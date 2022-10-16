Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick set to leave Stewart-Haas Racing after 2023
Kevin Harvick has indicated he will leave Stewart-Haas Racing after the 2023 NASCAR season, per Gene Haas. Who would be a good replacement for the No. 4 car?
NASCAR: Kyle Busch takes sly dig at Joe Gibbs Racing
Kyle Busch’s response to a critical remark of Joe Gibbs Racing has left many wondering what all led to his impending departure following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Kyle Busch is set to make his final three NASCAR Cup Series starts with Joe Gibbs Racing over the next three weekends before he makes the move to Richard Childress Racing to replace Tyler Reddick behind the wheel of the #8 Chevrolet next year.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Finds Possum Hiding in JR Motorsports Car After Las Vegas NASCAR Weekend
After Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his JR Motorsports team got back from their Las Vegas weekend, they had a stowaway in one of their cars. A possum decided to hitch a ride somewhere along the way on the NASCAR hauler. That’s quite the ride for North America’s only marsupial.
NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
Autoweek.com
Hailie Deegan Turns Heads with Impressive NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut
In 2019, Ford Performance signed then 18-year-old Hailie Deegan to a Driver Development contract, and the manufacturer appears to be closer to seeing a return on its investment. Deegan, 21, finished 13th in her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut on Oct. 15 in the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor...
NASCAR team set for big announcement in October 2022
NASCAR is nearing the end of the 2022 season as silly season starts to ramp up. Which organization is ready for an announcement and who might be the driver?
All-Time NASCAR Cup Series Wins List
Check out this detailed look at the 30 Cup drivers with the most NASCAR wins all time.
John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 GEARWRENCH Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Homestead-Miami Preview
John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 GEARWRENCH team head to Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway for the final race in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs. Nemechek enters Saturday’s elimination race seventh on the playoff grid but just five points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Championship 4. The second-generation driver accumulated 19 stage points in the last event at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after winning the opening stage and finishing second in Stage Two before going for a spin through the infield grass trying to avoid “The Big One” on the last lap, which relegated him to a 24th-place finish.
NBC Sports
Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings
Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
Autoweek.com
Joey Logano Slides to Favorite Status in NASCAR’s Playoffs with Vegas Win
Joey Logano scored his third win of the season Sunday at Vegas and is the first driver to lock into the Championship 4. Logano is the 2018 Champion and now has 30 career wins in 504 Cup series starts. Chase Elliott finished a quiet 21st Sunday. Month-in and month-out, as...
Logano wins at Las Vegas to earn spot in NASCAR title race
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Team Penske has a shot at two major championships this year — Joey Logano became the first driver to qualify for NASCAR’s title-deciding finale with a win Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “We’re racing for a championship! Let’s go!” Logano screamed to the crowd. “All you want to do is get to the championship four when the season starts and race for a championship, and we’ve got the team to do it. I don’t see why we can’t win at this point.” Logano, who won for the third time this season and third time at Las Vegas, is NASCAR’s 2018 champion and advanced to the championship race for the fifth time in his career. Team Penske last month celebrated the IndyCar championship when driver Will Power won his second title. Logano used a late pit stop for new tires hoping the new Goodyears would give him a shot. He gained six immediate spots, but his Ford was still in eighth on the final restart with 16 laps remaining.
MotorAuthority
NASCAR champion Kurt Busch done racing for now
Following a concussion suffered three months ago, NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch is retiring from full-time racing on the advice of his doctors. The 44-year-old made the announcement Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his home track and the place where he launched his career, the Associated Press first reported. In a press conference, Busch said doctors told him "it is best for me to 'shut it down,'" according to the report.
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings: Joey Logano Advances to Championship 4
This has been a wild NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and the standings are indicative of that. Joey Logano won the South Point 400 on Sunday. He is now locked into the Championship 4 at Phoenix. This is major for the Team Penske driver as he searches for his second Cup Series title.
Richard Petty Dominated the Daytona 500 Like No One Has or Ever Will
Throughout the 63-year history of the Daytona 500, there have been a handful of drivers who really stand out for their records at the iconic NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway. Bobby Allison, Dale Jarrett, Jeff Gordon, and Denny Hamlin each won the Daytona 500 three times. Cale Yarborough racked up four Daytona 500 wins over the course of his career.
AUTO RACING: Logano’s in and awaiting 3 fellow contenders
Site: Homestead, Florida. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:05 a.m., and qualifying, 10:50 a.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. (NBC). Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway. Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles. Last year: William Byron won after starting 31st. Last race: Joey Logano became the first driver to secure a spot in the championship finale,...
Comments / 0