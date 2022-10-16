Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Infant, mother sought by CBI and Aurora Police for alleged parental kidnappingHeather WillardAurora, CO
Cafe Rio makes its way to northern Douglas CountyNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Construction beginning on new Aurora Mental Health Center campusDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Castle Rock, Denver metro exempt from afternoon Red Flag WarningHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Denver's $2 billion sidewalk build-out plan: Yes or no?David HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Vehicle wanted in connection to serious multi-car crash
Police are working to identify a vehicle that was involved in a multi-car crash that occurred on the flyover from northbound Interstate 225 to westbound Interstate 70 and seriously injured multiple people.
Stolen truck crash in Wheat Ridge, search for suspects
Anyone with information on this incident can reach out to WRPD at (303) 235-2936.
mavnewspaper.com
Fatal car crash driver Hunter Claycomb set for trial
Hunter Claycomb, 20-year-old MHS alumni, was charged with vehicular homicide in Oct. 2020 after crashing into a couple on the Diagonal Highway. This crash resulted in the deaths of two Longmont residents: 58-year-old Robert Melanson and 57-year-old Cindi Melanson. Both were in their truck and turning left on the Diagonal Highway when hit.
Officer injured after suspect rams patrol car
A suspect was taken into custody in Westminster after using a stolen vehicle to ram into a patrol car and injuring an officer.
9News
Man dies while in custody at ICE facility in Aurora
ICE said Melvin Calero-Mendoza, 39, died Thursday at the hospital. Very few other details about his death were released.
CBS News
Westminster pursuit suspect crashes stolen car, shoots self
A gun fired as the driver of a stolen car crashed while being pursued by police Friday evening in Westminster. The juvenile male driver was hospitalized following the incident.
Northbound Interstate 25 in Thornton reopened after deadly crash
The northbound traffic for a portion of Interstate 25 is currently closed due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
1310kfka.com
Police: Man arrested after pulling gun on bar patrons in Fort Collins
A man was arrested on drug and weapons charges in Fort Collins. Police said the suspect was trying to get people to buy cocaine at a bar last Friday night. When the refused, police said the suspect pulled a gun on them. While officers were responding, a fight broke out inside the bar, but officers still managed to arrest the suspect. They say they found cocaine and a gun on his persons. The suspect, who wasn’t identified, was charged with felony menacing, unlawful carrying a concealed weapon, and drug possession. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.
Denver tattoo shop raising funds for family of DUI crash victims
A Denver tattoo shop is having a fundraiser to help a family dealing with the loss of a mother and her son. The crash was last Wednesday night on I-25 near Castle Rock. Family has identified the victims as mother and son Amber Villareal and Elijah Villareal of Aurora. "Our family is definitely devastated," said Salome Perlman, Amber's sister. "They cared about everybody no matter what." At Endless Ink Tattoo and Piercing in Denver, each work of art has its own beauty and meaning, but this week, each poke comes with a newfound purpose too. Owner Jazzmin Kennedy said the idea...
Police say man fire shots, threatened others at multiple locations in Aurora
Police say a man fired shots and was being a menace at multiple locations before he was finally brought into custody. Suspect Eugene Demetrius Robertson, 38, was arrested early on Tuesday after Aurora Police Department says he fired shots at a 7-Eleven, threatened someone at a Burger King and eventually fired shots into a condominium while people were inside.According to the APD press release, police responded just before midnight to a call for shots fired/menacing at the 7-Eleven at 599 South Airport Boulevard. The store clerk said a man with a handgun entered and fired at least one shot before getting...
10-month-old at center of AMBER Alert found safe, Aurora police say
UPDATE: The 10-month-old at the center of an AMBER Alert has been found and is safe, according to Aurora police. An investigation is ongoing.
Police fire shots, arrest man after shooting spree
A suspect is in custody following a string of shootings across Aurora that ended in an officer-involved shooting.
1310kfka.com
Longmont man arrested following 12-hour barricade situation
A Longmont man was arrested on felony menacing charges after the SWAT team was called out to his home. Police said 36-year-old Travis Jensen holed up inside a residence on Donovan Drive for 12 hours after he allegedly threatened people with a rifle, according to the Greeley Tribune. The incident prompted a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents. Jensen finally excited the home at 3:30 a.m. Sunday when he was arrested. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
1 dead in Thornton motorcycle accident just after midnight
Thornton police reported crash between a motorcycle and a car that left one adult male dead just after midnight Saturday.
Traveler’s vehicle stolen from Denver airport garage
A man who flew to Las Vegas for the weekend said he returned to find his vehicle stolen from the garage at Denver International Airport.
Driver cited in crash that burned other driver and new overpass
Friday's crash involving two semi-trucks resulted in one of them being engulfed in flames.The driver of that truck suffered burn injuries, but they did not appear life-threatening. Also burned in the crash was an overpass built just months earlier.The crash happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 25 between CO 402 and US 34 in Loveland at Mile Marker 257.Traffic on the overpass was diverted as a precaution but engineers and inspectors with CDOT say the burns on the overpass were only superficial and didn't appear to result in any structural damage."A power washing is in the future," said Matt Inzeo, CDOT Communications director. "You never want to see a fire under and overpass. (But) they checked above and below, and then did girder soundings."Construction on that overpass was completed in March of this year.The driver of the truck responsible for the crash was cited, although CSP did not immediately have details as to what he was cited for. That driver was 31 years old and from Panama City, Florida, but was not otherwise identified.
I-70 paving project moves to westbound lanes
(Colorado Department of Transportation) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 17, 2022. (Wheat Ridge, Colo.) Drivers will encounter paving crews working in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Pecos and Harlan streets beginning from Oct. 16, through the end of the month.
Wheat Ridge Police investigate "chaotic string of crimes"
Police in Wheat Ridge investigated what officers are calling a "chaotic string of crimes" on Monday morning. It resulted in the closure of Sheridan Boulevard between 35th and 38th for several hours.Investigators said that just before 8 a.m. Monday, a man stole a truck pulling a large trailer and the owner tried to prevent the theft by jumping on the hood. He was thrown from the truck and the driver took off. The owner of the truck was not seriously injured when he was thrown from the vehicle.That suspect caused several collisions and struck a landscaping business' vehicle, then a...
Aurora family takes cover as bullets fly through condo
Turns out the alleged shooter, police say, had been firing and brandishing a weapon at two other locations just minutes before the incident.
Amber alert issued for 'abducted' 10-month-old girl in Aurora
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert and Aurora Police have asked the public for assistance locating 10-month-old A’myah Gordon. Gordon's mother, 18-year-old Alexis Mears, allegedly kidnapped Gordon. The Amber alert was issued just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police believe Mears is driving a white SUV. She was last seen in the area of the Aurora Public Library at 14949 east Alameda Parkway. Mears can only see Gordon...
Comments / 3