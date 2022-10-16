Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
WVU swimming trio earns Big 12 recognition
Both TCU and West Virginia earned Big 12 Swimming and Diving honors this week as each team had three athletes win awards. West Virginia began its season at home with William Mullen (Men’s Swimmer), Jacqueline McCutchan (Women’s Swimmer) and Mia Cheatwood (Women’s Newcomer) earning the Mountaineers’ first awards this season. TCU swept the diving awards as David Ekdahl (Men’s Diver) and Anna Kwong (Women’s Diver) each broke school records to bring home TCU’s first Big 12 Divers of the Week awards for the season, while Max Burman obtained the Men’s Newcomer of the Week.
WTRF
West Virginia begins final regular-season Road Trip at OSU
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team begins its final road trip of the regular season, traveling to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to take on Oklahoma State on Thursday, Oct. 20. Kickoff at Neal Patterson Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Thursday’s match will be broadcast live on Big 12...
WTRF
Play suspended at Big 12 Match Play Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s golf match against No. 11 Oklahoma has been suspended due to darkness during the first day of the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas. Todd Duncan is up three after 14 holes, Trent Tipton is...
WTRF
Mountaineers Look to Keep Offense Rolling at JMU
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team travels to James Madison for a Sun Belt Conference match on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kickoff at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia, is set for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can follow along with all of the action with live stats, courtesy of jmusports.com....
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Mid-Season Remaining Schedule Predictions
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12 Conference halfway through the season and it’s still very difficult to tell just how good or bad this team is right now. The final six games will likely determine whether head...
WTRF
WVU football at Texas Tech: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
Everything you need to know about WVU's trip to Lubbock. West Virginia football looks to string two wins together when it travels to Lubbock, Texas to face Texas Tech. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. WVU football at Texas Tech game information. Time: 3 p.m. ET.
Texts From Baylor Game Day
Some say West Virginia has won three out of four games. Many say the texts are undefeated. A Thursday night game is incentive enough to partake and/or behold, but your investment grows when it comes off the rails as that one did. West Virginia had its highest point total against a Big 12 team in the Neal Brown Era, and the outcome seemed equal parts inevitable and impossible. That's our recipe for success. Have a taste, won't you?
WTRF
WVU moves up to second in Mid-Atlantic Region
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team moved up to second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2022 Women’s Cross Country Regional Coaches’ Rankings, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week. The Mountaineers moved up...
heartlandcollegesports.com
West Virginia Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Roster Analysis
Leading up to the opening of the 2022-23 Big 12 Men’s basketball season Heartland College Sports will analyze each of the Big 12 men’s basketball rosters. Today it’s the West Virginia Mountaineers. 2021-22 Season-Ending Roster: F Jalen Bridges, F Dimon Carrigan, F Isaiah Cottrell, G Malik Curry,...
WTRF
Women’s basketball mini-packs and single-game tickets on sale
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two mini-packages and single-game tickets for the 2022-23 West Virginia University women’s basketball season are now on sale through the Mountaineer Ticket Office. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU GAME or visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office located at the Gold Gate of...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Projected to Play Bowl Game in Myrtle Beach
Morgantown, West Virginia – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is a very popular vacation destination for West Virginians, and soon, the Mountaineers could travel south for a bowl game there. Action Network released their updated bowl projections today and the West Virginia Mountaineers are currently projected to play in the...
Augusta Levy grant will impact all of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Augusta Levy Learning Center has become synonymous in the Ohio Valley with the work it does for children with autism. However, there’s another initiative the center is part of that just got a boost of funding. Augusta Levy received a $50,000 investment from the Appalachian Regional Commission through its POWER (Partnership […]
wajr.com
New Mon County WVU Extension agent hard at work
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Betsy Thomas has been introduced as the new West Virginia University Extension’s new agriculture and natural resource agent for Monongalia County. Thomas plans to promote diversity in agriculture and research to help the industry and also get to others to try new things. “I got...
WDTV
Menards breaks ground in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been in the works since before covid, but now it’s just around the corner. Tuesday, ground was broken at Charles Pointe the future home of Menards. Charles Pointe is becoming an economic hub for Bridgeport. Tuesday the long-awaited arrival of Menards has been...
WTRF
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted visits MPR Supply Chain Solutions to get more people into rewarding careers
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – In the words of Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Ohio is a state on the rise, creating jobs faster than it has people to fill them. The Ohio Lt. Governor visited MPR Supply Chain Solutions in Bellaire to express interest in workforce transformation opportunities in the Ohio Valley.
10 best Italian restaurants near Clarksburg, West Virginia, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, these are the best Italian restaurants in the Clarksburg area.
Man killed in Preston County, West Virginia motorcycle accident identified
The West Virginia State Police Monday released the identity of the man who died after a motorcycle crash in Preston County on Friday.
PHOTOS: 100-room 1901 mansion for sale in West Virginia
A historic mansion with 63 bedrooms in Wellsburg, West Virginia is something that you just have to see.
WDTV
Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Kohl’s announces opening date for new West Virginia location
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of the Westover and Morgantown area will soon have another place to shop as Kohl’s has announced that their new store in Monongalia County will officially open its doors to the public on Friday, November 4th. The 35,000-square-foot store will offer self-returns...
