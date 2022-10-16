ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Bar fight results in two men arrested, one injured

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fsfzF_0ibYjf2000

Rocky Mount police arrested two men in their 20s early Saturday morning as a result of a fight that broke out at the Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E Main St. in downtown Rocky Mount.

“At approximately 1:45 a.m., off-duty police officers working at the (Aroma) requested assistance in reference to a large fight inside the business,” police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson said Sunday in a news release. “When additional officers arrived, they observed that the fight had progressed outside to the surrounding area.”

Shigreggernal Higgs, 25, and Sha’mon Johnson, 25, were arrested at the scene and charged with simple affray and jailed under $1,500 secured bonds each in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

Higss was released after posting bond, Lt. Tocorya Cohen of the ​Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said.

Paul Thigpen, 26, of Rocky Mount was transported to Nash UNC Health Care for treatment of minor injuries, Jackson said. He also was charged with simple affray.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcti12.com

Rocky Mount Police arrest three on illegal gaming charges

ROCKY MOUNT, Edgecombe — Rocky Mount Police arrested three people on illegal gaming charges on Tuesday, October 18th. Police investigated a suspected gaming business, "G Vegas", located at 1268 and 1270 Independence Drive. While serving the search warrant, Police said they identified the owner, George Brown III, 42, and...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Illegal gaming site shutdown in Rocky Mount, 3 arrested on multiple felony charges

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Three people were arrested Tuesday after the execution of a search warrant at an illegal gaming site, WITN reports. Rocky Mount police said they found the owner of "G Vegas," George Brown III, 42; Tamecia Pettaway, 30; and Timquaysha Petteway, 26 inside the business and charged them with multiple felony charge, including unlawful operation of a video gaming machine.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Illegal gaming sites named ‘G Vegas’ shut down in Rocky Mount raid, operators dealt 6 felonies

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department officially shut down an illegal gaming business and arrested three people on six felonies on Tuesday. The illegal gaming site, G Vegas, located at two separate locations along Independence Drive in Rocky Mount, was officially shut down Tuesday after police exercised a search warrant alongside North Carolina ALE, according to a news release from police.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Shooting suspect turns himself in after wounded woman drives herself to hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have arrested a man in the shooting where an injured woman drove herself to the hospital. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 22-year-old Mark Williams turned himself in and was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging from an enclosure, discharging into occupied property, damage to property, and discharging in city limits.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Roanoke Rapids police investigating use of stolen checks

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids police are currently looking for two suspects that used stolen checks to make purchases. It happened at the Walgreens Pharmacy on Smith Church Road. Police are working to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount woman drove herself to the hospital after being shot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Rocky Mount woman drove herself to the hospital after being shot Monday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Wesleyan Boulevard. Rocky Mount police said after the 63-year-old woman ended up at UNC Nash Healthcare, she was...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Two men arrested after fight at Rocky Mount bistro

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police Department arrested two young men after a fight breaks out inside a bar and bistro. Off-duty working police officers call for backup after a fight breaks out inside Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E Main Street. After the police backup arrived,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Rocky Mount school lockdown incident under investigation

ROCKY MOUNT, Edgecombe — The Rocky Mount Police Department reported that Rocky Mount High School went into lockdown on the morning of October 19th, 2022. Officials said they received reports of an unidentified woman in the building. The RMPD said that the situation was resolved, the students are safe, and there was not a weapon present on campus.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home

RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

SHERIFF: Woman found murdered inside Highway 33 trailer

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating the murder of a woman this afternoon. Sheriff Paula Dance told WITN that a woman’s body was found inside the mobile home at the corner of Highway 33 and Weston Road. Deputies were called around 8:45 a.m. Monday for a welfare check.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire

First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Updated: 20 hours ago. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Tarboro police:...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy