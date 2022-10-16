The soul-crushing defeat that the Alabama Crimson Tide sustained at the hands of Tennessee on Saturday night has many fans questioning the outlook on the 2022 team. The No. 6 Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1 SEC) fell to the Volunteers for the first time in 16 years. The 52-49 shootout was one of the most electrifying games in modern SEC history. Still, Alabama lost- and it's not something fans are used to in the Saban era.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO