CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night will have clouds decrease late with overnight lows in the lower 40s and a few upper 30s on home thermometers. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds won’t be too much of an issue, though gusts up to 20 miles per hour will be possible late in the day ahead of a cold front that brings an arctic airmass that delivers well-below normal temperatures to the region.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO