Minnesota State

CBS Sports

MLS awards 2022: Andre Blake wins Goalkeeper of the Year; Jakob Glesnes wins Defender of the Year

With the MLS Cup Playoffs underway, it's also award season as members of the league are rewarded for their accomplishments during the season. Hany Mukhtar has already won the Golden Boot as his 23 goals helped power Nashville SC into the playoffs. While they fell in the first round, Mukhtar is also one of the finalists for the league MVP award along with Andre Blake, Sebastian Driussi, Javier Hernandez, and Cristian Arango. One of them will go on to hoist the trophy but there are other awards at play too.
lastwordonsports.com

LWSC Radio: MLS Cup Playoffs First Round Review, Conference Semifinals Review

PODCAST – What’s up Internet? This week on Last Word SC Radio, Matt, Rachael, and Jamie get together. We recap all the action from the MLS Cup Playoffs first round. We discuss Austin and Dallas outplaying opponents but having to win in penalties. What went wrong for New York Red Bulls against FC Cincinnati? Are LA Galaxy hot enough to go after LAFC like they did with Nashville? New York City FC looked like 2021 against Inter Miami CF. We look ahead to the Conference Semifinals.
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN

FC Dallas, USMNT striker Jesus Ferreira wins MLS young player of the year award

FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira was named the MLS Young Player of the Year on Tuesday after matching the franchise record for goals in a season. The 21-year-old Ferreira scored 18 goals to share the record with Jason Kreis (1999) and Kenny Cooper (2008). The 18 goals tied for fourth best in MLS this season, with Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar leading the league with 23.
DALLAS, TX
FOX 2

Blues to face old friend Jaden Schwartz & Seattle Kraken

The Blues practiced at Enterprise Center on Tuesday before flying out to begin a three game road trip starting Wednesday in Seattle. There they will face an old friend, Jaden Schwartz. The former Blue signed as a free agent before last season with the expansion Kraken. Schwartz was a Blue from 2011-21. Here are some […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
dotesports.com

O Canada: Toronto Ultra to host final CDL 2023 Major as full league schedule revealed

Modern Warfare 2 is just days away from release and the Call of Duty League has confirmed Toronto as the host for the fifth and final major of the season next year. Major V will be hosted by the Toronto Ultra and it will take place from May 25 to 28. A venue for the event has yet to be announced, but the team promised that information surrounding location and ticketing will be coming soon.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Juraj Slafkovsky, and Canadian Teams are in the Market for Defensemen

The Canadiens could send Juraj Slafkovsky to the AHL eventually. TSN: Darren Dreger on Insider Trading said that the 2022 number one overall pick, Juraj Slafkovsky is a work in progress for the Montreal Canadiens, that he seems to be analyzed on a shift-by-shift basis, and that he could end up in the AHL eventually.
Sportico

NWSL Faces Murky Expansion Market in Wake of Yates Report

Among the fallout from the Sally Yates-led investigation into women’s soccer—and the NWSL in particular—is the possibility of changes in ownership for as many as three clubs in the 12-team league. With the NWSL already in the midst of selling two expansion franchises, additional clubs coming on the market could have broader implications. Executives at the Portland Thorns, Chicago Red Stars and Racing Louisville FC were called out in the Yates report for failing to appropriately respond to systemic abuse and widespread sexual misconduct, and for refusing to fully cooperate with the investigation. Yates, a former deputy U.S. attorney general,...
NHL

Preview: Ducks Battle Devils Tonight in New Jersey

The Ducks get right back to work tonight at the midway point of a five-game eastern road trip, taking on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. PUCK DROP: 4 P.M. PT | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. For Anaheim, it's a chance to immediately...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning vs. Flyers

Live updates from the Lightning's home opener against Philadelphia on Tuesday. The Lightning open the home portion of their schedule on Tuesday against the Flyers. TV coverage: ESPN (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: ESPN+. Mishkin's Extra Shift: Flyers 3, Lightning 2.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Notre Dame Stadium no longer place of solace under Freeman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman understands the problem. The Fighting Irish have lost their home-field advantage. Finding the solution has been a challenge. In Freeman’s first season as head coach, Notre Dame (3-3) is an inexplicable 1-2 in South Bend despite entering each game as a double-digit favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. And they easily could be 0-3. “There’s not just one answer because if there were, we’d fix it,” Freeman said. “It’s truly an evaluation of everything that goes into it and why we haven’t been able to execute here at Notre Dame Stadium.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
Yardbarker

That's What He Said: Preds Postgame After Shootout Loss to Kings

The Nashville Predators looked like they were on their way to they first home win of the season last night against the L.A. Kings, but untimely and undisciplined penalties cost the Preds their third period lead and eventually the game. Cody Glass and Tanner Jeannot both scored their first goals...
NASHVILLE, TN
Santa Clarita Radio

Kings Vs. Ducks: Where To Watch The Best Local Hockey This Season

A new NHL season is upon us, and while none of the more local teams to Santa Clarita Valley are considered frontrunners for the Stanley Cup, world-class hockey will still be put on to the south. Of course, there are three NHL teams in California, with the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks playing less than an hour away to the south, while the San Jose Sharks dwell much further north.
LOS ANGELES, CA

