You don't hook a guy in the right rear at speed. I don't care if you're Bubba Wallace, Dale Earnhardt or Junior Johnson. You. Just. Don't. Do it. NASCAR has suspended Wallace for one race for doing just that to Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and rightfully so. It is the first suspension of a Cup Series driver for an on-track incident in nearly seven years and only the second suspension of a driver across any of stock car racing's three national series over the same time span.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO