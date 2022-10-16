ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur responds to Aaron Rodgers’ demand to simplify Packers offense

There are plenty of reasons for Green Bay Packers fans to feel so concerned about Aaron Rodgers and company. The Packers looked like they were on cruise control during a three-game undefeated run from Weeks 2 to 4 but back-to-back losses to the New York Giants in London and to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field in their last two games suggest that Green Bay is having issues, especially offensively.
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Joking Threat To Packers Teammates

The Green Bay Packers have looked nothing like the team many thought they would be coming into the year, and Aaron Rodgers may have to take matters into his own hands. Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show," the 38-year-old joked that the best way to motivate his struggling offensive line may be restrict the gift-giving this holiday season.
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
ESPN

Why Packers are struggling for first time under coach Matt LaFleur

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The quarterback is making suggestions -- in public -- about the offensive plan. The receivers aren’t clicking with the quarterback. The running backs aren’t getting the ball enough. And the offensive line has a major weakness. Such is life for the Green Bay Packers,...
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Misses Packers Practice With Concerning Reason

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed practice on Wednesday with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. He suffered this injury during the final Hail Mary attempt of the Packers' upset loss to the New York Giants in Week 5. He was able to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets, but struggled mightily in yet another loss.
Yardbarker

Packers Writer Calls Out Fans Over Matt LaFleur Treatment

Head coach Matt LaFleur did something for the first time in four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He lost consecutive games against the New York Giants in Week 5 and the New York Jets in Week 6. Apparently, these results are already irking Packers fans. That’s why Packers writer...
Packers.com

Game recap: 5 takeaways from Packers' loss to Jets

GREEN BAY – The Packers struggled in all three phases and left Lambeau Field on Sunday with a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets. 1. It's soul-searching time. So little went right as the Packers dropped their second straight game, falling to 3-3, that Head Coach Matt LaFleur is putting everything on the table to examine, from game-planning to personnel to decision-making.
