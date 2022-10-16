Read full article on original website
From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role
With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Matt Dillon Was Killed off in a Script to Make Him Lower His Salary Expectations
CBS killed off James Arness' Matt Dillon in a 'Gunsmoke' script when he tried to negotiate for a huge raise in his salary.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick
My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
Christian Bale says the whole of Hollywood 'owes' their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio passing on movies they star in
Christian Bale says Leonardo DiCaprio is Hollywood's first-choice actor in any film. For example, the actor said the creators of "American Psycho" originally wanted DiCaprio to star. "To this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it," Bale told GQ.
ComicBook
Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dead at 96
Throughout the years, there have been many Friday the 13th films and multiple actors have played the franchise's main villain, Jason Voorhees. In 1984, Ted White played the role in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, which many fans consider to be one of the best Jason films. Sadly, it was announced yesterday that White had passed away at age 96. White was a longtime stuntman in Hollywood and doubled for big stars such as John Wayne and Clark Gable. Yesterday, Convention All Stars owner Sean Clark took to Facebook to share the news of White's passing (via Bloody Disgusting).
Keanu Reeves Cruises Around Malibu On Motorcycle After Dropping Out Of Leonardo DiCaprio Show
Keanu Reeves was living his best life in Malibu on Tuesday, October 11, as he was spotting zooming around on his motorcycle with a group of friends. The John Wick star, 55, rocked a cool, black leather motorcycle jacket, of course, as he stopped for a refreshing bottle of Coca-Cola during the SoCal expedition. The outing comes a few days after it was revealed Keanu dropped out of the Devil in the White City series being executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, according to Variety.
While Maggie Bell Is Still MIA, FBI Just Filled In Some Important Blanks About Tiff
FBI revealed some more about Tiff's background to keep the action interesting with Maggie still missing.
Popculture
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Threatened to Quit if the Schedule Didn’t Work Around His Weekly ‘Disappearance’ Routine
Actor James Arness took the schedule in his personal life so seriously that he almost quit 'Gunsmoke' to not allow the shooting schedule to conflict with it.
EW.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer teases another major death before season's end
Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon season 1, episode 9. Buckle up, because there could be one more character death before the end credits roll on House of the Dragon's first season finale. The teaser trailer for episode 10, which was attached to the ending of...
Yes, That’s Eddie Redmayne Playing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer
It’s the week before Eddie Redmayne’s latest film, Tobias Lindholm’s “The Good Nurse,” hits select theaters after a robust festival run. The Oscar winner is in an SUV, zipping from one engagement to the next (no, he is not driving; yes, he’s delighted to discover that the car itself has wifi, which makes Zooming possible). He’s been everywhere lately, Toronto to New York, Mill Valley to Newport Beach, Los Angeles to London. He’s all smiles. And, hilariously, the genial Brit somehow lights up even more when asked why he took on the role of Charles Cullen, potentially America’s most prolific serial...
ETOnline.com
'Below Deck' Season 10 Supertease: Things Get Steamy and Chaotic With a New Crew Aboard
The season 10 superteaser for Below Deck has just dropped, and the new crew aboard the St. David yacht promise to deliver tons of steamy scenes and an absurd amount of chaotic moments. The trailer -- which debuted Friday at BravoCon in New York City -- starts with an ominous...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
wegotthiscovered.com
Daemon Targaryen trends after ‘House of the Dragon’ for one fiery reason
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode nine and the preview for episode 10. Every week House of the Dragon airs a new episode and like clockwork Daemon Targaryen gets the spotlight on social media, however, this week was especially unique as the character didn’t show up in the episode.
Hedy Lemar: Her Tragic, Genius, And Remarkable Life
After initially finding success as an actress in her native country of Germany, legendary screen queen Hedy Lamarr's first husband became so possessive that he essentially held her captive in their home. Lemarr finally escaped by disguising herself as the housemaid and fleed to Paris.
‘House of the Dragon’: The Velaryons Are Black for Very Specific Reasons
Despite the anti-Blackness and racism that the actors are facing, there are important reasons why the Velaryons are Black that go beyond diversity.
‘The Watcher’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
Even though it only premiered days ago, The Watcher has already taken audiences by storm. At the time of publication, the spooky series had already overpowered Dahmer as the most-watched show on Netflix in the United States. No matter what the critical opinion may be, The Watcher is a hit. That leaves room for one inevitable question: Will The Watcher have a Season 2?
