Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Another Cold and Blustery Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FREEZE WATCH is in effect from 11PM Wednesday to 10AM Thursday. Overnight lows could drop into the upper 20s under clear skies. Wednesday, daytime highs will be around 50 degrees. Cold weather is expected through Thursday morning. A warm up and a return to the low...
Fox 19

Freeze Warning: Snow flurries could fly

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures are dipping into the 30s, bringing a Freeze Warning for portions of the Tri-State south and west of Downtown Cincinnati until 10 a.m. Wednesday. We also could see a snow flurry or drizzle or two during the morning commute, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert...
Fox 19

When’s the earliest fall snow on record for Cincinnati?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday night’s minimal snowfall is not the earliest Cincinnati has season in its fall history. You have to go back to Oct. 11, 1905, to find when the earliest snow flurries fell in Cincinnati, Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer explained on Twitter. A Freeze Warning was in effect...
Fox 19

Warmer Sunday before blustery cold arrives next week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night will have clouds decrease late with overnight lows in the lower 40s and a few upper 30s on home thermometers. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds won’t be too much of an issue, though gusts up to 20 miles per hour will be possible late in the day ahead of a cold front that brings an arctic airmass that delivers well-below normal temperatures to the region.
WLWT 5

A crash is causing delays along I-75 near downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along soutbound I-75 at 2nd Street near downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are on scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near downtown Cincinnati, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above...
wvxu.org

How low water on the Mississippi River could affect the Tri-State

Drought conditions along the Mississippi River sent the Army Corps of Engineers scrambling recently to dredge a channel to keep barges flowing. WVXU spoke with the Central Ohio River Business Association about what concerns on the "Mighty Mississippi" could mean for commerce on the Ohio River. Eric Thomas is executive...
Fox 19

New ‘Adventure Port’ area coming to Kings Island in 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island announced that a new themed area will be coming to the amusement park in 2023 with new rides and rollercoaster enhancements. According to Kings Island’s Communications Director Chad Showalter, the new area, known as “Adventure Port,” will feature two new family rides and enhanced theming for Adventure Express, Kings Island’s mine train family rollercoaster.
Fox 19

Kings Island teases ‘big’ announcement about 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island has something big to announce, according to a park spokesperson. The announcement will come Wednesday morning. It relates to “new additions to the park for its 2023 season.”. The Warren County amusement park celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. The year saw the Kings...
spectrumnews1.com

Sugar Ridge Family Farm says it's been a busy fall season so far

WALTON, Ky. — Sugar Ridge Family Farm sits in Walton and allows people to come hang out on weekends each fall for their fall fest. Manager Jamie Klosterman said the business has had to adjust and has noticed different trends this year. Klosterman said they’ve noticed prices have increased on things they use on the farm.
Fox 19

90-year-old Maple Knoll residents take in sights and sounds of BLINK

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - BLINK wasn’t just for the young, it was also for the young at heart. That much was evident as Maple Knoll Village residents, some 90 years old, descended upon Cincinnati’s fantastically popular arts festival. “When the news broke that BLINK Cincinnati was returning once again,...
AdWeek

Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
WLWT 5

Officials: 6 rescued after overnight fire in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Fire crews in Newport helped rescue six people from an apartment fire Monday morning. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on West Sixth Street. Officials say there were three adults and three kids trapped inside the third floor that crews were able to get to safety. No injuries were reported.
Fox 19

New population of invasive, destructive spotted lanternflies confirmed in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - An invasive, destructive pest has been spotted in Cincinnati, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed a new, small population of spotted lanternflies in the Cincinnati area last week. In a Facebook post, the agency said it is monitoring for egg masses to see if the population is established, and encouraged anyone who sees spotted lanternflies to report them.
University of Cincinnati News Record

Opinion | The time to embrace the roundabout is now

Driving in Ohio isn’t easy. Driving in Cincinnati isn’t easy. Yet, the recurrent introduction of roundabouts to communities in the Greater Cincinnati area continues to surprise even the most experienced of drivers. Roundabouts have been gradually infiltrating southwest Ohio for over 15 years now, and for a good reason. In fact, Hamilton County’s neighbor to the north, Butler County, has installed 25 roundabouts since 2006, with an additional four set for the end of 2022. The shift away from the conventional four-way stop intersection in favor of the roundabout should be mimicked not just by Hamilton County, but perhaps the entire country.
