Game 5 of the ALDS is in the books, with the New York Yankees recording a win over the Cleveland Guardians. New York's power shone through again, with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge providing early home runs that put the game permanently out of reach. The Yankees will now advance to the ALCS and face the Houston Astros on a day's turnaround.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO