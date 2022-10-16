ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, WI

Cambridge ends football season with 46-0 loss to Clinton

By By Calahan Steed Adams Publishing Group
Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kxoEH_0ibYkgsW00

CLINTON—Clinton senior running back Peyton Bingham rushed for 337 yards and scored five touchdowns as the Cambridge football team lost its season finale 46-0 to the Cougars on Friday.

“The challenge for us was the conditions,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil. “It was raining, sloppy and it was going to be a hard night for us to pass, which is our strength right now, and we knew defensively it was going to be hard to stop their quarterback and run game.”

Bingham scored rushing touchdowns of two and 49 yards in the first quarter. Delroy Vernon Jr. added a seven-yard rushing TD in the first for the Cougars (6-3, 4-3 in conference).

In the second quarter, Bingham threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Wesling. Bingham also scored a 46-yard rushing touchdown, while Jon Mullooly scored on a six-yard run. Bingham then scored on a five-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Cambridge finishes the year with a record of 1-8 overall and 1-6 in the Eastern Suburban Conference.

“We knew we were going to be young, we had this youthful optimism and practice was always fun,” said Klingbeil. “The kids always worked hard, we laughed a lot and had fun and we learned how to be varsity level athletes.”

“The games sometimes got tough, but we played a lot of close games earlier in the year and the future is bright for us,” Klingbeil added.

Cambridge sophomore quarterback Matt Buckman finished 7 of 25 for 51 yards with two interceptions. Sophomore wide receiver Kiefer Parish caught three passes for 32 yards and also recorded an interception. Sophomore linebacker Drew Holzhueter made 20 tackles.

CLINTON 46, CAMBRIDGE 0

Cambridge 0 0 0 0—0

Clinton 20 20 0 6—46

First quarter

CL—Bingham 2-yard run (Douglas kick), 9:48.

CL—Vernon Jr. 7-yard run (Douglas kick), 7:31.

CL—Bingham 49-yard run (2-point failed), 3:45.

Second quarter

CL—Bingham 8-yard pass to Gavin Wesling (Douglas kick), 11:00.

CL—Mullooly 6-yard run (Douglas kick), 7:02.

CL—Bingham 46-yard run (Kick failed), 5:41.

Fourth quarter

CL—Bingham 5-yard run (Kick failed), 11:07.

Team statistics—Total offense: CL 557, CA 123. First downs: CL 28, CA 8. Rushing: CL 47-532, CA 14-77. Passing: CL 26, CA 46. Fumbles lost: CA 1-0, CL 0-0. Penalties: CA 3-15, CL 3-30.

Daily Jefferson County Union

Daily Jefferson County Union

Jefferson County, WI
Daily Jefferson County Union has been serving Jefferson County since 1871.

