Morgantown, WV

WTRF

WVU swimming trio earns Big 12 recognition

Both TCU and West Virginia earned Big 12 Swimming and Diving honors this week as each team had three athletes win awards. West Virginia began its season at home with William Mullen (Men’s Swimmer), Jacqueline McCutchan (Women’s Swimmer) and Mia Cheatwood (Women’s Newcomer) earning the Mountaineers’ first awards this season. TCU swept the diving awards as David Ekdahl (Men’s Diver) and Anna Kwong (Women’s Diver) each broke school records to bring home TCU’s first Big 12 Divers of the Week awards for the season, while Max Burman obtained the Men’s Newcomer of the Week.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia begins final regular-season Road Trip at OSU

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team begins its final road trip of the regular season, traveling to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to take on Oklahoma State on Thursday, Oct. 20. Kickoff at Neal Patterson Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Thursday’s match will be broadcast live on Big 12...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Play suspended at Big 12 Match Play Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s golf match against No. 11 Oklahoma has been suspended due to darkness during the first day of the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas. Todd Duncan is up three after 14 holes, Trent Tipton is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU football at Texas Tech: Kick time, TV/stream info and more

Everything you need to know about WVU's trip to Lubbock. West Virginia football looks to string two wins together when it travels to Lubbock, Texas to face Texas Tech. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. WVU football at Texas Tech game information. Time: 3 p.m. ET.
LUBBOCK, TX
WTRF

Six-day window in effect for WVU vs. TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Oct. 29, Big 12 Conference football home game against TCU. The game time and television network, for the TCU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU-Texas Tech TV channel announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference announced Sunday that West Virginia’s Week 8 contest at Texas Tech will be televised on FS1. WVU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) will face the Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) in Lubbock, Texas, beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Mountaineers score three to top Baylor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Behind one goal and one assist from fifth-year senior forward Lauren Segalla, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team earned a 3-1 win over Baylor at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown on Sunday afternoon. Clad in pink jerseys for the squad’s annual Pink Match...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU moves up to second in Mid-Atlantic Region

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team moved up to second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2022 Women’s Cross Country Regional Coaches’ Rankings, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week. The Mountaineers moved up...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Tony Mathis, Casey Legg earn Big 12 Player of the Week honors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two West Virginia football players have earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors from the conference following the Mountaineers’ thrilling 43-40 victory over Baylor Thursday night at Milan Puskar Stadium. Redshirt sophomore running back Tony Mathis Jr. has been named Co-Offensive Player of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Schoonover named a finalist for 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A 2017 graduate of Moorefield High School in Hardy County, West Virginia, Wil Schoonover traded his football, wrestling, and baseball uniforms for a U.S. Army uniform after graduating. Schoonover, now a senior linebacker on the West Virginia University football team, served three years in the Army.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Huggins excited for new season: “We’ve gained by subtraction”

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins is confident his team will be a lot better than it was in 2021-22. The Hall of Famer’s 15th season with the Mountaineers was a clear disappointment. Huggins lost much of his team from the previous season, including four starters, and had to scramble to make up the difference with a set of graduate transfers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Three named to Lombardi Award midseason update

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three West Virginia University football players remain on the midseason update of the Lombardi Award Watch List. All three are also Mountain State natives. Defensive lineman Dante Stills (Fairmont), and offensive lineman Zach Frazier (Fairmont) and Wyatt Milum (Kenova) are still in the running for the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Women’s basketball mini-packs and single-game tickets on sale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two mini-packages and single-game tickets for the 2022-23 West Virginia University women’s basketball season are now on sale through the Mountaineer Ticket Office. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU GAME or visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office located at the Gold Gate of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia man allegedly murders son

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged for allegedly murdering his son at a home in Fairmont. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Murphy, 69, of Fairmont, “did willfully, deliberately and with premeditation shoot and kill his adult son” at a residence on Mill Fall Road in Fairmont on Sunday, Oct. 16.
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF

As the freezing weather approaches, make sure to bring your plants inside

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – With the freeze warning tonight, the time has come to bring in the porch plants, and protect the other outdoor plants that you want to save. Ohio County Extension Agent Karen Cox advises covering the entire plant, down to the ground, using a floating row cover, also called a frost blanket. She says you should anchor it with rocks or soil.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF

County Road 44 closing in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Engineer’s Office announced that on October 24, County Road 44 (Winding Hill) will be closed for approximately one week. October 31 is the anticipated time of completion for the slide repair.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF

True story of the Opportunity Rover comes alive at Marquee Cinemas

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It felt like a trip to Mars as ”Good Night Oppy” came alive on the big screen at the Marquee Cinema at the Highlands tonight. ”Good Night Oppy” is the true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars. The mission was only supposed to be 90 days, but ultimately lasted for 15 years. The robot’s groundbreaking journey had tons of followers millions of miles away.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Much colder as we begin the new work-week

TONIGHT: Cooler start to the workweek with a lack of sunshine across the Ohio Valley. Winds were pertinent for most of the day and that made it feel much cooler. Morning temperatures were in the mid-40s with daytime highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The wind started to pickup this afternoon with gusts of 35 mph registered at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport. Overcast skies were around for most of the day with a few instances of clearing around dinner. Dry air is wrapping around the upper-level weather system and will eventually erode some of the cloudiness this evening. Clouds will increase by the time we head into the morning commute. The National Weather Service has cancelled the freeze watch for our area, due to the increase in cloud cover. This will stabilize temperatures and not allow for radiational cooling to occur at the surface (a process that typically aides in frost formation). Although Tyler and Wetzel County are outlined in a Freeze Warning, where temperatures will likely approach the freezing mark. Tonight, clouds will start to increase after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 30s. Stay bundled up as you head out the door. The wind chill will be a factor into tomorrow morning as the winds blow from the west around 10-15 mph gusting as high as 25 mph.
WHEELING, WV

