Select Golden Arches Will Start Selling ‘Krispy’ Donuts in Kentucky
What could be the best food news I have ever talked about, I woke up this morning, got on social media, and found the most delicious tidbit, yet. Plus, it has to do with Kentucky. In the past, McDonald's gave us the Pull-Apart Donts that are actually very good. But,...
Kentucky Moms Shares Unique & Delicious Twist on Fall Vegetable Soup (RECIPE)
Fall is here and with it comes the need for yummy comfort foods to keep our tummies happy and full. Here's a delicious soup recipe sure to keep you comfy and cozy. A HOSPITAL VISIT BRINGS FORTH A FAMILY FAVORITE RECIPE. Don't most yummy recipes usually include the amazing women...
When Should Hoosiers Turn on their Heat?
I think it's safe to say Fall is here and with colder-than-normal temperatures for this time of year. Many folks weren't necessarily prepared and everyone is asking the same question. FIRST THINGS FIRST: WHAT SHOULD YOU DO BEFORE YOU TURN ON THE HEAT?. Yes there are actually several very important...
Ready-to-Bake Cookie Products Recalled in Indiana
A massive amount of cookie dough products are being recalled in Indiana and throughout the country. Here's everything you need to know. Everyone enjoys cookie dough, right? It's hard not to want to eat the cookie dough before you put it in the oven. However, you might want to think twice before indulging in that delicious treat because you could be biting into a little more than just cookie dough.
Take A Peek Inside This Super Fun Interactive Pumpkin Trail in Kentucky
Celebrating three years of pumpkin fun this Interactive Halloween Attraction in Kentucky is so much fun for the whole family. The Brizendine Nature Park has a half-mile walk decorated with pumpkins and Halloween scenes perfect for the whole family. Families are encouraged to stop and take pictures, judge the pumpkins and pick their favorite ones, and even post to the Greenville Tourism Facebook Page.
VIDEO: ‘Rare’ October snowfall seen in Kentucky
A cold snap brought an early snowfall to parts of Kentucky. Twitter video provided via Storyful shows "a good snow shower" coming down Tuesday morning in southeast Lexington, Kentucky, and more flurries were spotted Tuesday by sky-watchers in Gray.
Kentucky’s Largest Outdoor Haunted Attraction Voted Top 10 in the U.S.
It is rumored the screams from this Kentucky haunted outdoor attraction can be heard for miles and miles. We got a look inside and we are absolutely terrified. The Hill of Terror is Kentucky's largest outdoor haunted attraction and one of the most popular for many reasons including the scares, zombies, live music, food, community, and so much more.
Parts of Indiana See Snow in October
Snow in October isn't a common occurrence in much of the Hoosier state, but it happened in some parts of Indiana!. Usually, in the Tri-State area, we see pretty mild temperatures throughout October. According to Weather.Gov Indiana typically sees an average of around 65 degrees in October for the high, and 45 degrees for the average low. On October 17th into the morning of October 18th, our area saw a Freeze Warning, where temperatures in some parts of the Tri-State dipped into the low-30s. However, some places north of the Tri-State woke up to snow on the ground!
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
One of Kentucky’s Largest Safe Trick-or-Treat Events Returning This Year For Halloween
The pandemic canceled a lot of our favorite holiday events over the past few years. One of Kentucky's largest and most popular trick-or-treat events is back!. Technically this would be the 31st Annual Trail of Treats in Owensboro. Last year the event was canceled due to the pandemic. Trail of Treats is a long-running Halloween tradition for families in the Tri-State not just right here in our hometown. It started years ago in Moreland Park and after several years it outgrew the space and moved to the downtown area near Smothers Park where families can move about freely and enjoy a safe place to trick-or-treat with their children.
National Kentucky Day is Oct. 19; what you may not know about the state
National Kentucky Day is celebrated annually on October 19. The holiday recognizes the moment in history when Kentucky was approved for statehood.
Kentucky Woman Shares ‘Let Them’ Matra That Will Change Your Life
Like most people, I have lived my life as my worst enemy. It often seems like when I'm happy, I sabotage myself with my needy insecurity. It's like I try to hurt myself by ruining any peace, calm, and security that I find. Most of the time, I overreact and...
Winter Pattern Slowly Winds Down
Good Wednesday, folks. Our historic early season blast of winter weather continues across the region, but big changes are brewing for the weekend. That’s when temps get set to take off, just in time to enjoy the peak of those fall colors. Before we look ahead, let’s quickly review...
Indiana Senior Dog Needs Long-Term Foster: Military Family Stationed Overseas
In my humble opinion, there are very few reasons that you would need to surrender your fur baby. If you are serving our country, and you get deployed overseas, that is totally understandable. That is what has happened to this sweet senior dog. She has been living with a family...
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
Kentucky children's hospitals reporting uptick in RSV cases ahead of winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Before the season’s peak, hospitals around Kentucky are reporting twice the number of Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) patients than last year. Doctors say this is a growing problem that’s cause for some concern. What You Need To Know. Kentucky is seeing more RSV patients...
Long-running popular Kentucky TV show is getting a new host next year
Kentucky Educational Television announced on Tuesday that a new host is coming for one of its long-running and most popular shows, “Kentucky Life.”. Chip Polston, who has been a frequent on-air volunteer during pledge drives for the Kentucky public television network, will join the show when it kicks off its 28th season in January 2023.
This Curvy Highway Traverses Black Mountain — the Highest Point in KY…Would You Drive It?
It seems every time an opportunity presents itself, I'm telling you about how much I love the road. No, I don't mean that I love that fact that there ARE roads. I love HITTING the road and seeing where it takes me. Recently in these pages, you saw a story...
Most of Missouri’s Land is Owned By One Company
When you think of a massive amount of land you probably assume which celebrity has the most but in Missouri, it's not a celebrity that owns the majority of the land but a foundation. Once owned by Leo and Kay Drey the Pioneer Forest is located in the heart of...
Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE #2]
The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions were held on Saturday, October 15, and a bunch of Southern Indiana bands advanced to the Semi-State competition which is coming up on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
