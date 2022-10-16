Read full article on original website
WBOC
New Community Refrigerator in Dover
DOVER, De. -- A community refrigerator has been placed outside the Westside Family Healthcare Clinic in Dover. The fridge is offering 'free food for all' and encourages people in the community to take what they need and leave what they can. The fridge was installed by Planting to Feed, a...
shoredailynews.com
Foodbank to hold USDA Food Distribution
The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will hold a USDA Food Distribution. * Foodbank staff will be available to take information for immediate qualification. USDA eligibility requirements are as follows:. Volunteers and Foodbank staff will distribute boxes of shelf-stable food items, lean protein, and produce, each one...
WMDT.com
Salisbury Fire Dept. celebrating 150th anniversary
47ABC – The Salisbury Fire Department is celebrating its 150th anniversary this Saturday, October 22nd. Deputy Chief Scott joined the morning team to tell us more about this major milestone. The event will begin at 10 am starting with a parade in Downtown Salisbury. The celebration includes firehouse tours,...
delawarepublic.org
Georgetown pallet shelter village could open by mid-November
A new pallet shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by mid-November, despite the project still waiting on $1million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Volunteers are helping The Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency build the 40 prefab homes this week, roof, wall...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
One week before the biggest festival of the year in Rehoboth Beach, we head a few miles south to Maryland's favorite playground of Ocean City for that resort's popular autumn Sunfest festival. Next week may be Seawitch Weekend in Rehoboth Beach, but this week Ocean City is in the spotlight...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Christmas parade seeks community entries
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company will host and present this year's Rehoboth Beach Hometown Christmas Parade at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, with the goal to make this year’s event the best ever. Residents, guests, visitors and family members home for the holidays are encouraged to take advantage...
The Dispatch
UDPATED: Community Mourns Hale Harrison’s Death
OCEAN CITY — Ocean City and Worcester County lost a community pillar and visionary this week with the passage of Hale Harrison at the age of 75. Harrison and his family are synonymous with Ocean City, and the entire county, from their vast hospitality interests to endless charitable efforts, which often went unnoticed or unpublicized. A Stephen Decatur High School graduate, Harrison attended the University of Maryland before returning to Ocean City to operate the family hotel business.
WMDT.com
“We’re still in a period of recovering:” New grant funding supports healthcare/food assistance programs serving rural communities
DELAWARE – “The COVID-19 pandemic really brought to light something we already know at the Food Bank, which is so our friends and neighbors are food insecure,” Delaware Food Bank Director of External Affairs Chad Robinson said. The USDA now stepping in with a possible solution, providing...
WMDT.com
Celebrating National Principal Month
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – October is National Principal Month, and we’re honoring North Dorchester Middle School’s Principal Mr. Vaughn Evans. He’s been in the district for 22 years. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Land Trust to host Hopkins Preserve event Oct. 22
Sussex County Land Trust in partnership with Sussex County Council will host a free event from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, on Sweetbriar Road near Route 9 west of Lewes to celebrate the acquisition and protection of Hopkins Preserve, a 51-acre property adjacent to the Lewes-to-Georgetown rail trail. The property was acquired for land preservation purposes and will eventually offer public access as an outdoor recreation area.
WBOC
A Legacy Lives On at Milford High School
MILFORD, Del.- The Milford school district Board of Education voted to rename Milford High School's auditorium after music teacher, Dr. Gerald W. Thompson, who passed away last year. Several alumni requested the auditorium be named in Thompson's honor. Milford High theatre director, Carissa Meiklejohn, said this is meant to honor...
thesuflyer.com
The Force is strong with this club: Knights of 'Bury attains RSO status
On an average Thursday night at Salisbury University, some students are found at home studying, sleeping or just starting to prepare for the night ahead. As for the Knights of 'Bury, members can be found dueling with lightsabers at a variety of locations around campus. The clash of glowing sabers echoes weekly at SU.
WMDT.com
A walk of remembrance honoring the last publicly known lynched man in Princess Anne
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – A man that was lynched 89 years ago was honored in a remembrance walk in Princess Anne. “Today is an opportunity to bring remembrance to the lynching victims and also for them to witness firsthand the sites that were involved, sort of bringing the story to life, animating the story for them and making it more real, more tangible,” says Dr. Michael Lane, the Director of the Richard A. Henson Honors Program at UMES.
sussexcountyde.gov
Sussex County adopts revised affordable rental ordinance
Sussex County’s homing in on a more affordable housing market for southern Delaware. County Council, at its Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, meeting, adopted an ordinance to overhaul and improve the Sussex County Rental Program ordinance, also known as the SCRP, first adopted in 2006 to stimulate the market in creating affordable rental housing in the area. Since its adoption, though, the program has been slow to yield results; County officials decided to rework existing County code with the hope it will jumpstart the construction of affordably priced rental units in what has been a hot housing market the past decade.
WMDT.com
National Women’s Small Business Month spotlights female entrepreneurs, local home decor shop continues growing
HARBESON, Del.- If you’ve bought wooden home decor from a local retailer or even Amazon, there’s a chance it came from JennyGems in Harbeson. Owner Jennifer McMillan tells me the COVID-19 pandemic put a bump in their road, but they got creative. “We decided to go full force on the social media campaigns and put the word out there that we were taking a risk and making our products here. Our business just took off from there,” McMillian said.
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
insideradio.com
LPFM Woes Continue. Now A Delaware Station Is About To Go Dark.
The pandemic has been harder on low-power FM than any other radio service. First most stations did not have the technical ability to switch to a broadcast-from-home setup, and then the financial resources that have powered LPFMs for the past two decades dried up. So far this year the number of LPFMs has shrunk by 44 to 2,025 as of Sept. 30 according to the FCC. A low-power station on the Delaware Shore may be about to join them.
WBOC
Hit and Run Incidents on Rise in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says there is an increase of hit and runs in the county. The most recent one on Friday evening in Pittsville. "Unfortunately we just looked at the number this morning 2020 here in Wicomico county on county road ways on county road ways we did see a slight decrease but in the last two years we've seen a slight increase and this year if the numbers hold consistent, we're looking at a 39% increase in hit and run accidents since 2020," said Captain Tim Robinson from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
buffalonynews.net
Hale Harrison, Chair of the Board of Directors of Taylor Bank, Passes Suddenly on October 17, 2022
BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calvin B. Taylor Bank announced that long-serving Board member Hale Harrison passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022. Mr. Harrison first joined the Board of Directors on January 8, 1975. He was elected Chair of the Board of Directors on December 9, 2020. Mr. Harrison also served as Chair of the Executive Compensation Committee and was a member of the Governance Committee.
WBOC
Dover Prepares for W. Loockerman Street Demolition
DOVER, Del. - The City of Dover began asbestos removal on the property located at 235-239 Loockerman Street on Monday Oct. 17, 2022. A fire earlier this year caused major damage to the property. Dover City Council voted to tear down the building in August. Dover Mayor, Robin Christiansen, said...
