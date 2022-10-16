ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Comcast is shutting down its gamer-centric G4 channel, again

Comcast is shutting down G4 after attempting to relaunch the gaming channel last year, according to a report from Deadline. The channel first appeared on linear cable back in 2002 until it met its demise as the final studio shows were axed in 2012, and it was eventually replaced by the Esquire Network.

Comments / 0

Community Policy