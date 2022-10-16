More details are surfacing about a house party that left one teen dead and seven hurt. Westminster Public Schools said several of its students were at a party over the weekend at a home on Dakin Drive when the act of gun violence occurred. While the district said there’s no reason to believe any schools are at an increased risk as a result of the shooting, they’re asking parents to set and enforce curfews and to talk to their kids about gun violence. A girl from another school district was killed in the incident; she’s not been identified yet. Investigators are looking for an early 2000s dark blue Chevy Tahoe in connection with the shooting.

