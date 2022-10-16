Read full article on original website
WATCH: Hogs’ Jalen Graham, Anthony Black After Red-White Game
What the players thought from leading scorer and assists leader.
Hogs’ Lofty Ranking Not a Big Deal to Eric Musselman
But Razorbacks know it will put a target on their back for everybody they play.
Arkansas Reporter Responds Perfectly to John Calipari's Question
Also on how Kentucky-Arkansas playing twice this season wasn't something he voted for.
Kentucky picked No. 1 in SEC men's basketball preseason poll
On Wednesday, the SEC revealed the results of the men’s basketball preseason media poll, which has the Kentucky Wildcats as the No. 1 team in the conference heading into the 2022-23 season. Kentucky, which finished last season with a 14-4 record in conference play, returns star Oscar Tshiebwe who...
Hogs’ Mike Neighbors on Picked Fourth: ‘I Wouldn't Voted Us There’
After the media ranked the Razorbacks that high, now they look to live up to it.
10 games to watch in Arkansas high school football in Week 8
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Sadie Rucker With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, the anticipation gets more intense each week. The headliner for Week 8 is a No. 1-vs.-No. 2 showdown in Saline County, while another Top 10 matchup looms in Northwest Arkansas, along with ...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week? (Oct. 10-16)
By Jeff Halpern Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week for Oct. 10-16. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email ...
Arkansas at Auburn kickoff time announced
The kickoff time for Arkansas’ road game against Auburn in 12 days has been announced. The Razorbacks and Tigers will meet on Saturday, Oct. 29th inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Ala.) at 11 a.m. (CDT) on SEC Network. This will be the 32nd meeting between the two teams. The...
Auburn basketball predicted to finish in top four in SEC preseason media poll
The media believes the Auburn Tigers will be a top-four team in the SEC this season.
LSU basketball picked to finish No. 8 in preseason SEC, KJ Jefferson named to All-SEC second team
(Press Release-LSU Athletics) LSU fifth year senior KJ Williams, the 2021 OVC Player of the Year, was selected preseason second-team All-SEC by a panel of regional and national media it was announced on Wednesday. The selections were announced as part of SEC Tipoff 23 which featured all 14 men’s basketball...
Arkansas picked to finish fourth in preseason SEC poll
It’s been almost three decades since the expectations for the Arkansas women’s basketball team were as high as they are in 2022-23. The last time the Razorbacks to finish fourth-or-better in the SEC was 1995-96. On Tuesday, the SEC media selected Arkansas to be fourth in this year’s preseason poll. Coach Mike Neighbors’ team is coming off an 18-13 (7-9) season in which the Razorbacks finished tied for eighth in the SEC. They made the NCAA Tournment as a No. 10 seed but lost to Utah in the first round. Arkansas returns a bulk of its rotation from last season, only having lost...
