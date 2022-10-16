Bar fight results in two men arrested, one injured

Rocky Mount police arrested two men in their 20s early Saturday morning as a result of a fight that broke out at the Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E Main St. in downtown Rocky Mount.

“At approximately 1:45 a.m., off-duty police officers working at the (Aroma) requested assistance in reference to a large fight inside the business,” police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson said Sunday in a news release. “When additional officers arrived, they observed that the fight had progressed outside to the surrounding area.”

Shigreggernal Higgs, 25, and Sha’mon Johnson, 25, were arrested at the scene and charged with simple affray and jailed under $1,500 secured bonds each in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

Higss was released after posting bond, Lt. Tocorya Cohen of the ​Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said.

Paul Thigpen, 26, of Rocky Mount was transported to Nash UNC Health Care for treatment of minor injuries, Jackson said. He also was charged with simple affray.