Fayetteville, AR

On3.com

Kentucky picked No. 1 in SEC men's basketball preseason poll

On Wednesday, the SEC revealed the results of the men’s basketball preseason media poll, which has the Kentucky Wildcats as the No. 1 team in the conference heading into the 2022-23 season. Kentucky, which finished last season with a 14-4 record in conference play, returns star Oscar Tshiebwe who...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Arkansas at Auburn kickoff time announced

The kickoff time for Arkansas’ road game against Auburn in 12 days has been announced. The Razorbacks and Tigers will meet on Saturday, Oct. 29th inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Ala.) at 11 a.m. (CDT) on SEC Network. This will be the 32nd meeting between the two teams. The...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas picked to finish fourth in preseason SEC poll

It’s been almost three decades since the expectations for the Arkansas women’s basketball team were as high as they are in 2022-23. The last time the Razorbacks to finish fourth-or-better in the SEC was 1995-96. On Tuesday, the SEC media selected Arkansas to be fourth in this year’s preseason poll. Coach Mike Neighbors’ team is coming off an 18-13 (7-9) season in which the Razorbacks finished tied for eighth in the SEC. They made the NCAA Tournment as a No. 10 seed but lost to Utah in the first round. Arkansas returns a bulk of its rotation from last season, only having lost...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

