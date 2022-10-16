ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Craig Steffen Obituary

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HxRgP_0ibYiG3K00

Craig Everette Steffen, the son of Paul Everette and Cleo Maxine (Ray) Steffen, was born September 19, 1959, in Creston, IA. Craig died October 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA, at the age of 63 years and 15 days.

After graduating from Griswold High School in 1979, Craig worked on numerous farms and hog confinements in Iowa and Nebraska. He settled in Central City enjoying nearly 16 years of employment with Shulista Farms, working in the hog confinement operation.

Craig had an extensive collection of toy John Deere implements. He had a annual tradition of displaying his farm set at Griswold Soldiers Reunion. Many friendships developed through his love of this collection.

Craig was proceeded in death by his parents, Paul and Cleo Steffen; his grandparents, Henry and Blanche Steffen, Frank and Vera Ray; in addition to numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Mourning his passing are his sisters, Karla Auble of Arnold, NE.; Diane (Allen) Conner of Arnold, NE.; and Jan (Ray) Preston of Griswold, Iowa; four nieces; three nephews; seven great nieces and nephews; in addition to many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:30 AM, at the Griswold Central Church of Christ. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 5-7 PM, at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold. Interment will be in the Griswold Cemetery. A memorial celebration will also be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in Central City, Iowa. A memorial fund is being established in Craig’s name. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is assisting the family.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Dallas Hansen Obituary

Dallas Hansen, age 90, of Atlantic, Iowa, died on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic. A Memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kimballton, Iowa, with military honors and burial at Church Cemetery following the service. Visitation with the family present will be held one hour before services at the church as well.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Lawrence Wohlenhaus Obituary

Lawrence Wohlenhaus, 94, of Cumberland, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Services are pending. The Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lawrence’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
CUMBERLAND, IA
Western Iowa Today

Thomas Potts Obituary

Memorial Services for 72 year old Thomas Potts of Elk Horn will be Saturday, October 22nd at 4PM at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 2PM. The Ohde Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ELK HORN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sally Kerwin Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial for 86-year-old Sally Kerwin of Audubon will be Thursday, October 20th at 10:30AM at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon. Family will greet friends on Wednesday, October 19th from 5PM to 7PM with a rosary at 7PM at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Burial will be at the St. Patrick’s Cemetery. The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gary Antisdel Obituary

Celebration of Life Services for 85-year-old Gary Antisdel of Bridgewater will be held on Thursday, October 20, at 10:30 a.m. at the Trinity Christian Church in Bridgewater. Burial will be at the Exira Cemetery in Exira, Iowa. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service. Open Visitation will be...
BRIDGEWATER, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa Boys Prep Football Poll

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below is the final regular-season football poll: Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. West Des Moines Dowling (4) 7-1 84 2 2. Pleasant Valley (5) 8-0 82 1 3. Southeast Polk 7-1 70 3 3. Ankeny 7-1 70 4 5. Cedar Falls 6-2 47 6 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-2 42 […]
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Man Killed in Crash Near Atkins in Eastern Iowa

(Atkins, IA) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday nights crash. Timothy Hildenbrand, 60, of Cedar Rapids was driving his truck east on Highway 30 near Linn/Benton Road when he entered the median and crossed over the westbound lanes. The truck hit a grain bin just north of the road.
ATKINS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo Eatery Will Close Very Soon For The Season

Fall temperatures are coming in swinging in full force. For some seasonal businesses that means that it's time to close up shop...at least for the year. It's been an interesting few weeks for businesses in the Cedar Valley. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared...
WATERLOO, IA
1650thefan.com

One Hurt in Waterloo Stabbing

One person was injured after a stabbing in Waterloo on Sunday. Police responded to the 200 block of Ankeny St. on a report of a stabbing that actually took place at 318 Wendell Court around 10:30PM. The stabbing victim was transported to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital before being airlifted to the University of Iowa hospitals in Iowa City. Police say the victim’s injuries were serious, but the victim reportedly is in “stable condition.” No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing. The investigation is continuing.
WATERLOO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dale Christensen Obituary

Dale Christensen, age 67, of Cumberland, IA, passed away at Cass Health in Atlantic, IA. Funeral service for Dale will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Interment will be at Atlantic Cemetery, with a reception to follow in the community room of the funeral home.
CUMBERLAND, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Public Notice for General Election

(Atlantic) Cass County Auditor Kathy Somers says polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the general election on November 8. Atlantic Ward 1-Zion Lutheran Church at 811 Oak Street in Atlantic. Atlantic Ward 2-Atlantic Public Library, 507 Poplar Street – Atlantic. Atlantic Ward 3-Cass County...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Iowa crash

UPDATE: Oct. 17, 2022, 12:27 p.m. — The victim of the fatal crash Oct. 15 in Sabula, Iowa, has been identified as Gregg Thomas O’Bryant, 61, of Sabula. EARLIER: One man is dead and two others are injured after a head on collision on the Sabula, Iowa Causeway on Saturday night. One of those injured […]
SABULA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Robert Fry Obituary

Graveside Services for 84-year-old Robert Fry of Audubon will be Friday, October 14th at 1PM at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy