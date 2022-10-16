ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

‘I feel good about where we’re at’: Joe Burrow thinks Bengals headed in right direction

The Cincinnati Bengals had been searching for a game in which the offense looked like the 2021 version of itself. And their performance against the Saints in Week 6 was closest they’ve been to resembling last year’s AFC Championship winning offense. It took head coach Zac Taylor, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Burrow a few weeks to figure out what wasn’t going to work this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Marcus Mariota silences calls for Desmond Ridder with near-perfect performance vs 49ers

The Falcons dominated the 49ers for much of the afternoon on Sunday to the tune of a 28-14 victory. Despite most analysts picking the Niners and Vegas oddsmakers having the visitor as touchdown favorites, Atlanta continues to put a better product on the field than their roster would indicate. And a large reason for the upset was Marcus Mariota‘s excellent play, which completely silenced calls for Desmond Ridder.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy