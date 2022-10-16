It’s been almost three decades since the expectations for the Arkansas women’s basketball team were as high as they are in 2022-23. The last time the Razorbacks to finish fourth-or-better in the SEC was 1995-96. On Tuesday, the SEC media selected Arkansas to be fourth in this year’s preseason poll. Coach Mike Neighbors’ team is coming off an 18-13 (7-9) season in which the Razorbacks finished tied for eighth in the SEC. They made the NCAA Tournment as a No. 10 seed but lost to Utah in the first round. Arkansas returns a bulk of its rotation from last season, only having lost...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO