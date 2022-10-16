ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 5

Brylee Handley
3d ago

this kid is a joke,just like everyone in Tennessee. look at how they acted after winning a game they know was given to them. they know they will never get the calls like they got ever again. that kind of officiating and all the mistakes made and yards Bama was penalized will never happen again. it's pathetic how the refs almost single handedly won the game for Tennessee besides reichards performance.

Reply
4
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News

Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Recruit Sets Commitment Date

Five-star class of 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain has set his commitment date for Thursday, October 27, 2022. He will choose between Miami, Florida, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks at No. 2 nationally, No. 1 in cornerbacks, and No. 1 prospect in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee TE says Vols were motivated by Henry To’o To’o line in Alabama hype video

Tennessee didn’t need any extra juice to get pumped Alabama but Henry To’o To’o inadvertently offered some anyways. Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant admitted after the team’s 52-49 upset victory that they were motivated by the former Vol To’o To’o’s voiceover in Alabama’s hype video. In it, To’o To’o expressed his desire to earn a victory for the Crimson Tide at his former stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Brandon Miller scores 33 in Alabama hoops' scrimmage loss to TCU

The Alabama men’s basketball team was defeated by the TCU Horned Frogs, 99-69, in a scrimmage Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas, according to stats posted on the NCAA website. The Crimson Tide was led by 5-star freshman forward Brandon Miller, who scored 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting, including 4-of-10 from three, and pulled down nine rebounds in 33 minutes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Football Needs to Get Back to Blowouts After Loss

The soul-crushing defeat that the Alabama Crimson Tide sustained at the hands of Tennessee on Saturday night has many fans questioning the outlook on the 2022 team. The No. 6 Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1 SEC) fell to the Volunteers for the first time in 16 years. The 52-49 shootout was one of the most electrifying games in modern SEC history. Still, Alabama lost- and it's not something fans are used to in the Saban era.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Playoffs Still in Sight??? Previous Data says YES!

After a tough loss in Knoxville, the Crimson Tide faithful find themselves wondering the same question they have every time after a tough regular season loss, “Are the playoffs still a possibility???”. While it is impossible to give an answer with any certainty, as the College Football Playoff Committee...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Soccer Moves to No. 1

The Alabama women's soccer team moves to No. 1 after defeating the reigning Southeastern Conference regular-season champions, the Arkansas Razorbacks 2-1 on Sunday. The Crimson Tide is No. 1 in the Top Drawer Soccer rankings and in the national RPI rankings. Alabama has been on fire all season so far...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Saban lays down the law about penalties

Alabama Coach Nick Saban was clear as he could be about the Tide's lack of discipline which has led his team to incur 66 penalties this season, including a school record 17 flags in the 52-49 loss to Tennessee. A pass interference call on Malachi Moore wiped off an interception by Kool-Aid McKinstry. It also kept Tennessee's game-tying drive alive in the fourth quarter.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Basketball Ranked No. 20 in Preseason Poll

College basketball is right around the corner and the preseason AP rankings have been released. The Alabama men's basketball team ranks at No. 20. Last year's runner-up, the North Carolina Tar Heels are the preseason No. 1 team in the country as they look to avenge its second-half collapse in the national championship against Kansas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

JD Davison Wears Tennessee Jersey to Celtics Season Opener

Former Alabama and current Boston Celtics guard JD Davison was spotted wearing a Tennessee jersey walking into TD Garden on Tuesday night prior to the Celtics' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Ala., native lost a bet to fellow teammate and Volunteers basketball alumnus Grant Williams over the Alabama...
BOSTON, MA
92.9 WTUG

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Players Shine on Monday Night Football

There have been very few games that didn't involve former Alabama players playing well in the NFL this year. On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers faced the Denver Broncos in Los Angeles. The Broncos have former Alabama players on both sides of the ball, with safety Kareem Jackson and...
DENVER, CO
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Pitcher Could Return in NLCS

For the first time in over a decade, the Philadelphia Phillies made the Major League Baseball playoffs. The team advanced to the National League Championship Series, but a former Alabama player wasn't a part of it. David Robertson, who was acquired from the rebuilding Chicago Cubs, suffered a calf injury...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy