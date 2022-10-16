ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Denver

Denver tattoo shop raising funds for family of DUI crash victims

A Denver tattoo shop is having a fundraiser to help a family dealing with the loss of a mother and her son.  The crash was last Wednesday night on I-25 near Castle Rock. Family has identified the victims as mother and son Amber Villareal and Elijah Villareal of Aurora. "Our family is definitely devastated," said Salome Perlman, Amber's sister. "They cared about everybody no matter what."  At Endless Ink Tattoo and Piercing in Denver, each work of art has its own beauty and meaning, but this week, each poke comes with a newfound purpose too. Owner Jazzmin Kennedy said the idea...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Twins names match nurses who delivered them

Rose Medical Center in Denver had a sweet surprise Wednesday after a set of twin babies were delivered with help from two nurses with identical names. Rose Medical Center in Denver had a sweet surprise Wednesday after a set of twin babies were delivered with help from two nurses with identical names.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Amber Alert canceled in Colorado for baby girl, child located

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The Amber Alert was canceled just before 7 p.m. after the child was located. “A’myah has been found,” Aurora Police wrote on Twitter. “She is safe. The investigation is ongoing, detectives will determine, what, if any charges are appropriate. No further information to release this evening. Thank you to everyone who helped look!”
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Amber Alert canceled for 10-month-old out of Aurora

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a 10-month-old out of Aurora but canceled just after 7 p.m. after police say the girl was found safe.CBS News Colorado has removed the name and photos of the child to protect her privacy rights since she is no longer missing or feared in danger.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Elton John brings surprise stop of final tour to Denver in 2 weeks

DENVER (KDVR) — Sir Elton John is saying farewell to the yellow brick road one last time in Denver, and the best part is you won’t have to wait long to see the show. Ball Arena made a surprise announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday that the Rocket Man himself will be back in Denver in just two weeks on Friday, Nov. 4.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

As a Wave of Musicians Cancel Concerts to Focus on Mental Wellness, Denver’s Music Community Weighs In

The last few years have been rough for live music. The pandemic forced countless musicians to put their tours on ice to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and, even now, as many artists are performing again, the coronavirus always threatens to throw a wrench into any concert schedule. One bandmate falling ill can easily derail an entire tour. But in 2022, it’s not just the virus that continues to cancel shows. Increasingly, it’s the artists themselves, who are citing burnout and mental health as reasons to pull the plug.
DENVER, CO
coloradopols.com

Is There Any Urban Myth Heidi Ganahl Won’t Believe?

Over at Republican gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl’s Facebook page, where the supportive comments over Ganahl’s campaign against the menace of “furries” clawing and hissing their way through the hallways of Colorado public schools are still flowing fast and furious, a whole new moral panic is taking shape over “pro-pedophilia” posters allegedly going up “all over” Denver:
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Aurora family takes cover as bullets fly

A family from Aurora had to take cover in the middle of the night after bullets went flying through their apartment. Turns out the alleged shooter, police say, had been firing and brandishing a weapon at two other locations just minutes before. Vicente Arenas reports. Aurora family takes cover as...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Castle Rocks’Oscar and Friends’ Features Reptile Service Animals

Today was a day filled with reptile fun on Great Day Colorado, thanks to Oscar and Friends based in Castle Rock! From a 115 lbs., 17 ft. long reticulated python and red tail boa, to a dwarf caiman and lizard, this organization has it all! These reptiles are used as service animals to who ever needs them across our community.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

Shotgun Willie's lawyer dies following night at club

A lawyer for the topless club Shotgun Willie's stopped breathing in the club parking lot three weeks ago and later died after an evening of drinking and unusual behavior, according to several witnesses.George Stephen Long, 70, represented the strip club in various legal actions and was at the club the night of Sept. 30. According to a police report obtained by CBS News Colorado, Long got to the club around 8:30 p.m. and met with a female entertainer who played cards and had drinks with the attorney.A videotape reviewed by Glendale police indicated Long had two or three drinks between...
GLENDALE, CO
KDVR.com

Neighbors question delayed response to Aurora shootings

A suspect is in custody following a string of shootings across Aurora that ended in police opening fire. Aurora Police say dispatchers started receiving 911 calls from the complex at 12:01 a.m., but police were not dispatched until 12:10 a.m., arriving at 12:14 a.m. Evan Kruegel has the story. Neighbors...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Elton John adds Denver date to farewell tour

Elton John has added a Denver concert to his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour,' promoter AEG announced Tuesday. The concert at Ball Arena on Friday, Nov. 4, concert is one of 11 new tour dates announced this week. The Denver stop replaces a cancelled concert at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
DENVER, CO
atomic-ranch.com

A 1959 Denver Ranch Goes Back to the Atomic Age

This 1959 Denver ranch is remodeled and redesigned after decades of décor disinterest. If you want to see how a home can be transformed from design-era disaster back to its former glory as a mid century marvel, this 1959 Denver ranch provides an amazing case study for you. Meg...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Suspect in 2021 Amber Alert pleads guilty

AURORA, Colo. — A man who was arrested in Utah in connection with an Amber Alert related to the disappearance of an Aurora girl in 2021 has pleaded guilty to two charges, according to court records. Navarro Cathey, 42, was accused of taking a 13-year-old Aurora girl across state...
AURORA, CO

