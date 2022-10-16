A Denver tattoo shop is having a fundraiser to help a family dealing with the loss of a mother and her son. The crash was last Wednesday night on I-25 near Castle Rock. Family has identified the victims as mother and son Amber Villareal and Elijah Villareal of Aurora. "Our family is definitely devastated," said Salome Perlman, Amber's sister. "They cared about everybody no matter what." At Endless Ink Tattoo and Piercing in Denver, each work of art has its own beauty and meaning, but this week, each poke comes with a newfound purpose too. Owner Jazzmin Kennedy said the idea...

DENVER, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO