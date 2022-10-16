Craig Steffen Obituary

Craig Everette Steffen, the son of Paul Everette and Cleo Maxine (Ray) Steffen, was born September 19, 1959, in Creston, IA. Craig died October 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA, at the age of 63 years and 15 days.

After graduating from Griswold High School in 1979, Craig worked on numerous farms and hog confinements in Iowa and Nebraska. He settled in Central City enjoying nearly 16 years of employment with Shulista Farms, working in the hog confinement operation.

Craig had an extensive collection of toy John Deere implements. He had a annual tradition of displaying his farm set at Griswold Soldiers Reunion. Many friendships developed through his love of this collection.

Craig was proceeded in death by his parents, Paul and Cleo Steffen; his grandparents, Henry and Blanche Steffen, Frank and Vera Ray; in addition to numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Mourning his passing are his sisters, Karla Auble of Arnold, NE.; Diane (Allen) Conner of Arnold, NE.; and Jan (Ray) Preston of Griswold, Iowa; four nieces; three nephews; seven great nieces and nephews; in addition to many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:30 AM, at the Griswold Central Church of Christ. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 5-7 PM, at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold. Interment will be in the Griswold Cemetery. A memorial celebration will also be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in Central City, Iowa. A memorial fund is being established in Craig’s name. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is assisting the family.