Yardbarker
Matt LaFleur has worrying response to Aaron Rodgers’ complaint
The Green Bay Packers do not necessarily seem to be on the same page when it comes to the team’s struggling offense. After Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that the Packers need to “simplify some things” on offense. Coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that remark on Monday, and he had a somewhat strange answer.
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Cryptic Response to Dez Bryant's 'Bills or Chiefs' Tweet
Odell Beckham Jr. offered an emoji-filled, cryptic response to Dez Bryant after the former NFL wide receiver asked him on Twitter if he was going to sign for Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs this season. This one is definitely up for interpretation:. OBJ also responded to a tongue-in-cheek interpretation...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Suffered Hamstring Injury During Broncos' OT Loss to Chargers
In his first game since undergoing shoulder surgery, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is once again dealing with an injury. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 overtime loss. The severity of the injury is unclear. After starting the game 10-for-10, Wilson...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Talks Concussion: Was Unconscious, Doesn't Remember Hit
Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa briefly lost consciousness following the hit that left him with a concussion in a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, the third-year quarterback recounted the moment and said his memory of the night is hazy:. Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou sacked...
Report: Chiefs a 'strong contender' to land free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Earlier this week, Pro Football Talk's Chris Simms reported that the Kansas City Chiefs were "making a run" at free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC in Houston, the rumors are intensifying. As Beckham assesses his options in free agency, Wilson says the Chiefs...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Says Ravens Are 'Pissed Off' After Week 6 Loss to Giants
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters that his team is "pissed off" about losing but that it's imperative for the squad to move forward and look toward its next game. The 3-3 Ravens have held double-digit leads in each of their losses. They led the Miami Dolphins 35-14 in...
Both coming off byes, Raiders, Texans looking to turn seasons around
Across the NFL, the bye week is considered an opportunity to regroup and to reassess — to formulate means that
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Medically Cleared to Play After Thumb Injury, Per Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been medically cleared to return to football, head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday. Prescott is expected to throw 40-50 balls at practice on Thursday. The 29-year-old has been out since undergoing surgery to repair a thumb injury he suffered in Week 1....
Bleacher Report
Report: Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Could Miss 6 Weeks with Foot Injury
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is expected to miss around six weeks after being diagnosed with a nonsurgical fracture in his foot, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brown was injured in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday the initial concern was he...
Bleacher Report
3 Available NFL Free Agents Jets Must Pursue After 3rd Straight Win
The New York Jets have become one of the best stories in the NFL through six weeks. New York enters its Week 7 clash with the Denver Broncos on a three-game winning streak. While spirits may be high inside the locker room, there are still some fixes that need to be made to ensure the winning continues over the 17-game season.
Bleacher Report
Melvin Gordon to Start for Broncos vs. Jets amid RB Liking Tweets Suggesting Trade
Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said running back Melvin Gordon III will start in his team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets, via James Palmer of NFL Network. Gordon also got the start in Week 6, but he only saw nine snaps during the 19-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished with three carries for eight yards, while Latavius Murray and Mike Boone saw more playing time.
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Rumors: 'No One' Thinks Christian McCaffrey Commands Multiple 1sts
Rival NFL executives reportedly believe the Carolina Panthers won't find a trade partner for star running back Christian McCaffrey before the Nov. 1 deadline if they require an offer with multiple first-round draft picks. Joseph Person of The Athletic reported Wednesday that "no one in league circles" thinks the Panthers...
Bleacher Report
1 Question Still Haunting Every NFL Team Entering 2022 Trade Deadline
The beginning of every NFL season is largely about understanding strengths and weaknesses. But as the seventh week of the 2022 campaign nears, the next phase has arrived. It's time to chase the playoffs—or build toward next season. When looking at their team's shortcomings, a front office has to...
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Trade-Block Big Board Entering Week 7
The 2022 NFL trade deadline is set for Nov. 1, meaning teams have less than two weeks to put together proposals. Unsurprisingly, the market has begun to pick up. Last week, the Cleveland Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Atlanta Falcons. On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals got wideout Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers. The Anderson deal came together after Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Bleacher Report
Ben Roethlisberger: Tom Brady 'Didn't Look Like He Wanted' to Be There vs. Steelers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady's frustration during Sunday's 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers caught the attention of another iconic quarterback. On an episode of his Footbahlin podcast (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk), Ben Roethlisberger said Brady "didn’t look like he wanted to be out there."
Bleacher Report
Report: Cowboys' Jerry Jones Told Robert Kraft 'Dont F--k with Me' at NFL Meetings
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly got into a heated altercation during NFL meetings on Tuesday. Before owners voted 31-1 to approve the compensation committee to open negotiations on a new deal for commissioner Roger Goodell, Jones said to Kraft, "Don't f--k with me," sources told ESPN's Seth Wickersham.
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: 'It Hurt a Little' to Be Benched vs. Chargers After 3 Carries
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon expressed frustration Monday over getting benched in favor of Latavius Murray and Mike Boone against the Los Angeles Chargers. Speaking to NFL Network's Bridget Condon (h/t NFL.com's Bobby Kownack), Gordon explained how he felt being forced to watch Denver fall to L.A. 19-16 in overtime from the sidelines:
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield Will Have to Compete for Panthers QB Job After Injury, Per Steve Wilks
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks didn't commit to Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback once Mayfield recovers from a high ankle sprain. "I can't give you that answer," he told reporters Monday. "But I can tell you right now those guys [in the quarterback room] are going to compete at that position just as well as other positions do to see who exactly goes out there on Sunday."
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Kadarius Toney Trade Eyed by Teams; Execs Think NY May Make Move at WR
Opposing teams are reportedly hopeful that the New York Giants make wide receiver Kadarius Toney available ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported teams "wouldn't be surprised" if the Giants look to move on from their oft-injured 2021 first-round pick. Fowler also noted that rival...
Bleacher Report
Cooper Rush’s SNF Performance Quiets Any Thought of Cowboys Replacing Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys are Dak Prescott's team. They always have been, and the thought of the 29-year-old being replaced by backup Cooper Rush bordered on absurd. Sunday's 26-17 loss to the rival Philadelphia Eagles slammed home the point that should've been made all along. Rush is a quality backup, who's more than capable of keeping the team afloat and working within its offensive structure. However, the former undrafted free agent can be a detriment against top competition when asked to carry the offense.
