MLS awards 2022: Andre Blake wins Goalkeeper of the Year; Jakob Glesnes wins Defender of the Year
With the MLS Cup Playoffs underway, it's also award season as members of the league are rewarded for their accomplishments during the season. Hany Mukhtar has already won the Golden Boot as his 23 goals helped power Nashville SC into the playoffs. While they fell in the first round, Mukhtar is also one of the finalists for the league MVP award along with Andre Blake, Sebastian Driussi, Javier Hernandez, and Cristian Arango. One of them will go on to hoist the trophy but there are other awards at play too.
Union teammates Andre Blake, Jakob Glesnes win big awards
Andre Blake was named Goalkeeper of the Year and his Philadelphia Union teammate Jakob Glesnes was named Defender of the
lastwordonsports.com
LWSC Radio: MLS Cup Playoffs First Round Review, Conference Semifinals Review
PODCAST – What’s up Internet? This week on Last Word SC Radio, Matt, Rachael, and Jamie get together. We recap all the action from the MLS Cup Playoffs first round. We discuss Austin and Dallas outplaying opponents but having to win in penalties. What went wrong for New York Red Bulls against FC Cincinnati? Are LA Galaxy hot enough to go after LAFC like they did with Nashville? New York City FC looked like 2021 against Inter Miami CF. We look ahead to the Conference Semifinals.
ESPN
FC Dallas, USMNT striker Jesus Ferreira wins MLS young player of the year award
FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira was named the MLS Young Player of the Year on Tuesday after matching the franchise record for goals in a season. The 21-year-old Ferreira scored 18 goals to share the record with Jason Kreis (1999) and Kenny Cooper (2008). The 18 goals tied for fourth best in MLS this season, with Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar leading the league with 23.
NYCFC open title defense by blanking Inter Miami
Gabriel Pereira and Maxi Moralez scored goals six minutes apart in the second half to lift defending MLS Cup champion
Lightning set NHL postseason attendance record in Thunderdome
Before the days of NHL games being played in massive football and baseball stadiums for the annual outdoor games, there was the Thunderdome.
Blues to face old friend Jaden Schwartz & Seattle Kraken
The Blues practiced at Enterprise Center on Tuesday before flying out to begin a three game road trip starting Wednesday in Seattle. There they will face an old friend, Jaden Schwartz. The former Blue signed as a free agent before last season with the expansion Kraken. Schwartz was a Blue from 2011-21. Here are some […]
dotesports.com
O Canada: Toronto Ultra to host final CDL 2023 Major as full league schedule revealed
Modern Warfare 2 is just days away from release and the Call of Duty League has confirmed Toronto as the host for the fifth and final major of the season next year. Major V will be hosted by the Toronto Ultra and it will take place from May 25 to 28. A venue for the event has yet to be announced, but the team promised that information surrounding location and ticketing will be coming soon.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Juraj Slafkovsky, and Canadian Teams are in the Market for Defensemen
The Canadiens could send Juraj Slafkovsky to the AHL eventually. TSN: Darren Dreger on Insider Trading said that the 2022 number one overall pick, Juraj Slafkovsky is a work in progress for the Montreal Canadiens, that he seems to be analyzed on a shift-by-shift basis, and that he could end up in the AHL eventually.
NWSL Faces Murky Expansion Market in Wake of Yates Report
Among the fallout from the Sally Yates-led investigation into women’s soccer—and the NWSL in particular—is the possibility of changes in ownership for as many as three clubs in the 12-team league. With the NWSL already in the midst of selling two expansion franchises, additional clubs coming on the market could have broader implications. Executives at the Portland Thorns, Chicago Red Stars and Racing Louisville FC were called out in the Yates report for failing to appropriately respond to systemic abuse and widespread sexual misconduct, and for refusing to fully cooperate with the investigation. Yates, a former deputy U.S. attorney general,...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Battle Devils Tonight in New Jersey
The Ducks get right back to work tonight at the midway point of a five-game eastern road trip, taking on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. PUCK DROP: 4 P.M. PT | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. For Anaheim, it's a chance to immediately...
CBS Sports
NHL Weekend Rewind: Flames take first Battle of Alberta, Devils drop early 'must-win' game
For the first time this fall, every NHL team was in action over the weekend as the 2022-23 season is in full swing. With so much action going on at once, it was hard to keep tabs on everything, but we have you covered with a recap of the biggest moments.
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Flyers
Live updates from the Lightning's home opener against Philadelphia on Tuesday. The Lightning open the home portion of their schedule on Tuesday against the Flyers. TV coverage: ESPN (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: ESPN+. Mishkin's Extra Shift: Flyers 3, Lightning 2.
Notre Dame Stadium no longer place of solace under Freeman
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman understands the problem. The Fighting Irish have lost their home-field advantage. Finding the solution has been a challenge. In Freeman’s first season as head coach, Notre Dame (3-3) is an inexplicable 1-2 in South Bend despite entering each game as a double-digit favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. And they easily could be 0-3. “There’s not just one answer because if there were, we’d fix it,” Freeman said. “It’s truly an evaluation of everything that goes into it and why we haven’t been able to execute here at Notre Dame Stadium.”
Yardbarker
That's What He Said: Preds Postgame After Shootout Loss to Kings
The Nashville Predators looked like they were on their way to they first home win of the season last night against the L.A. Kings, but untimely and undisciplined penalties cost the Preds their third period lead and eventually the game. Cody Glass and Tanner Jeannot both scored their first goals...
Santa Clarita Radio
Kings Vs. Ducks: Where To Watch The Best Local Hockey This Season
A new NHL season is upon us, and while none of the more local teams to Santa Clarita Valley are considered frontrunners for the Stanley Cup, world-class hockey will still be put on to the south. Of course, there are three NHL teams in California, with the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks playing less than an hour away to the south, while the San Jose Sharks dwell much further north.
