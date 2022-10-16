LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The jury has been seated and the trial begins today for a Lima man arrested after a 2021 hostage situation. 37-year-old Bryant Rose has been charged with felonious assault, abduction, and having a weapon under disability. The Lima Police Department says that back on January 29th of 2021, officers were called out to the 600 block of Fourth Street, where a man barricaded himself inside a house with a hostage. Rose eventually let the victim leave when police arrived and she was taken to the hospital. After several hours of negotiations, Rose came out peacefully and was arrested. During opening statements today, the prosecution said that testimony in this trial would paint a clear picture of what happened.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO