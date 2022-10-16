The Falcons dominated the 49ers for much of the afternoon on Sunday to the tune of a 28-14 victory. Despite most analysts picking the Niners and Vegas oddsmakers having the visitor as touchdown favorites, Atlanta continues to put a better product on the field than their roster would indicate. And a large reason for the upset was Marcus Mariota‘s excellent play, which completely silenced calls for Desmond Ridder.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO