ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch takes sly dig at Joe Gibbs Racing

Kyle Busch’s response to a critical remark of Joe Gibbs Racing has left many wondering what all led to his impending departure following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Kyle Busch is set to make his final three NASCAR Cup Series starts with Joe Gibbs Racing over the next three weekends before he makes the move to Richard Childress Racing to replace Tyler Reddick behind the wheel of the #8 Chevrolet next year.
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Autoweek.com

Hailie Deegan Turns Heads with Impressive NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut

In 2019, Ford Performance signed then 18-year-old Hailie Deegan to a Driver Development contract, and the manufacturer appears to be closer to seeing a return on its investment. Deegan, 21, finished 13th in her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut on Oct. 15 in the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor...
Speedway Digest

John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 GEARWRENCH Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Homestead-Miami Preview

John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 GEARWRENCH team head to Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway for the final race in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs. Nemechek enters Saturday’s elimination race seventh on the playoff grid but just five points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Championship 4. The second-generation driver accumulated 19 stage points in the last event at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after winning the opening stage and finishing second in Stage Two before going for a spin through the infield grass trying to avoid “The Big One” on the last lap, which relegated him to a 24th-place finish.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Sports

Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings

Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Logano wins at Las Vegas to earn spot in NASCAR title race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Team Penske has a shot at two major championships this year — Joey Logano became the first driver to qualify for NASCAR’s title-deciding finale with a win Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “We’re racing for a championship! Let’s go!” Logano screamed to the crowd. “All you want to do is get to the championship four when the season starts and race for a championship, and we’ve got the team to do it. I don’t see why we can’t win at this point.” Logano, who won for the third time this season and third time at Las Vegas, is NASCAR’s 2018 champion and advanced to the championship race for the fifth time in his career. Team Penske last month celebrated the IndyCar championship when driver Will Power won his second title. Logano used a late pit stop for new tires hoping the new Goodyears would give him a shot. He gained six immediate spots, but his Ford was still in eighth on the final restart with 16 laps remaining.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MotorAuthority

NASCAR champion Kurt Busch done racing for now

Following a concussion suffered three months ago, NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch is retiring from full-time racing on the advice of his doctors. The 44-year-old made the announcement Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his home track and the place where he launched his career, the Associated Press first reported. In a press conference, Busch said doctors told him "it is best for me to 'shut it down,'" according to the report.
KANSAS STATE
FanBuzz

Richard Petty Dominated the Daytona 500 Like No One Has or Ever Will

Throughout the 63-year history of the Daytona 500, there have been a handful of drivers who really stand out for their records at the iconic NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway. Bobby Allison, Dale Jarrett, Jeff Gordon, and Denny Hamlin each won the Daytona 500 three times. Cale Yarborough racked up four Daytona 500 wins over the course of his career.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

AUTO RACING: Logano’s in and awaiting 3 fellow contenders

Site: Homestead, Florida. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:05 a.m., and qualifying, 10:50 a.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. (NBC). Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway. Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles. Last year: William Byron won after starting 31st. Last race: Joey Logano became the first driver to secure a spot in the championship finale,...
HOMESTEAD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy