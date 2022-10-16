Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Britt Stone of Tri-Cities Christian talks about buying former Colonial Heights Middle
Britt Stone, head of school for Tri-Cities Christian School that is part of Lakeway Christian Schools, talks about the Blountville-based school buying the former Colonial Heights Middle School in Kingsport. The Sullivan County school board voted 7-0 to declare Lakeway the winning $2.3 million bid, beating out the only other bidder, the City of Kingsport, in an online auction ending last month.
Kingsport Times-News
Market Street Social Club a place 'for the artists and the listeners'
KINGSPORT — Pleasant vibes of music live and recorded permeate the welcoming Market Street Social Club. People smile when there, whether beer in hand or music in the ear. Chancellor Lawson sets the tone.
Johnson City Press
La Ingrata Bar and Grill headed to Broad Street
KINGSPORT — A new bar and grill is getting ready to spice up downtown. LA INGRATA Bar and Grill may open as soon as the end of 2022, according to owner Bruno Ramirez.
Kingsport Times-News
Pets on the prowl Saturday for new home
KINGSPORT - There could be some spooky howling this Saturday. But it won’t be a werewolf or a ghoul.
Johnson City Press
Musket Bowl has ingredients to be special again
Discounting the possibility of an all-out battle in store for Daniel Boone in Friday’s Musket Bowl seems similar to brushing aside history like a random pile of leaves. This doesn’t figure to be a cakewalk for the Trailblazers, and there are a couple of important factors to consider.
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: FOUND SAFE: Johnson County Authorities Looking For Blonde Haired, Blue Eyed Baby Girl
The Johnson County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing eleven month of baby girl. The child is described as having blond hair and blue eyes and is believed to have been taken from a residence in Johnson County by a non custodial parent. The child could be traveling in a silver 2006 Toyota 4X4 with Tennessee registration 946BBCQ. The girl’s name has not been released.
Johnson City Press
State Line Drive-In celebrates 75 years of providing entertainment to the community
ELIZABETHTON — There have been a lot of great memories and good times made in a large field on the southeastern edge of Elizabethton over the last three-quarters of a century. That is why the State Line Drive-In Theater is celebrating its 75th anniversary on the last weekend of the season. The final show of the year is Halloween Ends, but the State Line has no plans to end in the foreseeable future.
Tragedy prompts parents to sell Kingsport business, open new location in tribute to late son
A simple, lighthearted listing on Facebook marketplace shows that the Kingsport Wheeler's Bagels location is up for sale, but the story behind the Bishops' choice to downsize is one of heartbreak.
Kingsport Times-News
Sycamore Shoals and Sabine Hill will offer scary history of 18th and 19th century death for Halloween
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will present a spooky history lesson this Halloween season. “Death Comes to Sabine Hill” will be presented at the nearby Sabine Hill State Historic Site during the last weekend in October. The event is not just another scary Halloween experience, it is designed to resurrect many of the forgotten traditions associated with death and mourning in early America. Visitors can experience these arcane customs firsthand though several programs offered during the event. These include demonstrations of the jobs associated with death in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, special after-hours tours of the historic Taylor House, and a re-creation of an early American funeral service.
Kingsport Times-News
A walk in Bob Miller's shoes: Celebrating 104 years of life
KINGSPORT — For many, turning 104 years old seems an inconceivable milestone. But for Dr. Robert Miller, it is right around the corner. Approaching his 104th birthday on Oct. 29, Robert “Bob” Miller has been a beloved resident of Kingsport since his arrival in 1948. Before he reached Kingsport, he grew up in Chester, South Carolina. In 1939, he earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry from Erskine College, where he was later inducted into the Academic Hall of Fame.
Kingsport Times-News
Farmers Market celebrating fall this Saturday
KINGSPORT — Make sure you sharpen up your pumpkin carving skills — you’ll need to carve out some time Saturday for the Kingsport Farmers Market's Fall Festival. The festival will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. with pumpkins, sweet fall treats, festive home décor and more.
What does 2022’s Woolly Worm Festival champ, Porta Potty, say about winter in high country this year?
BANNER ELK, N.C. (WGHP) — The high country can expect the start of winter to be filled with below-average temperatures and snow of more than 3 inches, according to “Porta Potty,” the 2022 Woolly Worm Champion. Porta Potty beat out two dozen woolly worms this weekend at the 45th annual Woolly Worm Festival. Around 20,000 […]
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Sullivan school board votes to sell former Colonial Heights Middle to Christian school
BLOUNTVILLE — Tri-Cities Christian School is one step closer to opening at the former Colonial Heights Middle School campus. An access road being built for West Ridge High School also is moving closer to reality.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton water line work set for Wed. night
ELIZABETHTON — The City of Elizabethton said utility work on Wednesday evening on West Elk Avenue will cause water customers from North Roan Street to McArthur Street to experience low water pressure or no water. This will include Cherokee Park Drive. Work will begin at 9 p.m. on Wednesday...
Kingsport Times-News
Federal, New York authorities allege Blountville man smuggled guns via 'Iron Pipeline'
BLOUNTVILLE — A 70-year-old Sullivan County man is in jail in New York state, charged along with four others allegedly involved in the “notorious Iron Pipeline” to smuggle guns purchased in Knoxville to Queens County, New York. If convicted, Richard “Rick” Horne of Blountville could face up...
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton planning lots of Halloween, Christmas celebrations
ELIZABETHTON — It will once again be a busy holiday season in Elizabethton and Carter County, with a wide variety of events now being worked on by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Main Street Elizabethton, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, and several principal sponsors. The events are set to begin with Halloween and continue through Thanksgiving and Christmas. There are so many things going on that there is a call for volunteers and sponsors to help with supporting, organizing and carrying out the many things that will be going on.
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol welcomes country legend Craig Morgan
BRISTOL — Country music icon Craig Morgan will perform at Bristol’s Cameo Theater on Oct. 29, giving audiences a night of fun, faith and country tunes. Morgan got his start in Nashville, where he grew up around music and discovered his passion for it. He served in the Army for 10 years and received the USO Merit Award and the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal.
Water line work to impact Elizabethton customers Wednesday
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some Elizabethton utilities customers may notice changes to water pressure Wednesday night due to repairs. According to a release from the city, crews plan to work on a water line on West Elk Avenue starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Repair work on the line will continue through the night until it […]
Campers upset over changes at Observation Knob Park
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who have been camping at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park showed up to a meeting in Blountville to voice their concerns about changes at the park. Observation Knob Park on the banks of South Holston Lake has offered public space for campers for nearly half a decade. Now, managers of […]
Kingsport Times-News
Budget Inn rezoning dies for second time at Unicoi BMA
Monday’s Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen was packed as citizens showed up to comment about the rezoning of 185 Golf Course Road. The agenda item died, however, when no alderman made a motion to discuss it.
