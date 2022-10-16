Read full article on original website
Related
Matt LaFleur Responds To Aaron Rodgers: NFL World Reacts
Just about everyone on the Green Bay Packers said that their 3-2 start would be nothing to worry about if they beat the New York Jets on Sunday. Well, they lost to the Jets on Sunday - badly - and now Aaron Rodgers' chakras appear totally out of whack. Speaking...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Jets
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts following the 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.
Matt LaFleur responds to Aaron Rodgers’ demand to simplify Packers offense
There are plenty of reasons for Green Bay Packers fans to feel so concerned about Aaron Rodgers and company. The Packers looked like they were on cruise control during a three-game undefeated run from Weeks 2 to 4 but back-to-back losses to the New York Giants in London and to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field in their last two games suggest that Green Bay is having issues, especially offensively.
Aaron Rodgers Reveals Joking Threat To Packers Teammates
The Green Bay Packers have looked nothing like the team many thought they would be coming into the year, and Aaron Rodgers may have to take matters into his own hands. Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show," the 38-year-old joked that the best way to motivate his struggling offensive line may be restrict the gift-giving this holiday season.
Aaron Rodgers has funny threat for Packers’ offense
The Green Bay Packers looked shockingly overmatched in their game against the New York Jets on Sunday. Poor offensive line play was one of the biggest reasons for that, and Aaron Rodgers has an idea for how to motivate the men who are tasked with keeping him upright. Rodgers was...
The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday
On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
ESPN
Why Packers are struggling for first time under coach Matt LaFleur
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The quarterback is making suggestions -- in public -- about the offensive plan. The receivers aren’t clicking with the quarterback. The running backs aren’t getting the ball enough. And the offensive line has a major weakness. Such is life for the Green Bay Packers,...
Aaron Rodgers Misses Packers Practice With Concerning Reason
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed practice on Wednesday with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. He suffered this injury during the final Hail Mary attempt of the Packers' upset loss to the New York Giants in Week 5. He was able to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets, but struggled mightily in yet another loss.
Packers: When is the trade deadline, where should Green Bay upgrade?
Everything you need to know about the Green Bay Packers ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. If the Green Bay Packers plan to add a player or two via a trade, they only have a couple of weeks left to do so. After losing two in a row, perhaps there...
Yardbarker
Packers Writer Calls Out Fans Over Matt LaFleur Treatment
Head coach Matt LaFleur did something for the first time in four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He lost consecutive games against the New York Giants in Week 5 and the New York Jets in Week 6. Apparently, these results are already irking Packers fans. That’s why Packers writer...
Randall Cobb reacts to encouraging injury update after exiting Packers Week 6 loss
The Green Bay Packers were embarrassed at Lambeau Field this past week, getting drubbed by the New York Jets 27-10. In the loss, Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb left the game with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury. Cobb was carted off of the field and was seen crying as he placed a towel over his head.
Packers.com
Game recap: 5 takeaways from Packers' loss to Jets
GREEN BAY – The Packers struggled in all three phases and left Lambeau Field on Sunday with a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets. 1. It's soul-searching time. So little went right as the Packers dropped their second straight game, falling to 3-3, that Head Coach Matt LaFleur is putting everything on the table to examine, from game-planning to personnel to decision-making.
Comments / 0