Robbery at smoke shop in Hacienda Heights leads to pursuit
A robbery at a smoke shop Tuesday led to a high-speed chase, but the suspects got away, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It started around 4:30 a.m. at the E Cloud Smoke Shop in Hacienda Heights. According to deputies, the business owner was not at the location but saw the suspects on a live surveillance camera. Two of the alleged robbers were men wearing grey hoodies and dark pants. A third person was also seen. The suspects stuffed trash bags with products before jumping in a car and taking off. Sheriff's deputies were in a high-speed pursuit with the suspects on the 60 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley. The pursuit became dangerous and they had to cancel it, deputies added. The suspects are currently at large. Anyone with information is asked to call LASD.
Surveillance video captures thieves ransacking Yorba Linda home
Thieves got away with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry after ransacking a home in an upscale Yorba Linda neighborhood last week. This incident, which was captured on home security cameras, occurred around 7:35 p.m. on Oct. 13 at a home in the 4000 block of Hoiserlawn Way, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. […]
Woman accused of fatal hit-and-run at Pomona taco stand charged
The woman who allegedly drove into a taco stand in Pomona on Oct. 14, killing one and injuring at least 12 others, was charged on Tuesday. Diana Beatriz Martinez-Umana, 25, was charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, two counts of hit-and-run resulting in serious death or injury and eight counts of reckless driving causing injury. The crash occurred a little before 7:45 p.m. Friday evening, when Martinez-Umana drove into the taco stand off the side of West Holt Avenue and Dudley Street, where a crowd was gathered. "The vehicle's driver fled the scene and officers began actively searching for her," police said. "More than an hour later, the suspect returned to the scene and turned herself in."The man killed during the incident, Gilberto Cazares Payan, 52, was picking up dinner for his family. It was unclear when Martinez-Umana was set for arraignment. She was released on bond.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man and woman arrested for possession of drugs
A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 60-year-old Los Angeles man on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
Man Pleads No Contest to Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man pleaded no contest today to assaulting a 16-year- old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store.
2 killed in I-15 crash identified
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified a driver and passenger who were killed in an Interstate 15 car crash last week.
Girlfriend of stabbing spree suspect says he was in a mental health crisis
A councilwoman is also criticizing the police department, saying it shouldn't have taken hours to alert people about the stabbings. The post Girlfriend of stabbing spree suspect says he was in a mental health crisis appeared first on Long Beach Post.
1 person hospitalized following shooting at Bank of America in Carson
One person was hospitalized following a shooting at a Bank of America branch in Carson on Monday. According to the Citizen app, it happened at the 23800 block of Vermont Avenue.
foxla.com
Armored truck guard shot during robbery attempt at Carson bank
CARSON, Calif. - An investigation is underway after an armored truck driver was shot during an attempted robbery at a Bank of America branch in Carson, according to authorities. It happened around 11:20 a.m. at the branch located in the 23800 block of South Vermont Avenue near Sepulveda, according to...
foxla.com
Suspected human remains found in pipe near 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A blocked pipe at the 55 Freeway at Baker Street in Costa Mesa may have human remains in it, officials said Tuesday as efforts were underway to clear the pipe. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage at Baker Street on Monday...
foxla.com
4 people shot , hospitalized in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. - At least four people were shot Sunday evening in Lancaster, and officials are investigating. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 44200 block of 20th Street E., near the Casa Bonita Apartments. When officials entered...
newsantaana.com
A mother was found dead at an O.C. hotel
On Oct.15, 2022, at 12:02 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano in the city of Laguna Niguel for an unresponsive subject in a hotel room. Upon arrival, deputies found Griselda Petra Pinedareta, a 36-year-old female, who was later pronounced deceased by the Orange County Fire Authority at the scene.
foxla.com
Yorba Linda family watches burglary on home camera
A Yorba Linda family watched thieves get away with precious household items through their home security camera. Police are searching for the suspect.
Authorities searching for car of suspected homicide victim after body found in Laguna Niguel hotel
Investigators in Orange County are seeking the public's help with a homicide investigation after a 36-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Laguna Niguel.
Canyon News
Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars
SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
Gang member’s conviction upheld for Venice boardwalk killing
A state appeals court panel Monday upheld a gang member’s conviction for the August 2015 Venice boardwalk shooting death of a young man hoping to break into the music business. The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal found that the evidence presented to the jury of...
Thieves try to blow up ATM in Palmdale
The sound of explosions rang out in Palmdale early Sunday morning after thieves tried to blow their way into an ATM. It happened around 4:05 a.m. at a Bank of America ATM located near the intersection of 50th Street West and West Avenue N. Bomb technicians from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement […]
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects commit armed robbery and assault employee at jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga
Two suspects committed an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga and assaulted an employee, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 15 at about 2:40 p.m. at Gemma’s Jewelers in the 10500 block of Foothill Boulevard. During the robbery,...
2urbangirls.com
Orange County man found not guilty in mother’s killing
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man charged with stabbing his mother to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday. Matthew Bryson McDonald is scheduled for a Nov. 4 hearing to determine his commitment term in a mental health facility. Police were called about...
LASD searching for missing Palmdale woman, 36
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing in Palmdale. Julia Myvanwy Jones was last seen Sunday around 9 a.m. in the 5200 block of Entrar Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Jones...
