WATCH: Steve Wilks Sends Robbie Anderson to Locker Room After Arguments on Sideline

Frustration is building in Carolina.

In the first half of Sunday's game in Los Angeles, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson got up close and personal with receivers coach Joe Dailey as the two got into a heated discussion on the sidelines.

Anderson did not see another snap in the game and spent much of the second half sitting by himself on the sideline before getting into another argument with Dailey which caused interim head coach Steve Wilks to send the veteran receiver to the locker room.

