CBS Sports

NWSL playoffs: San Diego Wave FC make history, advance to NWSL semifinals

San Diego Wave FC defeated Chicago Red Stars 2-1 in the NWSL quarterfinals on Sunday. The two teams needed extra time to determine a winner after regulation ended in a 1-1 draw in front of an NWSL playoff-record crowd of 26,215 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Alex Morgan scored the game-winner in extra time for the hosts.
CBS Sports

MLS awards 2022: Andre Blake wins Goalkeeper of the Year; Jakob Glesnes wins Defender of the Year

With the MLS Cup Playoffs underway, it's also award season as members of the league are rewarded for their accomplishments during the season. Hany Mukhtar has already won the Golden Boot as his 23 goals helped power Nashville SC into the playoffs. While they fell in the first round, Mukhtar is also one of the finalists for the league MVP award along with Andre Blake, Sebastian Driussi, Javier Hernandez, and Cristian Arango. One of them will go on to hoist the trophy but there are other awards at play too.
CBS Sports

MLS Playoff schedule, results, how to watch: NYCFC, FC Dallas advance to conference semifinals

The 2022 Major League Soccer regular season came to an end Sunday with Los Angeles FC winning the Supporters Shield for the most points in the league. That will earn them the top spot in the Western Conference and a bye in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. The Philadelphia Union also earned a bye in the Eastern Conference by finishing with 67 points, level with LAFC, but the West Coast club won the Supporters' Shield by virtue of having more wins.
ESPN

FC Dallas, USMNT striker Jesus Ferreira wins MLS young player of the year award

FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira was named the MLS Young Player of the Year on Tuesday after matching the franchise record for goals in a season. The 21-year-old Ferreira scored 18 goals to share the record with Jason Kreis (1999) and Kenny Cooper (2008). The 18 goals tied for fourth best in MLS this season, with Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar leading the league with 23.
lastwordonsports.com

LWSC Radio: MLS Cup Playoffs First Round Review, Conference Semifinals Review

PODCAST – What’s up Internet? This week on Last Word SC Radio, Matt, Rachael, and Jamie get together. We recap all the action from the MLS Cup Playoffs first round. We discuss Austin and Dallas outplaying opponents but having to win in penalties. What went wrong for New York Red Bulls against FC Cincinnati? Are LA Galaxy hot enough to go after LAFC like they did with Nashville? New York City FC looked like 2021 against Inter Miami CF. We look ahead to the Conference Semifinals.
