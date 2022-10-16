Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Best VA Beach Seafood RestaurantsTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
How you can spend the night on a pirate ship in Virginia's Northern Neck
The two-bedroom boat comes complete with a crew of skeletons ready to set sail, a full kitchen and modern amenities like Wi-Fi and TV.
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
VDACS urges Virginians not to move firewood
Virginia officials are urging state residents not to move firewood from one area to another this fall and winter, in order to prevent some invasive insects from spreading to other parts of the state. When firewood is moved, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian longhorned beetle, and spotted...
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these restaurants are well-known for their delicious food and exquisite service.
cardinalnews.org
No, we’re not losing young adults. We have a different demographic problem.
And now we come to the column where I bust open a long-held stereotype like a pinata at a children’s party. For as long as I can remember, we’ve been told that young adults move away from rural areas and that’s why those communities today are effectively aging out – and dying out. Today, I come before you, armed with data, to show that that isn’t quite true.
Virginia's Best Free Attractions
Virginia is rich in history and natural beauty. There are plenty of free attractions to explore. A shoemaker working in his shop in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia.Image by nikisworrell from Pixabay.
WAVY News 10
Home heavily damaged in fire in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach home was heavily damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning. The Virginia Beach Fire Department says it happened around 1 a.m. in the 3800 block of Little Neck Point. When crews arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked...
WSET
Maury River celebrated as a Virginia Scenic River with new designation
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday, Rockbridge County, the Cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, and the towns of Glasgow and Goshen celebrated the Maury River's designation as a Virginia Scenic River. Local stakeholders and citizens gathered for a ceremony and reception at Jordan's Point Park with the...
peninsulachronicle.com
More I-64 Widening On The Way
WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time he was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
Fire breaks out at Little Creek Marina in Norfolk, several boats sink
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk emergency officials and the U.S. Coast Guard were on the scene of a fire that broke out at the Little Creek Marina Monday morning. Fire officials said the fire displaced nine adults, a child and two dogs. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Norfolk Fire...
Augusta Free Press
Virginians: Watch your windows to catch glimpse of migrating golden eagle, snowy owl
Each fall, millions of birds pass through the Commonwealth during their fall migrations south, offering Virginians opportunities to see hawks, songbirds and more. “Virginia is in the East Coast flyway, in the path of birds headed south for the winter. Right now, you can see lots of birds at any place at any time,” said Robyn Puffenbarger, a Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener volunteer who is passionate about birdwatching.
New initiative Operation Bold Blue Line plans to put more badges on the street
Last year, state leaders and law enforcement said the murder rate in Virginia had been the highest it had been in years
wvtf.org
‘We’re overwhelmed’— housing advocates say a growing number of renters are struggling in southwest Va.
Affordable housing advocates are seeing high numbers of people asking for help, as pandemic protections for renters expired recently, and housing costs continue to increase. Southwest Virginia is just one of many places where the housing market is increasingly stretched thin. “We’re just overwhelmed,” said Bryan Phipps, CEO of People...
Youngkin announces law enforcement funding proposals in Norfolk
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares were in Norfolk with law enforcement officials Monday, to announce a $30 million proposal to fund law enforcement.
Virginia Department of Elections sends incorrect voting information in Southwest Virginia
An error from the Virginia Department of Elections sent incorrect information to voters across Southwest Virginia.
Franklin News Post
On ‘Missy Elliott Day,’ hip hop superstar tells joyous Portsmouth crowd she always ‘took Virginia’ with her
And, her hometown came out to celebrate her. Portsmouth native and hip-hop star Missy Elliott returned to her alma mater, Manor High School, Monday afternoon for the dedication ceremony of “Missy Elliott Boulevard.”. “757, 804, seven cities, I am so proud to be from Portsmouth, Virginia,” Elliott yelled into...
Details emerge after missing Hampton children found in North Dakota
Two Hampton children who were subjects of an Amber Alert were located safely in North Dakota Monday night.
KTTS
Virginia Man Drowns While Diving In Roaring River State Park
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says a diver has drowned in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. Eric Hahn, 27, was from Virginia. He was part of a group doing weekly dives at the park. Investigators believe there was an equipment malfunction when he was about 190 feet...
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
Comments / 15