan Drive for 12 hours after he allegedly threatened people with a rifle, according to the Greeley Tribune. The incident prompted a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents. Jensen finally excited the home at 3:30 a.m. Sunday when he was arrested. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
LONGMONT, CO
1310kfka.com

School district: Westminster students involved in deadly house party

More details are surfacing about a house party that left one teen dead and seven hurt. Westminster Public Schools said several of its students were at a party over the weekend at a home on Dakin Drive when the act of gun violence occurred. While the district said there’s no reason to believe any schools are at an increased risk as a result of the shooting, they’re asking parents to set and enforce curfews and to talk to their kids about gun violence. A girl from another school district was killed in the incident; she’s not been identified yet. Investigators are looking for an early 2000s dark blue Chevy Tahoe in connection with the shooting.
WESTMINSTER, CO
9NEWS

6 suspects arrested in 'large-scale criminal operation'

AURORA, Colo — Authorities announced that a group of friends and family members in a "large-scale criminal operation" were indicted. The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said the group participated in a series of events that involved identity theft, forgery operation resulting in multiple fraudulent purchases of luxury vehicles, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and aggravated robberies and burglaries.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Amber alert issued for 'abducted' 10-month-old girl in Aurora

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert and Aurora Police have asked the public for assistance locating 10-month-old A’myah Gordon. Gordon's mother, 18-year-old Alexis Mears, allegedly kidnapped Gordon. The Amber alert was issued just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police believe Mears is driving a white SUV. She was last seen in the area of the Aurora Public Library at 14949 east Alameda Parkway. Mears can only see Gordon...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Police investigating homicide in northeast Denver

DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a northeast Denver home Sunday as a homicide. The Denver Police Department said around 3 p.m. Sunday, they were called to a home in the 18700-block of East 58th Avenue, which is just east of Tower Road in the DIA neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside a home.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 brothers charged in 2021 double murder in Green Valley Ranch

Two brothers have been charged with a double murder more than a year after it happened. Sergio Rodarte Jr. and Andrew Rodarte are accused of killing Mariceo Negrete and Josiah Salas.The shooting happened on May 1, 2021 in the 4700 block of North Odessa Street.The charges come after a grand jury indicted the brothers. 
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Known gang member arrested in Greeley

A known gang member, on parole in a 2010 murder conviction is back behind bars. Greeley police arrested 32-year-old Jesse Rodriguez of Evans following a traffic stop on the 100 block of 25th Avenue on October 8, according to the Greeley Tribune. Police said he was driving a Jeep, reported stolen back in September, and in possession of nearly 1,400 suspected fentanyl pills. Rodriguez pleaded guilty in 2010 and was sentenced to 15 years for his role in a murder-for-hire plot. He now faces charges of aggravated vehicle theft and unlawful distribution, manufacturing, and sale of drugs. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Police: Deputies discover drugs on woman during intake at Weld Co. Jail

A woman, who was wanted in Jefferson County, has been arrested on a host of drug charges in Firestone. The Greeley Tribune reports police said they found meth and fentanyl hiding in Kathleen Woods’ underwear after she was arrested for trespassing a vehicle on the 4500 block of Lakeside Drive on October 8. Woods had claimed she was lost and thought the vehicle was hers. Police said she admitted to possessing meth, but lied about having more drugs, when officers found fentanyl on her persons during intake at the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
FIRESTONE, CO

