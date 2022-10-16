Read full article on original website
Related
Police say man fire shots, threatened others at multiple locations in Aurora
Police say a man fired shots and was being a menace at multiple locations before he was finally brought into custody. Suspect Eugene Demetrius Robertson, 38, was arrested early on Tuesday after Aurora Police Department says he fired shots at a 7-Eleven, threatened someone at a Burger King and eventually fired shots into a condominium while people were inside.According to the APD press release, police responded just before midnight to a call for shots fired/menacing at the 7-Eleven at 599 South Airport Boulevard. The store clerk said a man with a handgun entered and fired at least one shot before getting...
Fired officer reportedly got drunk, pulled gun on man
A rookie Denver police officer arrested over the weekend reportedly got drunk, harassed his girlfriend and pulled a gun on a man, arrest documents show.
Police fire shots, arrest man after shooting spree
A suspect is in custody following a string of shootings across Aurora that ended in an officer-involved shooting.
Denver Police officer arrested in Aurora, fired from DPD
A Denver Police officer was arrested over the weekend by Aurora Police.Officer Daniel Caballero, 27, was arrested in Aurora. He's accused of harassment, domestic violence, menacing and prohibited use of weapons, according to an arrest report.The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Aurora involving Caballero and two other people who police did not immediately identify. The District Attorney's Office will make a final determination on the charges.Caballero has worked for Denver Police since 2021 and was assigned to the patrol division, the department said. He was still on probationary status following his hiring and was terminated from the...
1310kfka.com
Longmont man arrested following 12-hour barricade situation
A Longmont man was arrested on felony menacing charges after the SWAT team was called out to his home. Police said 36-year-old Travis Jensen holed up inside a residence on Donovan Drive for 12 hours after he allegedly threatened people with a rifle, according to the Greeley Tribune. The incident prompted a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents. Jensen finally excited the home at 3:30 a.m. Sunday when he was arrested. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
Aurora family takes cover as bullets fly through condo
Turns out the alleged shooter, police say, had been firing and brandishing a weapon at two other locations just minutes before the incident.
1310kfka.com
School district: Westminster students involved in deadly house party
More details are surfacing about a house party that left one teen dead and seven hurt. Westminster Public Schools said several of its students were at a party over the weekend at a home on Dakin Drive when the act of gun violence occurred. While the district said there’s no reason to believe any schools are at an increased risk as a result of the shooting, they’re asking parents to set and enforce curfews and to talk to their kids about gun violence. A girl from another school district was killed in the incident; she’s not been identified yet. Investigators are looking for an early 2000s dark blue Chevy Tahoe in connection with the shooting.
Denver rookie officer fired after Aurora arrest
The Denver Police Department says an officer has been fired after being arrested in Aurora on Saturday night.
Neighbor whose home was struck during house party shooting speaks
That shooting happened on Dakin Street at 3 a.m. Saturday morning and left seven people injured and one person dead. A neighbor, Yvonne Garcia, who lives four houses down said she woke up to the sound of gunfire.
6 suspects arrested in 'large-scale criminal operation'
AURORA, Colo — Authorities announced that a group of friends and family members in a "large-scale criminal operation" were indicted. The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said the group participated in a series of events that involved identity theft, forgery operation resulting in multiple fraudulent purchases of luxury vehicles, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and aggravated robberies and burglaries.
Amber alert issued for 'abducted' 10-month-old girl in Aurora
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert and Aurora Police have asked the public for assistance locating 10-month-old A’myah Gordon. Gordon's mother, 18-year-old Alexis Mears, allegedly kidnapped Gordon. The Amber alert was issued just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police believe Mears is driving a white SUV. She was last seen in the area of the Aurora Public Library at 14949 east Alameda Parkway. Mears can only see Gordon...
Vehicle wanted in connection to serious multi-car crash
Police are working to identify a vehicle that was involved in a multi-car crash that occurred on the flyover from northbound Interstate 225 to westbound Interstate 70 and seriously injured multiple people.
Police investigating homicide in northeast Denver
DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a northeast Denver home Sunday as a homicide. The Denver Police Department said around 3 p.m. Sunday, they were called to a home in the 18700-block of East 58th Avenue, which is just east of Tower Road in the DIA neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside a home.
2 brothers charged in 2021 double murder in Green Valley Ranch
Two brothers have been charged with a double murder more than a year after it happened. Sergio Rodarte Jr. and Andrew Rodarte are accused of killing Mariceo Negrete and Josiah Salas.The shooting happened on May 1, 2021 in the 4700 block of North Odessa Street.The charges come after a grand jury indicted the brothers.
9News
Denver tattoo shop fundraises for victims killed by suspected drunk driver
Colorado State Patrol says two people were fixing a tire when a woman drove onto the shoulder and hit them. Family has identified the victims as Amber and Elijah.
1310kfka.com
Known gang member arrested in Greeley
A known gang member, on parole in a 2010 murder conviction is back behind bars. Greeley police arrested 32-year-old Jesse Rodriguez of Evans following a traffic stop on the 100 block of 25th Avenue on October 8, according to the Greeley Tribune. Police said he was driving a Jeep, reported stolen back in September, and in possession of nearly 1,400 suspected fentanyl pills. Rodriguez pleaded guilty in 2010 and was sentenced to 15 years for his role in a murder-for-hire plot. He now faces charges of aggravated vehicle theft and unlawful distribution, manufacturing, and sale of drugs. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
1310kfka.com
Police: Deputies discover drugs on woman during intake at Weld Co. Jail
A woman, who was wanted in Jefferson County, has been arrested on a host of drug charges in Firestone. The Greeley Tribune reports police said they found meth and fentanyl hiding in Kathleen Woods’ underwear after she was arrested for trespassing a vehicle on the 4500 block of Lakeside Drive on October 8. Woods had claimed she was lost and thought the vehicle was hers. Police said she admitted to possessing meth, but lied about having more drugs, when officers found fentanyl on her persons during intake at the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Elementary student finds father’s handgun in backpack
A father faces a misdemeanor charge after police say he left a gun in his child's backpack, and the child found the gun at school.
Man convicted of exposing Aurora child to fentanyl sentenced to 20 years
(18th Judicial DA's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 18, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) Antonio Espinosa-Tovar, 29, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday, Oct. 13, after a jury found him guilty of child abuse and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Officer injured after suspect rams patrol car
A suspect was taken into custody in Westminster after using a stolen vehicle to ram into a patrol car and injuring an officer.
Comments / 0