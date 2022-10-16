Read full article on original website
Bellefontaine Examiner
Sidney man tries to flee from police
A Sidney man was arrested Oct. 17 after he crashed a stolen car and tried to run from officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department. Matthew McKenzie, 33, was lodged in the Logan County Jail on felony charges of receiving stolen property and fleeing and eluding. Officers were aware of a...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police respond to two reports of threats made over phone
Bowling Green Police Division responded to reports Tuesday afternoon of two people allegedly making threats over the phone to shoot or kill someone. Police were dispatched to Wood County Juvenile Court, 1032 S. Dunbridge Road, around 3:49, after a prosecutor reported being threatened by the parent of two juveniles. During...
13abc.com
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
BLISSFIELD, Michigan (WTVG) - Officers with decades of experience say they’ve never heard a 9-1-1 call like this: “Hi, my mom is drunk driving crazy as (expletive) with me and my little brother in the car. We don’t feel safe at all. Like, we need somebody to come find us.”
Officer injured after north Toledo police chase
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated crime story that aired on Oct. 16, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Salazar Jr. Friday night after he fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue. According to a report from Toledo...
peakofohio.com
Mechanicsburg man arrested on felony drug charge
A Mechanicsburg man was arrested on a felony drug charge Saturday night just after 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff K9 Unit observed a black Chevy on Route 68 with an excessively dark window tint. Authorities caught up with the suspect vehicle when it turned into the Green Hills...
hometownstations.com
Trial begins for man arrested after 2021 hostage situation
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The jury has been seated and the trial begins today for a Lima man arrested after a 2021 hostage situation. 37-year-old Bryant Rose has been charged with felonious assault, abduction, and having a weapon under disability. The Lima Police Department says that back on January 29th of 2021, officers were called out to the 600 block of Fourth Street, where a man barricaded himself inside a house with a hostage. Rose eventually let the victim leave when police arrived and she was taken to the hospital. After several hours of negotiations, Rose came out peacefully and was arrested. During opening statements today, the prosecution said that testimony in this trial would paint a clear picture of what happened.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man arrested for allegedly receiving stolen firearm
A Bowling Green man was arrested for receiving stolen property after police reportedly found a stolen firearm in his vehicle. Police pulled over a vehicle Saturday around 1 a.m., for reportedly running a red light at Main and Wooster streets. When the officer asked the driver, Darnell Johnson, 20, if there were any weapons in the vehicle, he first responded “um” and began reaching around the driver’s seat area.
13abc.com
WATCH: Knife-wielding man in police custody following hour-long negotiations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man police say was wielding knives while walking Toledo streets is in police custody after an apparent standoff that prompted more than an hour of negotiations with the suspect, police said. It started Tuesday afternoon on Revere in Toledo around 12:30 p.m. According to Toledo...
wktn.com
Woman Facing Drug Charges After Search Warrant Served at Findlay Residence
A Findlay woman was arrested late last week after the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Avenue in Findlay. According to a release, the search of the residence yielded approximately 88 grams of Methamphetamine and $500 cash.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police respond to two alleged assaults downtown over weekend
Bowling Green Police responded to two alleged assaults over the weekend in the 100 block of East Wooster Street. The first occurred Saturday around 11:19 p.m., inside a bar, when a woman was reportedly punched in the nose by another woman. Both women were reportedly ex-girlfriends of the same man.
13abc.com
BODY CAM: Lenawee Co. deputy rescues man from burning vehicle
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lenawee County deputy rescued a man from a burning vehicle last month after making a traffic stop. According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 8, Deputy Bill Warner made a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by two people with felony warrants.
13abc.com
A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A local family wants closure following a homicide on Upton Avenue. The Toledo Police Department, Saturday, responded to reports of a person shot on Upton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Travis Glenn and his girlfriend Alexis Quillen shot inside their home. According to Quillen, the couple was...
nbc24.com
Man dies in Toledo shooting that injured suspect connected to Damia Ezell case
TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the victims in the Oct. 6 North Toledo shooting has died according to the Toledo Police Department. Police originally reported that 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson had been the passenger in a vehicle with 21-year-old Lamaya Carter and 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman. All three were found with gunshot wounds after 2:30 a.m. near Lagrange Street and Expressway Drive, then each victim was transported to a nearby hospital — Wilson with non-life-threatening injuries and Carter and Coleman with life-threatening injuries.
cleveland19.com
33-year-old Perkins Township woman reported missing
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township Police asked the community to help find missing 33-year-old Jenna Terlizzi. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall and 160 pounds. Police said Terlizzi was last known to be living in an apartment on Pioneer Trail in Sandusky, which she...
wlen.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Crash in Nearby Williams County
Williams County, OH – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash on Monday morning in nearby Williams County. The single vehicle crash occurred at around 7:30am in Brady Township. The Post reports that a 33-year-old Archbold woman lost control of her...
Jury: Lima man not guilty of burglary, domestic violence
LIMA — A jury found a Lima man not guilty of both burglary, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after 23 minutes of deliberation Monday. Jonathan Shepard, 43, was charged with trespassing into the home of his wife and stepdaughter and assaulting Lynette Zuppardo, his wife, on July 13.
Deadly ATV crash in Marion County
A Prospect man has died after the All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) he was driving went off the roadway and hit a tree.
Woman robbed in Kent Branch Library parking lot Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of the Kent Branch Library on Collingwood Boulevard, according to a report from Toledo police. The victim said she was using the free wireless internet service provided by the library around 1 a.m. on Saturday when a male suspect approached her, brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The suspect took $50 and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.
huroninsider.com
Man sentenced for the murder of Trinidy Jones
SANDUSKY – Tevin Latin has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the January 5th murder of Trinidy Jones. The 22-year-old plead guilty to aggravated murder on Thursday. As a result of pleading guilty to aggravated murder, the charges of aggravated burglary, having weapons while under disability, and tampering with evidence were dismissed. Latin initially plead not guilty to all four charges in February.
Two people hospitalized after gunshots reported at Smith Park Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 28, 2022. Police are investigating after gunfire at a park left two people with gunshot wounds. Toledo police responded to several Shotspotter alerts and calls reporting gunshots near Smith Park in central...
